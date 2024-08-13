My medical bills

Here's the latest news:

After getting my retina reattached and both cataracts removed, I have the best eyesight I've ever had. It's wonderful!

But...

At the optometrist's office last week, he discovered an area of concern. Something is happening to the retina in my right eye. It isn't detached. Yet. He sees no tears or holes, but it looks like it's slipping and wrinkled in one spot.

He quickly referred me back to the retina surgeon, That appointment is tomorrow. He's the one who doesn't take my insurance. Of course.

I have been told I have to pay the balance of what I owe him- which is $795- before he'll see me. I'm borrowing the money. Beyond that, I don't know what else I will need to have done, or what it will cost.

All donations will be used toward saving my eyesight. It's important to me.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.





Older updates:

On April 4, 2023 I had to undergo surgery to remove six or so inches of my sigmoid colon. There was a dangerous polyp there that kept growing back and couldn't be removed during a colonoscopy due to its depth and flatness. It had high-grade dysplasia, which means it was at great risk of developing into cancer if not completely removed.

My insurance isn't great. My part-- after the insurance has paid their part-- was over $10,000.00. I'm still paying on it.

Then, without warning, on October 26 I developed a detached retina. The first thing the next morning I called an optometrist, they fit me in and called an ophthalmologist/surgeon who saw me as soon as I could get to his office and they did the surgery that day.

They saved my sight in that eye, although I'm blind in it until some things heal.

That's great, but that means more medical bills when I'm still dealing with the bills from the colon surgery.

And then... on December 5th, I suddenly realized I was passing a kidney stone. Within 30 seconds I was on the floor in agony. I'd been through this in 2015, so I knew what was happening. I ended up in the emergency room overnight. The stone was too big to pass, so on December 20, I had surgery to remove it. Which involved follow-up appointments. I may or may not keep all of them, depending on finances.

The bills keep on coming and piling up. It's pretty bad!

Any help will be greatly, immensely appreciated!

Thank you so much.