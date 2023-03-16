Supporting Clive

Goal:
AUD $34,000
Raised:
AUD $34,226
Campaign funds will be received by Clive Herring
Need to stop the doctors from amputating my foot. Daily visits to specialists, hospitals, radiology, podiatrists, wound clinics, general practitioners and all the miles that need to be driven to reach these places are becoming a drain on what little money I receive on a disability pension..
I would appreciate any financial assistance that you may be able to provide during this traumatic time.
Thank you all for any assistance that you may be able to afford.
Get well soon. Response to appeal on recent article on ZH.
Prayers are with you.
Donating again and hoping this helps you reach your goal. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! -- MalinformationSuperSpreader @TruthDespiteMSN on X
Prayers for continued healing, Clive.
Merry Christmas friend
God Bless.
Here you go, stranger.
FOIA sent me. Best wishes Clive!
November 24th, 2024
The Big Push to final healing is for the month of December. I have managed to get twice weekly appointments with a podiatrist up until Christmas. Any assistance in helping me pay for these visits would be greatly appreciated 🙏🏻
July 24th, 2024
Coming along nicely…thank you everyone 🙏🏻
April 20th, 2024
Now that the podiatrist is back at work I’ve managed to book weekly appointments for the next 2 months. The wound has shrunk to 3.7cm x 1.3cm at the widest point with a depth of 0.4cm. It’s come a long way since December despite the lack of treatment availabilit. Still on a cocktail of antibiotics including Ciprofloxacin and Clindamycin, high doses of Vit C,D,zinc etc.
please, any assistance you may be able to give will be greatly appreciated 🙏🏻
March 5th, 2024
Unfortunately my podiatrist had a mental breakdown late December. I’ve managed to obtain alternate treatment but the available appointments are scarce. So close, yet so far away 😔
January 30th, 2024
Latest after debridement pic.
To continue on high dose antibiotic cocktail for at least another 3 months with dressing changes 3 times a week with offloading felt and iodosorb paste. Hopefully to be completely closed up by end April. As you can imagine this is a costly process and I’m still about $4K short to carry me through to end April.
A huge thank you to all who have donated to help me save my foot, I really appreciate all you help.
i loves youse all 🙏🏻
December 6th, 2023
Thank you all for helping me to save my foot. The vascular surgeon was astounded that I still have my foot despite no help from her. The infectious disease specialist, GP and podiatrist are all impressed with the improvement and are all hoping this could be healed up end of April.
I am still on a secret cocktail of antibiotics mixed with high dose vitamins and supplements and the pain levels have decreased some.
