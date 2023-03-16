Supporting Clive

Need to stop the doctors from amputating my foot. Daily visits to specialists, hospitals, radiology, podiatrists, wound clinics, general practitioners and all the miles that need to be driven to reach these places are becoming a drain on what little money I receive on a disability pension..

I would appreciate any financial assistance that you may be able to provide during this traumatic time.

Thank you all for any assistance that you may be able to afford.

