Second Amendment Hawaii Fund

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $8,901
We are asking those in Hawaii who love their Second Amendment Rights to donate. All funds will go directly to legal challenges to unconstitutional laws here in Hawaii.
Legal efforts to protect your rights and expensive. Each of us needs to step up and donate what we can.
This political crap is interfering with my pursuit of happiness.
These politicians are way out of line
from the guys at 2A Hawaii
Let’s Go!
Donating to protect gun rights in Hawaii
If we could win this case, it would bring a smile to my face. Walk into a bass pro shop while I'm traveling and buy a real mag; without anyone saying, "sorry you're not free."
Supporting the cause
Shall not be infringed!
Give em boys!
Thank you for your help to keep our country FREE!
