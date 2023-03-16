Heavenly Natives Ministries International

Noah Muwanguzi and the Elders at Heavenly Natives Ministries have a vision to win the people of Uganda to Christ. Noah is the Pastor of this church in a small community near Entebbe national airport in the middle of Kampala. My wife and I have been blessed to assist the ministry build a church shelter and bathroom on a small piece of land. The weekly Sunday service has seen significant growth and they are winning hearts to the Lord in the midst of witchcraft and voodoo. Unfortunately, jobs are few and just getting enough to eat is a daily struggle for most of the church.

This dear Brother in Christ has taken in 15 orphans and funded their schooling as he can afford. They get chased away from school when he cannot pay. Noah, and his pregnant wife (baby #2) Irene have taken teenage girls into their home to protect them from the exploitation prevalent in Africa. Even in their poverty, they exhibit amazing joy and thankfulness for the little they have.

We are raising money to put walls in the shelter to keep the rain out during church services, to buy additional land to grow food to eat and sell the surplus for income' and to fund the schooling for the orphans as school is not government provided in Uganda.

You can help these dear Christian brothers and sisters continue their mission to reach the lost people of Uganda. Your dollars will help establish a solid setting for this Church to gather and worship as well as help feed and educate the orphan community Noah and his church family support. Please prayerfully consider donating to this worthy cause as you are led to be part of God's answer to the prayers of these warriors for Christ.

All gifts, less givesendgo costs, will be sent directly to Pastor Noah for the ministry and orphan needs.