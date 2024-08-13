My medical bills

Goal:
Here's the latest news:
After getting my retina reattached and both cataracts removed, I have the best eyesight I've ever had. It's wonderful!
But...
At the optometrist's office last week, he discovered an area of concern. Something is happening to the retina in my right eye. It isn't detached. Yet. He sees no tears or holes, but it looks like it's slipping and wrinkled in one spot.
He quickly referred me back to the retina surgeon, That appointment is tomorrow. He's the one who doesn't take my insurance. Of course.
I have been told I have to pay the balance of what I owe him- which is $795- before he'll see me. I'm borrowing the money. Beyond that, I don't know what else I will need to have done, or what it will cost.
All donations will be used toward saving my eyesight. It's important to me.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you.
Older updates:
On April 4, 2023 I had to undergo surgery to remove six or so inches of my sigmoid colon. There was a dangerous polyp there that kept growing back and couldn't be removed during a colonoscopy due to its depth and flatness. It had high-grade dysplasia, which means it was at great risk of developing into cancer if not completely removed.
My insurance isn't great. My part-- after the insurance has paid their part-- was over $10,000.00. I'm still paying on it.
Then, without warning, on October 26 I developed a detached retina. The first thing the next morning I called an optometrist, they fit me in and called an ophthalmologist/surgeon who saw me as soon as I could get to his office and they did the surgery that day.
They saved my sight in that eye, although I'm blind in it until some things heal.
That's great, but that means more medical bills when I'm still dealing with the bills from the colon surgery.
And then... on December 5th, I suddenly realized I was passing a kidney stone. Within 30 seconds I was on the floor in agony. I'd been through this in 2015, so I knew what was happening. I ended up in the emergency room overnight. The stone was too big to pass, so on December 20, I had surgery to remove it. Which involved follow-up appointments. I may or may not keep all of them, depending on finances.
The bills keep on coming and piling up. It's pretty bad!
Any help will be greatly, immensely appreciated!
Thank you so much.
I'll help keep it active at least!
Hope the cost stays lower then expected.
for whatever need you have
I'm sorry your Fundraiser has been progressing so slowly. At least this modest donation will get it over $2,000.00.
Still thinking about you Kent and wishing you the best during these tough times.
Shamed for having a fundraiser? That's just sad. I'm sorry that happened to you. Your thoughts are valuable and I want to see you continue sharing them and educating people. By the way - I think I saw your account on Twitter again so you may be un-banned. Hope so! Keep fighting the good fight and I hope you have something good happen to you soon.
{Geez, trying to think of something to say; but feels like I'm at the discount card store for a birthday card for my niece or nephew, and every single card says "You're the BEST NIECE/NEPHEW EVER!!"......and I'm thinking "I've got 10 nieces/ nephews, and 8 grand-nieces/nephews!!!"............closes eyes, and picks a card at random} "Get Well Soon!!!"
Sorry for all of the medical expenses. I'm sure we could both list some of the major reasons (mostly having to do with government), but medical expenses have gotten out of hand and can be a major financial strain for all but the very wealthy.
I hope your many health calamities subside quickly and completely, that no new ones occur, and that more people decide to help you out financially in your time of need.
Hang in there, Kent. We need as many people like you fighting the good fight as we can get!
I tried to come up with something witty like "At least you'll have this taken care of before the inevitable collapse of society, zombie apocalypse, Weimar-style hyper-inflation....." But that sounds too much like 'singing songs to a heavy heart.' So - Hope it all goes well.
I was going to mail a check, as Paypal is on my naughty list; but clearly this will be quicker.
I don't want my name shown. Good luck on your surgery
Here's a bit more - I really hope others give too because hospital billing offices can be NASTY. I had a $700 hospital bill go to collections and by the time they did it was five grand.
Kent, you're a wonderful freedom advocate and I wish you all the best for a full recovery.
