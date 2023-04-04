Building Homes in Mexico for Orphans

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,020
Campaign funds will be received by Lara Oliver
Hi! My name is Jonah Oliver. I have a wonderful opportunity to serve others less fortunate than myself this summer in Mexico. I had planned to build houses for the homeless in Mexico in 2021. However, since the border was shut down because of the pandemic, I was sent to Boston, where I helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity. Thankfully, I have the chance to travel to Mexico this summer, where I will join other Orthodox Christian teens in building homes for the impoverished. I feel this is truly a blessing that God hands to us, with you being able to participate by supporting my work through prayer and financial assistance.
May God bless your journey! 😘
May it all be greatly blessed! Thank you for serving the Lord and His people like this!
So happy you are going!
Go well, Jonah!
Stay safe and God bless!
Praying your team safely there Jonah to do Gods work.
