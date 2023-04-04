Building Homes in Mexico for Orphans

Hi! My name is Jonah Oliver. I have a wonderful opportunity to serve others less fortunate than myself this summer in Mexico. I had planned to build houses for the homeless in Mexico in 2021. However, since the border was shut down because of the pandemic, I was sent to Boston, where I helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity. Thankfully, I have the chance to travel to Mexico this summer, where I will join other Orthodox Christian teens in building homes for the impoverished. I feel this is truly a blessing that God hands to us, with you being able to participate by supporting my work through prayer and financial assistance.