You’ve got a bunch of appreciative fans who consider you worthy of their support, but unless you happen to gain attention in the national media, it’s hard to raise enough to pay for serious medical bills. Maybe you can work out a lower settlement amount with the accounts dept, but more importantly I hope you’re recovering ok, especially with the additional damage that was done with the catheter.
Sorry I can't give more, Kent. I wish you all the best!
August 13th, 2024
Today's the day. I'm just waiting until it's time to leave so I can be at the surgery center for my 10:45 AM check-in time.
August 11th, 2024
The first surgery is the day after tomorrow.
At the appointment where they retested my eyes last week, I found out the amount I was told was for only one eye. But the other eye will "only" be half as much as the first for some reason. At least, that's what they said. As they were charging me $307 for the previous appointment.
Sigh.
As of now, my best estimate of how much I still owe (or will owe) from all the medical expenses from the past couple of years is $16,884. And that is if they told me the right amount for the second eye surgery, and if all the follow-up exams don't come with extra charges (but I know they will).
That's only a couple thousand more than my first guess. I've increased my goal accordingly.
I will probably end up missing some paychecks too, just because I'm not sure how well I'll be able to see the screen (or concentrate) in the midst of all this.
If you care to contribute, I appreciate it.
August 2nd, 2024
My cataract surgeries have been rescheduled because the eye surgeon wants to do another test. That's inconvenient because I've already gotten things all set up and now I have to shuffle things around and repeat some things. Now the first surgery is scheduled for the 13th.
Anyway, I found out the total for the surgery, and it's about half what I had feared (I hope they don't come back later and say that's for only one eye!) It's still a monumental expense for me.
So, if you can, and if you want to, I could use some donations now. Especially since I may end up missing some paychecks due to the recovery limitations.
Thank you.
July 25th, 2024
This campaign was just unpublished "due to donation inactivity".
Obviously, I have taken the steps to republish it.
I'm still here. Still in need of help with past medical bills and for the bills that will come from the upcoming eye surgeries.
Do what you will.
Thanks.
July 20th, 2024
The first of my two upcoming cataract surgeries is in less than 3 weeks.
If you care to help out, now would be a good time.
Thank you!
July 3rd, 2024
The surgeries to fix the cataract that resulted from the retina surgery (and the other eye so I don't have permanent double-vision afterward) have been scheduled for August 7 and August 21.
And they have to be paid in full 3 days prior to the first surgery.
I don't know yet what the total will be, but going by what I was told during my consultation, I think I am looking at $6000 at least. That's depending on how well I understood everything I was being told and what my crappy insurance pays. It might be more. I'll know for sure in a week or two after the surgeon and the insurance work it all out and get back to me.
Other family members don't want me to take on that much debt, if I can even borrow the money for the surgeries. Technically, I can live without getting my eye fixed. So they have a point. It would be cheaper to get my eye partially fixed, but I can't help thinking "what's the point?"
All other medical bills are going to have to go on the back burner for a little while, except for what I owe to the facility where the surgeries will take place. That doesn't make me happy either, but I have to do what I have to do.
My medical expenses are not your responsibility. They are not your problem. I appreciate any and all help, and more than anything, I ask that you share this with anyone you think might be willing to help. I need this campaign to break out of its tiny bubble and get some notice. So please share!
May 4th, 2024
I got another new bill today, this one from the kidney stone. It's for $1852.45
They just keep coming.
May 1st, 2024
The bills just keep rolling in, and I went to the optometrist yesterday.
With the addition of the bill that arrived in yesterday's mail, I owe $10,660-- or $14,260. Why the discrepancy? Because I've misplaced a bill and can't remember whether it was for $400 or $4000. I know that's a big bill to lose, but I'm sure they'll send another one. I do know who it was from, I just can't remember the amount.
In spite of this, I suppose I need to get busy seeing about getting this cataract taken care of. It's affecting my life pretty badly.
