Honey In the Rock My YWAM Journey

Hey guys!!

Thank you so much for taking the time out of your busy day to check out what I'm up to and how God has been leading me!

So for starters I'm apart of a Christian missions organization called YWAM (Youth With A Mission). At the beging of this year I did a DTS (Dicipleship Training School) where we learned about the characteristics of God and how to take His word to the nations. This class was three months in Hawaii and then the application piece was five months in Papua New Guinea. I just got home last month and have been able to rest and spend time with my family after not seeing them for eight months.

I have decided to staff at YWAM Ships Kona in Hawaii for the next 2 years! Staffing can look like cooking in the kitchen to cleaning the base to leading teams around the world to show Jesus's love to the nations.

Ive had the amazing opportunity to attend a school in Amsterdam for six weeks to grow in my leadership skills and learn how to disciple students that come into YWAM just like myself. I will leave for Amsterdam October 19th then be home for Christmas. After the holidays I will be officially start staffing my first school which starts in January. For three months there will be lectures and training then me and a co-leader will lead a team of students somewhere in the world for two months!

Because YWAM is a non profit organization, I have to come up with all the expenses on my own. This includes housing, food, travel, school fees and several other things that come up throughout life. I am very thankful for any donation your able to give! It is also an option to sign up for monthly donations if you feel on your heart to support me that way or share my information with your family and friends! Another way you can support me is through prayer! It's you guys's prayers that truly keeps me going and I appreciate it so much!

I know! Lots of information! I will do my very best too keep this site as up to date as possible but if you would like to receive more regular updates please feel free to send me your email and I would be happy to add you to my monthly news letter!

Thank you for all your love and support,

Tana