Supporting the Dilks Family

James and Amanda are dealing with a house fire in Kansas. The family lost everything, including their pet kitten. They have three daughters (ages 13, 10, 1). Red Cross is helping with a hotel for a few days. They can use any support you can help with. Your help and prayers are greatly appreciated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Kelly
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

love you all. hang in there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers to you and your family from one of the Beeple

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you! From another subject of Queen Kirgol!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for strength, courage, and healing...God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

So glad your family is safe. I will pray for your family. Blessings.

Dorli and TonyS
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

God Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Friend of Kirgol

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 years ago

From a Bee type

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

From a Bee

Michael di Macaroni from Babylon Bee
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Babylon Bee
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

God kept everyone safe. Thanks be to Him!

Truttle from Babylon Bee
$ 36.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

From a Babylon Bee

Raffypindahouse
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for you all during this difficult time.

Monica Stevens
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

From a friend at Not the Bee

