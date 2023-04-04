Support Darrell Remley

Campaign Image

Dear Friends and Supporters,


We are reaching out to you today to ask for your help for a man in need. Darrell has suffered a terrible accident that has left him with two broken hands and will never use his left hand again  and he also has  a broken back. He is currently unable to work and is facing mounting medical bills, leaving him in a difficult financial situation.

Darrell is a hardworking and dedicated individual who has always been there for his family and friends when they needed him. Now it is our turn to be there for him. We are starting this fund me campaign to raise funds to help cover the costs of his medical treatment and recovery.ny amount that you can donate will make a difference in darrells  life. Your generosity will help him get back on his feet and begin the healing process. Let's come together as a community to support darrell  dulring this difficult time.


Thank you for your consideration and support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Let's catch up and shoot the , Brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

We love you D!

Jimmy
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Get well soon

Nancy Baker
$ 35.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for you and a quick recovery. Hang in there’s ❤️🙏

Lori Powell
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for healing.

Laura Wester
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Amy
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

I love you!! Praying for a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹

