Campaign Image

Building Homes in Mexico for Orphans

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,020

Campaign created by Jonah Oliver

Campaign funds will be received by Lara Oliver

Building Homes in Mexico for Orphans

Hi! My name is Jonah Oliver. I have a wonderful opportunity to serve others less fortunate than myself this summer in Mexico. I had planned to build houses for the homeless in Mexico in 2021. However, since the border was shut down because of the pandemic, I was sent to Boston, where I helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity. Thankfully, I have the chance to travel to Mexico this summer, where I will join other Orthodox Christian teens in building homes for the impoverished. I feel this is truly a blessing that God hands to us, with you being able to participate by supporting my work through prayer and financial assistance.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Tom and Genevieve
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Aunt Kim
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless your journey! 😘

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

David Ford
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May it all be greatly blessed! Thank you for serving the Lord and His people like this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

So happy you are going!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Go well, Jonah!

Xenie Garant
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Mimi Hobbs
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay safe and God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying your team safely there Jonah to do Gods work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo