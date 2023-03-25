Dominican Republic Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $3,400
Raised:
USD $3,407
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Carlson
Adrianne and Graysen Carlson are raising funds to go on a missions trip to the Dominican Republic this July. Our family has sponsored the cutest little boy with Army of the Kind (www.aotk.org) and now we have the chance to go on a missions trip to visit his community along with him and his family. We want to spread love and help in every way possible and spread the word of Jesus. Please help us reach our goal so we can we can help others and meet our sponsored child. Through Christ anything is possible. Every dollar helps!
May this trip be a blessing for you .
May God bless you on this trip.
Love you guys
May God bless your mission trip!
