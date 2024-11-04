Medical Help for Vaccine Injury

Hello,

I have been asked by my wonderful followers to start a fund for my personal & medical expenses caused by the contaminated Covid jabs.

As many of you know, I have been battling every day with debilitating side effects after receiving the Moderna vaccine. I was mandated by my employer to get it during a time when my 2 year old son was suffering from a medical condition and was going into comas I couldn’t risk losing my health insurance that was keeping him alive I chose his health over mine. I have had to face those consequences since.

I got two doses in May/June of 2021. Almost immediately following, I noticed I was losing my vision. I had to undergo many tests by multiple hospitals and facilities. I was referred to numerous specialists. I underwent numerous MRI's, Spinal taps, blood testing, brain scans, angiograms and more. During these tests, I discovered I have deteriorating vision loss and now have to receive eyeball injections every few weeks. I have swelling in my brain with lesions. I have vascular leaking and swelling. I have bilateral hearing loss, which has diminished hearing in both ears. I am now suffering from heart & liver issues as well. My spike protein levels are over 15,000 even after almost three years since the jab. The jab they said was a vaccine. It’s not. The jab they said didn’t leave the injection site. It does. The jab they said didnt integrate our DNA. Its does. I am proof. A bad active Covid infection would cause spike levels 1-1000. Again mine is 15,128!! This is terrifying.

I have to take at least 20 pills a day just to attempt to keep things stable. I have to repeat the expensive testing multiple times a year. Insurance doesn’t cover most vaccine injury treatments. My medical bills have reached hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There is no help for people in my situation. There is no relief. There are no treatment options being provided. Many doctors I have spoken with do not know what to do with the reactions they are seeing.

I regularly travel to seven medical facilities in two states for these appointments, so the time off work and the travel expenses also add up quickly and tremendously.

I was able to raise enough money prior to now to retain attorneys to fight back legally but the medial expenses to stay alive while they stall everything is getting to be too much as it’s been almost 3 years.

One is work comp claim that my employer is fighting me on. I’ve already waited 8 months for that hearing but they filed it to their wrong carrier so now I’m having to suffer physically & financially because of their error until a hearing that they have now pushed back until at least September. Apparently mandates are great until it comes to the liability for consequences.



I am also filing one of the first vaccine injury cases against the Federal Government for the unconstitutional PREP ACT. This will be groundbreaking.

I would like to ask you to consider contributing to my cause, and to this cause in general as I also help out many others as I can who are injured & don’t know what they need to do. My goal is to establish some path or precedent for the many others who have died or are injured and lost, I would appreciate it. Even a prayer or good vibe is needed.

Any funds will be used for my medical expenses while I’m being stonewalled by the legal system.

Thank you.