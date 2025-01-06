Life saving medication and treatment

I am a mother of three son, serving in the US Navy, single, healthcare worker, vaccine injured by Pfizer since January 11th 2021

I worked the front lines during the pandemic and did everything I was supposed to mandates, were starting at the hospital and just to see my three sons in the military. I was mandated to get the vaccine. Just to see my kids I need to be vaccine so the choice was made for me, so I got the vaccine, I became sick 40 minutes after taking the vaccine with flu like symptoms the next day unable to get out of bed I drop to the floor and crawl to the bathroom pulling myself up scared for the first time

I later ended up in the emergency room where I had a lumbar puncture and treated for Gian barre syndrome at that time. I was treated with IV I G infusions for five days after discharge two weeks later I became worse the feelings of pins and needles sticking out of my legs, fatigue, weakness, my legs feeling like they were 100 pounds apiece and it was spreading up to my arms, pain, unbearable, and finding myself unable to walk again.

I was sent to a specialist two hours away, where I see a neurologist an immunologist. I am being treated for chronic inflammation, demyolation polyneuropathy, trimmers, tinnitus, and heart palpitations. I have had three Nuro conduction tests, a small nervebiopsy, MRIs, Doppler, test, bloodwork, and much more. I have been on IV. I G infusions that’s intervenous immunoglobulins for the past 21 months being infuse every month for six hours at an infusion clinic. I have to pre-order my medication. It’s been delivered to the infusion clinic where I infuse for six hours.. this is not where I thought my life would be I have just been reevaluated and have six more months of IV. I G infusions in my future and many more doctors appointments.

This is taking a financial burden, and I’ve used up all my savings. I haven’t been able to work my entire shift, and I am now being pushed into short term disability, and then long-term disability until I can function again or they find a better treatment for me the government does not help us and we’re left with a financial burden with my hours cut at work I’m having a hard time paying my medical bills and even keeping my place where I live where I rent

I three of my boys are serving in the US Navy, during the beginning, they said, one of my sons home to help take care of me for seven months because I wasn’t able to do my every day living. Now he’s been deployed and I’m left alone.

I have never asked for donations, or any help before I’ve always been a proud person and have still my own 2 feet, but I’m finding myself unable to do that, and they were disabled.

right now I have a $3000 deductible for medical and because of my medicine I have a $3000 deductible for my prescriptions of IV. I G infusion per year that doesn’t include my doctor bills. My doctors that I see two hours away that’s out of net work or any additional doctors appointments I may have. I am in need of red light therapy, which my insurance doesn’t cover, nor the hyperbaric oxygen chamber that has been suggested to me. All of this would be out of pocket and would be able to help in my medical treatment. VACCINE and Injured have no help from the government to turn in my claims that the injury compensation program and most claims have been denied and mines been sitting there for 18 months and I’ve heard no answers.

I would appreciate any donations. I will find in a blessing to help me be able to survive and help out with my medical and just to keep my rent so I have a place to live. I’ve never asked for anything. I’ve always been a giver never take her, but I would appreciate anything that you could give.

I think you from the bottom of my heart, and would consider it a great blessing. You know how much this means to me. Thank you.