I had my optometrist appointment yesterday. He said my left eye has a "very dense" cataract. My right eye is much better than I thought. He said it could be years before I would need to have anything done to it, if it weren't for the cataract in the other eye. He explained that when they replace the lens they will try to correct my nearsightedness as much as possible, but that this will cause me to have bad double-vision until the other lens is replaced. He said it will make me miserable until then, so he recommends having them both done.
The other option was to replace the left lens with a lens that matches my current vision, but he thinks that would be a mistake I would regret, and I agree.
So this morning I called the cataract surgeons recommended by the retina surgeon. The ones he said take my insurance and are very good at working with people on the costs and payment.
Turns out they don't take my insurance after all.
So I put in a call to the retina surgeon again to ask about other surgeons he recommends. I'm waiting to hear back from him.
I hate to add more medical bills to the pile, but I really need to get this taken care of.
That's where things stand as of now.
April 24th, 2024
March 17th, 2024
After being shamed for having a fundraiser, I've been reluctant to post updates or promote this in any way.
But, if someone wants to help, and is in a position to help without harming themselves, I appreciate it. Or you can share this with others, if you'd prefer.
The bills keep coming, as they tend to do until they are paid off. I'm going to have to have the new cataract taken care of in the near future if I want to continue seeing. That will mean new bills on top of all the others, which makes me cringe to even think about it.
That's how things stand.
Thank you.
February 22nd, 2024
I've become very self-conscious about having this campaign up and asking for donations. But there are things about my current financial situation I'm not willing to share-- things which make this campaign necessary.
If you want to help and if you can help, I appreciate it. And share this with others who might feel the same. Otherwise, please feel free to ignore my request.
I'm still paying what I can, but any new bills have to go to the back of the line. I pay those I've made specific payment arrangements with first. It's just how it has to be under the circumstances.
Thank you, if you're still here.
February 17th, 2024
I’m still making payments. I haven’t gotten any new bills recently. Just more of the same- one strange thing is that one of the automatic payments I have set up also sends a bill in the mail and texts and emails me to tell me I still have an outstanding balance. Yes, I know. That’s why I’m making monthly payments… They could save themselves the cost of a stamp if they’d simply accept the money I’m sending them.
Anyway, I appreciate the help and hope you’ll consider making a donation or sharing this fundraiser wherever you think it might be helpful to do so.
Thank you so much!
February 11th, 2024
I’m thrilled to say I actually paid off one of the smaller bills! It was a great feeling!
There are so many bills remaining, and more coming all the time. I need to sit down and add them all up to see where I stand now, but that would probably be depressing.
I appreciate your help. Please share wherever you can.
January 25th, 2024
Just a reminder that:
A- I’m still here.
B- The bills keep piling up.
C- The Underwear Gnome plan isn’t working as well as I’d hoped.
The hospitals, clinics, technicians, and doctors still want money. The day after I make a payment to any of them, they call reminding me I still have a balance…as if I’m not aware of it. It’s discouraging to say the least. I’m doing what I can.
If nothing else, please share this if you possibly can.
January 13th, 2024
I had to raise the campaign goal because the new bills have started arriving. Over $5000 in new charges arrived in the past week. That's from the retina surgery and the kidney stone surgery.
I just wanted to be transparent about why the amount suddenly increased.
Thank you for your support and for sharing this campaign.
December 12th, 2023
This hasn't been my year.
Hot on the heels of my retinal detachment at the end of October, last Tuesday I ended up in the ER overnight with a kidney stone. Better yet, it's too big to pass on its own, according to the CT scan. Especially with the stricture to my urethra which caused so much trouble with the colon surgery back in April.
I'm following some advice with homemade concoctions to try to pass it anyway. Nothing so far.
Otherwise I'm scheduled for surgery to remove it on December 20-- next Wednesday.
I have no clue how much this is going to add to my medical debt, but it's going to be a LOT. I haven't gotten the bill from the ER yet, but they warned me my insurance deductible was high. I don't know how much the surgery will be but the urologist has already said they need $291 two days before the surgery, and that the hospital will be contacting me about what they need up front. I don't have it.
