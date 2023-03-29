Campaign Image

Motor City Recovery Services Capital Campaign

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $8,620

Campaign created by Michael Lee

Campaign funds will be received by michael lee

Motor City Recovery Services is dedicated to helping those in recovery from addiction.Our primary goal is to provide safe, sober, affordable living options for those in recovery.Motor City Recovery is a 501c3 registered tax deductible non-profit.  We are raising funds to lease, furnish, and manage a state and federally certified sober living home in Detroit, MI.The sober living home in Detroit will house up to 12 men in recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol.  Residents will be provided a safe home, access to recovery support, meetings, and counseling.  While executing their sobriety plan, residents will be expected to abide by all house rules.The Detroit home will focus on those in the initial stages of recovery with residents living in the home for up to 2 years while they prepare for the next stage of their community reintegration.Motor City Recovery was founded by Kurt Lindau and Michael Lee.  We are both graduates of the Salvation Army ARC in Tampa, Florida and we are still actively engaged with the Salvation Army addiction recovery programs and alumni.Please check out our Facebook page: Motor City Recovery Services Facebook pageOur official website is up but it is still a work in progress: Motor City Recovery ServicesAny and all support you can provide will go directly to leasing, furnishing and operating the recovery house in Detroit.  We all have full time careers and all our work at MCRS is voluntary.  Any and all help no matter the size is appreciated more than we can express here.Also please feel free to reach out to us directly, contact@mcrecoveryservices.org or on our facebook page or website for any questions or if you need a tax deductible receipt.
Recent Donations
Show:
Sharon Lee
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

David K. Lindau
1 year ago

Eric Lindau
1 year ago

Amanda Lambert
1 year ago

Leslie Dzendzel
1 year ago

JamieK Morocco
1 year ago

Thank you Michael & Kurt- dor helping people who gave up their freedoms so our children may grow up free. Your time and efforts are appreciated.

Nicole
1 year ago

Yanke
1 year ago

Proud of you Kurt!!!

Trumbles
1 year ago

Exited for you to make your dream to help people a reality!

