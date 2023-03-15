Family Relief Amidst J6 Persecution

My husband Benjamen Burlew is a J6 defendant. He went to Washington, DC to stand with other patriots peacefully and to pray for our nation on January 6, 2021, but what happened that day was pure chaos, and not at the hands of the patriots. What has occured thereafter has caused sheer terror for my family and so many like ours. Violations of privacy, being followed, being targeted and discriminated against, alienation from family, etc. The financial hardship has been horrific and God is the only reason we've been able to make it. The mental anguish has taken a terrible toll on my husband's PTSD.

My husband, a decorated veteran, is also disabled with severe PTSD from combat, not to mention many other disabilities caused from combat. He is completely disabled due to his service-connected disabilities from honorably and valorously fighting for our country for many years..the same country that has now seemingly turned its back on the people who love it the most and seem to have forgotten that without these brave men and women...none of us would be free.

I am once-widowed, my first husband passed away in a car wreck in early 2019...I have lost virtually all of my income (after having been self-employed since I was 25) as a result of all of the ongoing stuff with his J6 case and we are barely getting by. And now, we are facing being without Ben for a while. Please pray for myself, our children and Ben.

We have reached out for help from family members and friends (a few of them have helped how they could), banks, congressmen, senate, churches, our AG, our Governor, and various attorneys...to no avail because they either don't realize what is actually going on in our country, they're scared to get involved or they "don't agree" with him having gone on J6.. what they don't understand is that my husband only went to DC on January 6, 2021 to pray for our nation and to peacefully make a stand against the stolen election...for no other reason.



My husband has been discriminated against and preyed upon because of his PTSD and it is not right. He has lost visitation with his biological son because of J6. We haven't gotten to see his son since May of 2021 and haven't been allowed any contact since March of 2023 because the courts are so crooked and rigged. Our country's justice system needs to be overhauled.

Please help soften the financial burden that all of this has caused if you feel led to do so... there has been so much mental anguish and duress that we have all had to endure...especially my poor husband who's doing his best to battle his PTSD with Jesus. He has been in Bible college and is pursuing a ministry degree online. He is an amazing husband, father, combat veteran and a man of God who boldly proclaims the good news.

Any help that you can offer our family will be greatly appreciated and we pray a blessing on you for even considering helping our family just to survive this whole stressful ordeal. And prayer works...we will take all of those you can send us.

Thank you to all of those fighting this fight with us. We appreciate you all. Our only true hope is in Jesus, though. Never forget that. And in the end...God wins!

God Bless America!

"My soul, wait thou only upon God; For my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: He is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: The rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God."

--Psalm 62:5‭-‬7 KJV

"The LORD shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace.

--Exodus 14:14 KJV