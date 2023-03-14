National Invention Convention for Hunter

Hi! My name is Hunter Gillespie, I am in the third grade at American Heritage Charter School. I created an invention to help people be aware of animals, that could potentially be dangerous, around them while enjoying the outdoors. I took my invention to the Idaho Invention Convention at the University of Idaho in Moscow. My invention was selected to participate in the National invention Convention in Dearborn, MI this June. I am hoping for donations to help me participate in this amazing opportunity. Thank you for your help!