HERO 2 ZERO~> VaxInjured Nurse Lyndsey

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Lyndsey House
💜💜hey Y’all💜💜
• My name is Lyndsey, RN 💜🐭
•I am a Registered Nurse who was mandated to take the jab in order to keep my career as a Nurse-my story went like this- please read below: 👇
•Here is my updated stat sheet and story of my #vaxInjury
•I am a RN mandated to get injected
•I am confirmed documented and diagnosed as Vax injured by 3 providers
-> Diagnosis code: T50.B95A
•Here are my ailments:
1 • I am currently being tested for DNA 🧬 integration into my Genome. -results pending this month💜
2 • I am a confirmed spike protein factory. With S1 spike protein in my monocyte lines. 💜 i am still producing Spike protein 2 years and 7 months post injection
3 • I am still in cytokine storm for the past 2 years and 7 months since my injection 12/29/2021. Interleukin 6 is 48 and normal is 1.0-3.0.💜Will check next panel in Aug 2024
4 • I also have confirmed amyloid fibrin micro-clots. Graded 3.5 out of 4 and are staged as moderate and widespread with endothelial casts.💜
5 • some of my other Diagnoses : severe POTS, mcas, essential tremors, reactivated ebv, shingles, fungal & bacterial infection, vasovagal syncope, inappropriate sinus tachycardia, ventricular trigeminy, palpitations, alopecia, mitochondrial failure, mthfr gene mutation, monocyte line transfected, cytokine storm, microclots, shob on exertion, joint pain swelling, neuropathy, short term memory & cognition issues, adhd, ocd, ptsd, anxiety, depression, skin rashes, tinnitus, menstrual issues, gi issues, muscle mass loss, htn, hot flashes, muscle spasms
🚨Prior to my injection: my past medical history:
• I only had a pollen allergy- on claritin
• No surgeries
• Extremely healthy
•Prior college athlete being scouted to go pro
• Played 3 sports in high school at varsity level all 4 years
• 2 time all state shortstop and pitcher in softball and two time state champion
• never have had Covid virus and confirmed via nucleocapsid testing
🚨Now I am :
•disabled at 38
•Bedbound some days and housebound most days
•career as nurse gone
•quality of life is like that of a cancer or CHf pt
•can’t stand up longer than 20 mins some days and can’t do Activities of daily living ( bathing chores cooking laundry etc)
• childless and unable to have a baby
•i have Reported my reaction to : vaers, VSAFE, cicp, Pfizer, medwatch
•Nice to meet you!
•let’s chat!
🐭💜 Lyndsey
🚨Education:🚨
•The mRNA gene therapy platform used in these vaccines has been confirmed to integrate into our human genome through testing.
•This alarming fact raises serious concerns about long-term health implications that we may not fully understand yet.
•Furthermore, it's evident that there's a lack of informed consent regarding these potential risks.
•The current situation is nothing short than a violation of our human rights – we are receiving an adulterated product under false pretenses which could potentially alter our genetic makeup irreversibly.
•Our plea is straightforward: BAN the entire mRNA gene therapy platform and take the COVID-19 vaccines off the market for further investigation due to their confirmed status as adulterated products violating human rights.
•We owe it to ourselves and future generations to ensure safety before widespread use.
•We cannot afford more lives lost or permanently altered due to rushed decisions without comprehensive understanding or transparency about potential risks involved.
•All donations will go to my medical necessity fund which in turn will go to more research testing for myself, and any other labs or medical assistive equipment, imaging and medications
•sign my petition here: everyone can sign regardless of country you live in
💜🐭GODSPEED MY FRIENDS 💜🐭
•As a Registered Nurse, I am a living testament to the adverse effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. My personal experience is not an isolated case but part of a growing number of reported deaths, disabilities, and injuries associated with these vaccines.
•Mandated by my employer and coerced by the government, I was left with no choice but to take the injection. The aftermath?
