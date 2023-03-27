Help fund treatment for Annette Jalsevac

I’m raising money for my mom, Annette Jalsevac, so she can resume treatments for debilitating pain and fatigue as a result of severe Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and a congenital problem with her upper spine. My mother also deals with TMJ, IBS, high blood pressure, serious ADHD (trust me!), chronic migraines, neuropathy, insomnia, and some heart issues. She rarely drinks alcohol, has never smoked, nor is she overweight. Simply put, Mom’s genes just haven’t been kind to her.

Mom has been living with these health issues since before I was born. I’m now 21 and Mom’s 62. As she ages she’s experiencing not just the aches and pains of getting older, but a significant increase in symptoms related to her fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, and her spinal fusion. My mother is single so she doesn’t get the help that others in her situation normally receive from a spouse, although I do my best to support her any way I can.

Mom gave many years of her life to the pro-life movement, which she loved but which wasn’t exactly lucrative, and then she had a great career in high-tech which ended abruptly from the onset of Fibro. She hasn’t been able to work full-time for quite awhile. Her only income right now is Ontario Disability (ODSP) which only just covers the rent. Thankfully, she’s also helped out by the generosity of a few family members.

My mother is an artistic, musical, intellectually curious, kind, and funny person with a deep faith. Despite her struggles, she’s been the best mom I could have asked for. Lately, it’s been really hard to see her spend so much time in bed, often unable to go out with friends, go for walks, get to church, or do the things that used to bring her so much pleasure. The extreme pain and exhaustion is totally wearing her down.

Most of my Mom’s prescribed medications are covered by ODSP, but she’s no longer able to see her chiropractor or naturopath nor pay for supplements which used to be very helpful, because these aren’t covered. All money she receives goes into rent and paying bills, and right now the crazy inflation situation is making even that difficult.

I’d love for my mom to get back to regular appointments with her chiropractor, probably once or even twice a week. He used to help her a great deal. She also wants to get laser treatments which her research has shown to be very effective in reducing pain in fibro patients. There are also specific, yet very expensive supplements that have been really helping another family member with fibro. My mom needs to try these!

I’m hoping to raise $5,000 in order to get my mom about a years worth of chiropractor appointments, supplements, and other alternative treatments if possible. Mom takes medication for pain, but it’s no longer as effective as it used to be. She really can’t go on the way she has been lately. If you could see what I see day in and day out, you’d realize how much my mother needs help. Because she’s a cheerful person who doesn’t look sick, others who don’t live with her don’t have any idea what she's been going through.

I have no idea if this fundraiser will bring in $500 or $5,000, but I need to try. If you’re not in a position to donate, I know my mom would be really grateful for your prayers.

Thanks so much,

Justin Jalsevac


























