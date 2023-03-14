Campaign Image

National Invention Convention for Hunter

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Liz Gillespie

Campaign funds will be received by Liz Gillespie

National Invention Convention for Hunter

Hi! My name is Hunter Gillespie, I am in the third grade at American Heritage Charter School. I created an invention to help people be aware of animals, that could potentially be dangerous, around them while enjoying the outdoors. I took my invention to the Idaho Invention Convention at the University of Idaho in Moscow.  My invention was selected to participate in the National invention Convention in Dearborn, MI this June. I am  hoping for donations to help me participate in this amazing opportunity. Thank you for your help! 

Recent Donations
Show:
John and Betsy Krsul
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Hunter, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all the way! John, Betsy and Rizzo

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo