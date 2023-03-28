Supporting the Dilks Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,201
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Sandahl
James and Amanda are dealing with a house fire in Kansas. The family lost everything, including their pet kitten. They have three daughters (ages 13, 10, 1). Red Cross is helping with a hotel for a few days. They can use any support you can help with. Your help and prayers are greatly appreciated!
love you all. hang in there!
Prayers to you and your family from one of the Beeple
God bless you.
God bless you! From another subject of Queen Kirgol!
Prayers for strength, courage, and healing...God Bless!
So glad your family is safe. I will pray for your family. Blessings.
God Bless You!
Friend of Kirgol
From a Bee type
From a Bee
God kept everyone safe. Thanks be to Him!
From a Babylon Bee
Praying for you all during this difficult time.
From a friend at Not the Bee
