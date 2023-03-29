A HEARTFELT JOURNEY TO FIND THE RIGHT COMPANION

My name is Spann Cordle, and I was born with Cerebral Palsy. Throughout my life, I’ve faced many challenges, but the greatest source of independence, strength, and support I’ve ever had came in the form of my beloved service dog, Finn. Finn was more than just a dog to me; he was my partner, my confidant, and my lifeline. He was always by my side, offering not only physical assistance but emotional support through every obstacle I encountered. We shared an unbreakable bond, and Finn was my true companion for over 14 wonderful years.



Unfortunately, due to a degenerative spinal condition, Finn’s health declined, and I had to make the incredibly difficult decision to say goodbye. Losing him was one of the hardest moments of my life. The house feels empty without him, and the independence he provided me seems distant now. However, I know that I need another service dog, a new companion who can offer me the support I desperately need.

That’s where I turn to you for help. I am raising funds to acquire a new service dog. With the ever-changing economy and the rising costs of training a service dog, it’s not something I can do alone. Finn’s legacy lives on in me, and I hope to honor it by continuing my journey with the support of another service animal. These dogs don’t just help with physical mobility, but they give me the confidence to navigate daily life with greater ease. A service dog will offer me more than just physical assistance; it will be a source of comfort, security, and companionship during moments when I need it most.

Why This Matters:

A service dog is life-changing. It’s not just about being able to open a door or pick up dropped items; it’s about the quality of life, the sense of self-reliance, and the emotional stability that such a companion provides. The bond between a person and their service animal is sacred. It’s not a luxury it’s a necessity. Without Finn, I find myself relying more on others, but I am determined to regain the independence and freedom that a service dog can offer.

My Vision Moving Forward:

Not only do I seek financial support to obtain a service dog, but I also want to use my story to give back. I would love the opportunity to speak publicly to organizations, schools, and other groups about the significance of service animals, living with disabilities, and the immense difference that a dog like Finn made in my life. I believe that sharing my experience can inspire others, raise awareness about disabilities, and encourage communities to support those who need it most. All funds raised through public speaking opportunities will directly contribute to helping me acquire my next service dog.

A Community Effort:

While times are tough for many, I hold onto hope that through your kindness, we can work together to bring this dream to life. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Your generosity will not only help me regain my independence but will also honor the legacy of my late service dog, Finn, who showed me the true meaning of unconditional love and loyalty.

I ask for your support, your compassion, and your belief in the power of partnership between humans and animals. Please help me make this next chapter of my life possible.

Thank you for your time, your kindness, and your generosity.

With sincere gratitude, Spann Cordle.

