HERO 2 ZERO~> VaxInjured Nurse Lyndsey

💜💜hey Y’all💜💜

• My name is Lyndsey, RN 💜🐭

•I am a Registered Nurse who was mandated to take the jab in order to keep my career as a Nurse-my story went like this- please read below: 👇

•Here is my updated stat sheet and story of my #vaxInjury

•I am a RN mandated to get injected

•I am confirmed documented and diagnosed as Vax injured by 3 providers

-> Diagnosis code: T50.B95A

•Here are my ailments:

1 • I am currently being tested for DNA 🧬 integration into my Genome. -results pending this month💜

2 • I am a confirmed spike protein factory. With S1 spike protein in my monocyte lines. 💜 i am still producing Spike protein 2 years and 7 months post injection

3 • I am still in cytokine storm for the past 2 years and 7 months since my injection 12/29/2021. Interleukin 6 is 48 and normal is 1.0-3.0.💜Will check next panel in Aug 2024



4 • I also have confirmed amyloid fibrin micro-clots. Graded 3.5 out of 4 and are staged as moderate and widespread with endothelial casts.💜

5 • some of my other Diagnoses : severe POTS, mcas, essential tremors, reactivated ebv, shingles, fungal & bacterial infection, vasovagal syncope, inappropriate sinus tachycardia, ventricular trigeminy, palpitations, alopecia, mitochondrial failure, mthfr gene mutation, monocyte line transfected, cytokine storm, microclots, shob on exertion, joint pain swelling, neuropathy, short term memory & cognition issues, adhd, ocd, ptsd, anxiety, depression, skin rashes, tinnitus, menstrual issues, gi issues, muscle mass loss, htn, hot flashes, muscle spasms

🚨Prior to my injection: my past medical history:

• I only had a pollen allergy- on claritin

• No surgeries

• Extremely healthy

•Prior college athlete being scouted to go pro

• Played 3 sports in high school at varsity level all 4 years

• 2 time all state shortstop and pitcher in softball and two time state champion

• never have had Covid virus and confirmed via nucleocapsid testing

🚨Now I am :

•disabled at 38

•Bedbound some days and housebound most days

•career as nurse gone

•quality of life is like that of a cancer or CHf pt

•can’t stand up longer than 20 mins some days and can’t do Activities of daily living ( bathing chores cooking laundry etc)

• childless and unable to have a baby

•i have Reported my reaction to : vaers, VSAFE, cicp, Pfizer, medwatch

•Nice to meet you!

•let’s chat!

🐭💜 Lyndsey

🚨Education:🚨

•The mRNA gene therapy platform used in these vaccines has been confirmed to integrate into our human genome through testing.

•This alarming fact raises serious concerns about long-term health implications that we may not fully understand yet.

•Furthermore, it's evident that there's a lack of informed consent regarding these potential risks.

•The current situation is nothing short than a violation of our human rights – we are receiving an adulterated product under false pretenses which could potentially alter our genetic makeup irreversibly.

•Our plea is straightforward: BAN the entire mRNA gene therapy platform and take the COVID-19 vaccines off the market for further investigation due to their confirmed status as adulterated products violating human rights.

•We owe it to ourselves and future generations to ensure safety before widespread use.

•We cannot afford more lives lost or permanently altered due to rushed decisions without comprehensive understanding or transparency about potential risks involved.

•All donations will go to my medical necessity fund which in turn will go to more research testing for myself, and any other labs or medical assistive equipment, imaging and medications

•sign my petition here: everyone can sign regardless of country you live in

SIGN PETITION HERE

💜🐭GODSPEED MY FRIENDS 💜🐭

•As a Registered Nurse, I am a living testament to the adverse effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. My personal experience is not an isolated case but part of a growing number of reported deaths, disabilities, and injuries associated with these vaccines.

•Mandated by my employer and coerced by the government, I was left with no choice but to take the injection. The aftermath?

•A life-altering injury that has been ignored by those who enforced this mandate



•Accountability MUST BE ENFORCED 🚨