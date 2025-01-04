Riley's Scoliosis Surgery

Hi I'm Nikki, Riley's mom. So Riley 14 is a fairly active kid up to about 6 months ago when everything he did from walking to sitting to even sleeping, his back was giving him problems. We have known for a few years that he has had scoliosis and we were in a chiropractors office every week like clock work trying anything and everything we could to prevent his back from further curving in the wrong direction. However as hard as we tried we can no longer ignore the growing pain for Riley. We finally took the plunge and did our first appointment with knowing what the out come was.... surgery. Normally with scoliosis they will fuse the back all together hence why we tried to do everything else first to stop from doing this as this surgery would limit his twisting and turning also guaranteeing future surgerys because of the pressure it would put on the upper and lower parts of the spine that wouldn't be fused together. As with time the medical fields are advancing there is a new scoliosis surgery available but only in a few select states. It's called VBT so instead of fusing the spine together limiting his movement it will allow him to move and groove like everyone else who has never had scoliosis aka a more normal persons back. VBT is a tethering surgery where they put screws into each vertebrae and run a cord a long the spine pulling it straight. So that means he will have a more fulfilling life with using all of his vertebrae in his spine allowing him to keep each individual vertebrae with natural movement. Meaning less chances of future surgeries.





So now that you know a little bit about Riley. We (Rileys Mom, Dad and sister) are asking for your generosity to helps us with the cost of traveling and lodging.