Supporting Clive

Need to stop the doctors from amputating my foot. Daily visits to specialists, hospitals, radiology, podiatrists, wound clinics, general practitioners and all the miles that need to be driven to reach these places are becoming a drain on what little money I receive on a disability pension..

I would appreciate any financial assistance that you may be able to provide during this traumatic time.

Thank you all for any assistance that you may be able to afford.

Recent Donations
Tigerland
$ 25.00 AUD
17 days ago

Get well soon. Response to appeal on recent article on ZH.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 AUD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 AUD
18 days ago

M D Williams
$ 40.00 AUD
18 days ago

Prayers are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 AUD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 AUD
20 days ago

Donating again and hoping this helps you reach your goal. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! -- MalinformationSuperSpreader @TruthDespiteMSN on X

Cathy Buffaloe
$ 100.00 AUD
20 days ago

Prayers for continued healing, Clive.

Anonymous Giver
$ 65.00 AUD
20 days ago

Willojean27
$ 100.00 AUD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 AUD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 AUD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 AUD
20 days ago

Marjorie Phillips
$ 10.00 AUD
20 days ago

God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 AUD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 AUD
20 days ago

Foia Fan Told Me To
$ 20.00 AUD
20 days ago

Here you go, stranger.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 AUD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 AUD
20 days ago

FOIA sent me. Best wishes Clive!

Updates

Update #6

November 24th, 2024

The Big Push to final healing is for the month of December. I have managed to get twice weekly appointments with a podiatrist up until Christmas. Any assistance in helping me pay for these visits would be greatly appreciated 🙏🏻

Update Update #6 Image
Update #5

July 24th, 2024

Coming along nicely…thank you everyone 🙏🏻

Update Update #5 Image
Update #4

April 20th, 2024

Now that the podiatrist is back at work I’ve managed to book weekly appointments for the next 2 months. The wound has shrunk to 3.7cm x 1.3cm at the widest point with a depth of 0.4cm. It’s come a long way since December despite the lack of treatment availabilit. Still on a cocktail of antibiotics including Ciprofloxacin and Clindamycin, high doses of Vit C,D,zinc etc.

please, any assistance you may be able to give will be greatly appreciated 🙏🏻

Update Update #4 Image
Update #3

March 5th, 2024

Unfortunately my podiatrist had a mental breakdown late December. I’ve managed to obtain alternate treatment but the available appointments are scarce. So close, yet so far away 😔

Update #3

January 30th, 2024

Latest after debridement pic.

To continue on high dose antibiotic cocktail for at least another 3 months with dressing changes 3 times a week with offloading felt and iodosorb paste. Hopefully to be completely closed up by end April. As you can imagine this is a costly process and I’m still about $4K short to carry me through to end April.

A huge thank you to all who have donated to help me save my foot, I really appreciate all you help.

i loves youse all 🙏🏻

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

December 6th, 2023

Thank you all for helping me to save my foot. The vascular surgeon was astounded that I still have my foot despite no help from her. The infectious disease specialist, GP and podiatrist are all impressed with the improvement and are all hoping this could be healed up end of April.

I am still on a secret cocktail of antibiotics mixed with high dose vitamins and supplements and the pain levels have decreased some.

Update Update #2 Image

