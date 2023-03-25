Supporting Doctor Chris Shoemaker

This is a message to our friends in both Canada and the U.S. from your fellow Canadian Freedom Fighter Colin Bigbear Ross :

After sacrificing everything to try and save as many people as possible, Dr. Chris Shoemaker 🇨🇦, a leading advocate for Covid Care and vaccine safety, now needs ‘OUR’ help!



Most of us from across Canada and many from around the world, know 71 year old Doctor Chris Shoemaker from his 4 appearances on Ottawa's Parliament Hill during the Freedom Convoy 2022 protest. The Protest that inspired the World.



Most of us know him as the Doctor who was still actively working, but was also speaking out. The doctor we knew might potentially lose everything for doing the right thing. The Doctor who did later indeed lose everything, because he made it his mission to try and save as many people as possible. He kept his oath to protect people and the government made sure he paid dearly for it. A doctor who was double vaxxed against Covid-19, who vowed to never take another shot (based on added scientific research) and made it his mission to spread the truth to as many people as possible.



He has been a vigorous voice for Medical Truth and Societal Freedom from just before the Truckers Freedom Convoy.



He repeatedly spoke at the Ottawa protest, outdoors in freezing weather, refusing to let an Ottawa winter get the best of him, with his strong voice of truth and conviction. His message has indeed reached the people, his sacrifices were not in vain and he kept his promise to protect us.



He has never stopped fighting for us. He never will. He took months off work after the Ottawa protest to devote that time to the cause, hoping the government wouldn’t take his own rights away….



By choice, he stopped working and earning income in February of 2022 to devote a year's worth of precious time to spread awareness about the dangers of the 'vaccine', fully intending on returning to work and begin helping the Vaccine Injured.



Then on January 4, 2023 the CPSO suspended him from earning his living as a doctor, just as he was planning to start in a clinic to help the Vaccine Injured.



He sacrificed everything for us…..



His income is gone. His profession is gone. His savings have dwindled and now he needs us.



Not only does he need money for his own day to day expenses as simple as food and rent, he can’t continue to fight for us unless we help him….



This man is our Hero, yet this man ‘needs’ a hero. We can’t turn our backs on him after everything he has done for us…



Please help with ‘any’ size donation. Every single dollar will help. He promises that his fight is to bring All Banned doctors like himself back to serving Canadians 🇨🇦 and Americans🇺🇸.



He is fighting for our Continental Health on both sides of the border.

If you are not able to donate, please support by sharing this out far and wide 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Thank you everyone!



United we stand!!! We got this!!!



Sincerely Colin Bigbear Ross 🇨🇦

___________________________

Please see below for Dr. Chris' complete information and videos.



Doctor Chris .... Dr. Chris Shoemaker, M.D. .... is a Comprehensive Physician from Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦 and member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CCFP).



He has in his 45 year career worked in Emergency Medicine in both Ontario and British Columbia.



He also did Family Practice on two military bases in Ontario, providing direct care of Forces Members and their families.



More recently in 2020 through 2022 he worked at the West Ottawa Covid Care Clinic, and was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to Covid-19.



Based on studies out of Britain (Sept 2021 to May 2022) he has vigorously fought for all of us.



'Save the Children and Us All - Stop the Vaxx'.



Your support and donations will help him to continue his speeches both Live and onto these important platforms.



Twitter: @CShoemakerMD

Substack:

cshoemakermd.substack.com

Website:

drshoemakercovidtruth.com

******* Dr. Chris has 50 informative videos on his website including:



1. An intense look at death rates in younger adults and children.



https://rumble.com/v22ieue-dr.-shoemaker-huge-death-rate-increases-400-to-5200-in-children-.html



2. How many living Spike Factories go into your arm with every JAB ?



https://rumble.com/v1iz1sh-dr-shoemaker-revealed-40-trillion-spike-protein-factories-in-every-booster.html



3. "ANTHONY FAUCI - THE WORLD'S GREATEST TRAITOR"



https://rumble.com/v1tdql2-dr.-shoemaker-all-roads-lead-back-to-fauci.html



4. And Finally here is Dr. Shoemaker's Prescription to Canada 🇨🇦 and the World 🌎



Dr. Shoemaker's Prescription for Canada and the World



WAKE UP !!



BAN All C19 Spike Protein generating mRNA SHOTS immediately.



THEY ARE IMMUNOTOXIC, NEUROTOXIC AND VASCULAR DAMAGING AGENTS - ESPECIALLY FOR CHILDREN !!



AND they are causing the Pandemic to perpetuate for 40 + years.



START regular AVAILABILITY of IVERMECTIN in all pharmacies



beginning December 1, 2022.

It was always the Right Drug to cure Covid and Long Covid.



And it has proven to CURE VACCINE-INDUCED NEUROLOGIC



AND VASCULAR INJURIES.

DO BOTH NOW !!!



drshoemakercovidtruth.com



Dated December 1, 2022







DR. C.A. SHOEMAKER



MEMBER

COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF ONTARIO

CANADA 🇨🇦