•A life-altering injury that has been ignored by those who enforced this mandate
•Accountability MUST BE ENFORCED 🚨
Ur healed in the name of Jesus I’m always here for you if you need to DM and talk. I promise everything will be okay. Do give your self a mental break from reading into all the vaccines side effects. You have to do this so that you can heal, if you’re consumed all day by bad news you’re causing your self harm. You can’t help others on an empty tank. God is going to use greatly.
🙏🏽
May God in the name of Our Lord Jesus heal, strengthen, and protect you. Blessings, Nancy Lazo
Please look into frequencies app Serrapeptase & Nattokinase Fenbendazole Keto diet and (baking soda capsules) Heavy metal detox
Hi Lyndsey, Praying for your miracle healing. I was in palliative care for colitis. I didn't respond to any treatment, too weak to have surgery. My body started to shut down but God healed me when I was near death. I declared Psalm 118:17 daily, I shall not die, but live and declare the works of the Lord. Keep up the good fight and God bless! HUGS!
Praying for you and all those injured by COVID jab and other vaccines. I am convinced that I lost my Mom due to the hospital COVID protocols. Thank you for all you are doing to get the information to the people.
I am sorry you’re struggling I hope this helps. I am praying for you and praying for more earth angels or surround you earth angel. God bless and take care of yourself. Keep your chin up.
We are praying for you!!
Sending this with prayers for you to have the strength to carry on and for doctors to heal you.
2 Cor. 4:16-18
Stay strong, the world's about to change. Praying for you.
I wish I could do more. Please know I will keep you in my daily prayers.
praying for you.
Keep fighting!
Lyndsey, you are brave and you are strong and we will help you through this. Prayers for you daily.
December 11th, 2024
i celebrated my birthday this past Monday on dec 9th
thank y’all for your continued support 💜
November 17th, 2024
💜💜
November 15th, 2024
i was nominated for #MAHA administration to help make america healthy again 💜
October 17th, 2024
October 16th, 2024
- KEEP THE 💜💜💜 coming-> you guys are the best💜😭
October 4th, 2024
Thank you to all of your sweet messages and prayers
im in tears reading all of them below
you guys are truly the best💜💜
September 29th, 2024
i have had my car repossessed and next month i will lose my house 💜🙏
god please help me
July 23rd, 2024
July 14th, 2024
update💜
i am currently recovering from the shingles being reactivated and i am also being monitored for symptom of viral encephalitis from it- prayers are needed
Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
Love you all
Lyndsey RN
May 6th, 2024
Always be humble and kind 💜🙏
May 6th, 2024
Prayers
March 29th, 2024
Rough days💜🙏
March 29th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
March 29th, 2024
Update on my status
February 8th, 2024
UPDATE: LAB RESULTS
CYTOKINE 14 panel and my S1 immune Subset Panel
- I AM Still in A cytokine storm 2 years 2 monthsA CYTOKINE STORM is where your body is in a full systemic inflammatory response. Each system is affected
February 8th, 2024
December 10th, 2023
To Donate or Give a Tip:💜
November 9th, 2023
My documented vaxInjury
November 9th, 2023
http://rumble.com/v3sx5x7-nurse-injured-by-mandated-vaccine-bioweapon-destroyed-immune-system-and-cau.html
check out my interview segment with Stew Peters
November 9th, 2023
All three doses and my confirmed and documented diagnosis of adverse reaction to mrna Vaccine
October 18th, 2023
Hair update: I hair update 👇👇
October 18th, 2023
Dysautonomia signs and symptoms
October 18th, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3pzooy-israels-deal-with-pfizer-to-use-country-as-lab-rats-athlete-now-living-nigh.html
my segment starts at minute 12
August 30th, 2023
Cytokine panel came back and I now have 11/14 cytokines elevated but the spike protein is out of my monocytes which is good news.
August 30th, 2023
More hair progress
July 29th, 2023
VaxInjured lives Matter
July 29th, 2023
July 29th, 2023
New hat
#InjuredByTheJab
July 13th, 2023
July 13th, 2023
Update of hair growth
June 15th, 2023
June 15th, 2023
June 15th, 2023
June 15th, 2023
June 15th, 2023
June 15th, 2023
June 6th, 2023
June 6th, 2023
April 9th, 2023
April 9th, 2023
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.