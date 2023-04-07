Kyuasini Primary School Needs

Transform Lives at Kyuasini Primary School – Your Help is Needed Today! Imagine the smile on a child's face as they enter a brand-new classroom, excited to learn and grow, knowing that they have a safe and nurturing environment to do so. This dream can become a reality for the students at Kyuasini Primary School with your help.Since 1979, Kyuasini Primary School has been a beacon of hope for children in our community, providing quality education to those who need it the most. From a modest beginning with just 93 pupils, our school has now grown to serve 449 students, each with their unique dreams and aspirations. But this growth comes with challenges. Today, we're turning to you, to help us raise funds to address the urgent needs of our beloved school. Your generous donation will make an immediate impact in the following areas: Construction of 4 new classrooms and a staff room: With the growing number of students, additional learning spaces are crucial to ensure every child receives the attention they need to succeed. Fencing the school grounds: A secure and safe environment is essential for our students' well-being. Fencing the school grounds will provide the protection they deserve while they learn and play. Providing clean water: Imagine walking 20 kilometers just to access clean water. This is the reality for our students and staff. Your support will help us bring clean water to our school, improving health and sanitation for the entire community. Together, we can create a brighter future for the children of Kyuasini Primary School. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. Please make a gift today!Together, we will transform lives and build a stronger future for the children at Kyuasini Primary School. With heartfelt gratitude, Kyuasini Primary School Fundraising CommitteeP.S. Share our cause with friends and family and help us reach our goal even faster! Together, we can create lasting change for the students of Kyuasini Primary School.