So any help you can send would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you so much!
October 31st, 2023
I'm still dealing with the bills from my colon surgery, but last Friday-- October 27-- I had emergency surgery to repair a detached retina. I've renamed the campaign to reflect that it's no longer just about the colon surgery.
I have no idea how much this latest excitement cost, but the one bill I've seen so far was over $1500.
I know this campaign has slipped to the back burner, but maybe a gentle reminder can get it some more attention.
August 20th, 2023
Not much has changed. I'm on payment plans with the different medical providers and for the personal loan to cover the pre-surgical expenses.
This platform sent an email reminder, telling me to post an update as a reminder. So here it is.
July 31st, 2023
...that I'm still here.
Share this if you can.
Thank you!
July 26th, 2023
First of all, if you've already donated, you're good. Give someone else the opportunity to help.
But, I have a request that you share this campaign because I'm prevented from doing so in the way which has usually been the most effective for me.
Most of my engagement from sharing this campaign has come from Twitter in the past. But I just got banned permanently from that platform for encouraging people to defend themselves from protesters who are threatening the life of their children. If you want the full details, here they are. Twitter doesn't approve of acting in defense if it means some attacker or socialist protester gets hurt-- but I doubt that surprises you.
I'll share this how I can, but I'm severely throttled now in how I am allowed to share it. That's why I'm begging you to do what I can't.
Share this with others. Particularly share this on Twitter. Sure, Facebook, Pinterest, Truth Social, your blog, and intrusive emails to all your contacts would also be good, but I wish this could flood Twitter. Let their ban-hammer prove to be ineffective in silencing me. Corporate censorship must fail every time it is tried.
And, of course, I still need donations, as I have already canceled one follow-up appointment because I simply can't afford to go at this time.
July 13th, 2023
...They want you to keep making payments until the whole thing is paid off.
So, if you can, and if you want to, please consider lending a helping hand.
Thank you!
June 19th, 2023
The medical entities aren't satisfied unless I make a payment of at least $90 every month. I don't have $90 every month to pay them. Much less $180 per month to pay both of them. As well as money above and beyond that to repay the person I borrowed the pre-surgical money from.
If you can help out, I'd appreciate it.
Thanks in advance!
June 3rd, 2023
I'm not pushing the campaign much anymore. This is just a reminder that It's still active and I'm still here. You know the drill.
May 24th, 2023
I'm trying to decide whether to keep this campaign up. Interest in it has dropped and I'm kind of embarrassed to keep sharing it. I'm still far short of where I need to be-- obviously-- but maybe the well is dry.
All the regular supporters have already given so much, but it's not reaching anyone else who has any interest in helping. I don't want the regulars to keep feeling pressured to give again and again. Which I feel happens whenever I share this.
What do you think? Is it shameful to keep asking at this point? Should I keep it going just to give people the opportunity and see what happens? Or should I go ahead and take it down?
May 5th, 2023
I'm much more upset over my follow-up appointment with the urologist than I should be. I had hoped I would be released from his care. I wasn't.
He wants to see me again in 3 months because he's concerned about future complications that might arise due to the damage the catheterization did. Damage we knew would happen.
He really wants me to see a specialist in one of the major metro areas, but as long as I have this medical debt I'm not going to consider it unless it becomes an emergency. Plus, I'm just now feeling healed and not looking to mess things up again.
If you can, and if you want to, please donate and share this fundraiser.
Thank you so much!
(The past several shares I've done haven't gotten any attention, so interest may be fading.)
April 28th, 2023
April 13th, 2023
March 21st, 2023
First, I want to thank everyone who has helped so far.
One week from today I have to start paying for things related to this surgery. Particularly the "facility fees", which I have no idea what they will be until I get there for my preregistration next Tuesday.
Two weeks from today is the surgery, and I have to pay the surgeon over $1400 before then.
So, if you could help-- by donating or by sharing this-- I would appreciate it so much!
