Campaign Image

Second Amendment Hawaii Fund

Goal:

 USD $8,500

Raised:

 USD $8,901

Campaign created by Jon Abbott

Campaign funds will be received by Jon Abbott

Second Amendment Hawaii Fund

We are asking those in Hawaii who love their Second Amendment Rights to donate. All funds will go directly to legal challenges to unconstitutional laws here in Hawaii. 

Legal efforts to protect your rights and expensive. Each of us needs to step up and donate what we can. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

This political crap is interfering with my pursuit of happiness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

These politicians are way out of line

Anonymous Giver
$ 96.00 USD
1 year ago

from the guys at 2A Hawaii

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

From some guys at 2ahi forum

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Let’s Go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Matt Would Craft LLC
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Donating to protect gun rights in Hawaii

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Scott Choy
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Bones
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

If we could win this case, it would bring a smile to my face. Walk into a bass pro shop while I'm traveling and buy a real mag; without anyone saying, "sorry you're not free."

OceanGuy
$ 43.00 USD
1 year ago

Supporting the cause

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

JOHNNY V
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

PhilTong
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Shall not be infringed!

Kenace
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Brian Kitaoka
$ 95.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Shooty McBlaster
$ 55.00 USD
1 year ago

Give em boys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for your help to keep our country FREE!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo