Dominican Republic Missions Trip

Adrianne and Graysen Carlson are raising funds to go on a missions trip to the Dominican Republic this July.  Our family has sponsored the cutest little boy with Army of the Kind (www.aotk.org) and now we have the chance to go on a missions trip to visit his community along with him and his family.  We want to spread love and help in every way possible and spread the word of Jesus.  Please help us reach our goal so we can we can help others and meet our sponsored child. Through Christ anything is possible. Every dollar helps! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeff Herman
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 146.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1405.00 USD
1 year ago

Edna Mondero
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Seth and Melody
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jean
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

May this trip be a blessing for you .

Robert Coronado
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless you on this trip.

Nicholas Billiet
$ 56.00 USD
2 years ago

Love you guys

Al and Keri
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless your mission trip!

