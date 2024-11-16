Legal Defense fund for Sgt Daniel Perry

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $13,508
Campaign funds will be received by National Center for Police Defense Inc
Please, our son needs your help. I am Sgt. Daniel Perry’s Mom and I’m asking you to please help my son. I am a proud Mother and Daniel is an honorable member of the US Army. Our family has partnered with National Center for Police Defense which is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization to help raise money for my son's legal defense.
Here is his story: His trial is March 27, 2023
The incident happened in July 2020 when Daniel was earning extra money by driving a car for Uber during his time off. Daniel had dropped off a passenger from his Uber ride in downtown Austin, Texas. Then Daniel pulled around the corner and found himself in the middle of angry Black Lives Matter protestors.
Within seconds and completely unexpectedly, Daniel was swarmed by the mob, and he couldn’t move forward or backward in his car without running over someone. He was stuck.
So while Daniel sat in his car, the demonstrators quickly surrounded his car and started to beat on it with rocks, bricks, and sticks.
It was intimidating and dangerous -- but Daniel didn’t react.
Then a masked man motioned to Daniel as if to talk, and Daniel rolled down his window, initially thinking he was law enforcement. The masked man was openly carrying an AK-47 rifle, which is legal in Texas. But what happened next is not...
The masked man, who was carrying the AK-47 rifle in the ready position, began to raise it.
Can you imagine? This masked man appeared ready to gun down my son, whom he’d never met, for no reason. That’s when Daniel knew he had to act or risk being killed for being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Daniel had a concealed carry permit for his revolver, which he often carried when he worked for Uber because some of the rides he picked up took him to bad destinations.
With no time to hesitate, Daniel discharged his revolver and stopped the threat to his life. It was pure self-defense.
As soon as Daniel defended himself, the mob erupted. Someone in the crowd fired four shots at Daniel, hitting his
car three times and coming close to killing Daniel. This person was NEVER CHARGED with attempting to Daniel.
Still, in fear for his life, Daniel sped away from the mob and then immediately called the police to turn himself in because he knew he hadn’t done anything wrong.
Any objective district attorney would have said that Daniel’s actions were self-defense. In fact, the lead detective on the case said that Daniel’s actions constituted justifiable homicide. But the District Attorney in Austin is a radical with an agenda.
The District Attorney ignored the lead detective and decided to charge Daniel with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct. Daniel is facing life in prison for saving his own life!!!
In fact, the detective had prepared a slide presentation showing that the shooting was justified, but the District Attorney forced him to cut the slide presentation from 158 slides to only 56 for fear of the grand jury learning the truth. Simply put, the District Attorney is AGAINST law-abiding citizens like Daniel defending themselves.
In fact, a radical newspaper published an article saying Daniel would feel the “wrath of the revolution” and published his apartment address and where he worked -- a clear call for its readers to attack Daniel.
Please keep in mind that Daniel is in the U.S. Army and doesn’t make a lot of money. We’ve drained our bank account to help Daniel, but our family doesn’t have all the resources we need to pay for an expensive legal defense that will win an acquittal. The bail bond alone to get Daniel out of jail was $300,000.
That’s why I’m so thankful we found the National Center for Police Defense (NCPD). NCPD helps innocent police officers and military personnel who’ve been unfairly charged for their actions.
Right now, they’re trying to raise money on Daniel’s behalf so he can be acquitted. Please donate to help with Daniel's legal fees! We need your help now! His trial starts March 27, 2023!
The National Center for Police Defense, Inc. (NCPD) is a 501©3 non-profit organization, which also encompasses National Center for Police & Military Defense (NCP&MD), a DBA of NCPD. All contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
November 16th, 2024
Mrs. Perry wanted me to let everyone know thank you for all the donations and prayers!!! Currently Daniel is waiting to here on what will happen to the Deadly Misconduct charge that he still has on me. It was continued and we do not know when the next court date is.
Thank you - God Bless
Bert
August 14th, 2024
To All supporters, Thank you for all your support and prayers!!!
I am sorry for the delay! We did get a win when the Governor Abbott gave Daniel a full pardon!!!! But the fight is still on. If you have not heard DA Garza kept one charge open just in case Daniel got pardoned!! The charge is deadly misconduct. Know we are fighting this charge in court!!!! Also, because of the pardon the family has brought back their civil suit.
Now the Democrat Attorneys General from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington DC are urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into the case and have the DOJ open an civil rights investigation into Daniel's case. What's next?? Will this ever end!!
Thanks,
Bert
May 17th, 2024
To All Supports
I have great news!! If you have not already heard Daniel Perry just received a full pardon from Governor Abbott!! Here is the press release from his attorneys. We would like to thank everyone for there donations and on going prayers to help the family get through this difficult time!!!
May 16, 2024
Sergeant Daniel Perry Pardon Investigation
On April 7, 2023 U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry was convicted of murder in Travis County, Texas and
later sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. On April 8,
2023 Governor Greg Abbot, pursuant to Section 508.050 of the Texas Government Code, requested the
Board of Pardons and Paroles conduct an investigation and make a recommendation as to a pardon for
Sergeant Perry.
The members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles delved into the intricacies of Perry’s case. The
investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to
court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case.
After a thorough examination on of the amassed information, the parole board reached a decision on May
16, 2024. The Board voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon and restore on of firearm rights.
The recommendation of the Board was conveyed to the Governor on this same date.
March 14th, 2024
To All,
First let me say thank you everyone for the prayers and donations that you all have given!!!! Right now we are working on the appeal and waiting for the decision from the Pardon and Parole Board. The Pardon and Parole Board is currently reviewing all the evidence in the case and I do not have a time frame when the Board decision will be announced. Please keep the family in your prayers!!!
Thank you and God Bless!
Bert
January 26th, 2024
I am sorry for the delayed update on Daniel. Mr. and Mrs Perry wanted he to send out a BIG THANK YOU for all your support and donations!!! Daniel is currently in prison serving his sentence of 25yrs. We are still workin on his appeal and we are waiting for the Pardon and Parole Board to make there recommendations. We are still working on fundraising for Daniel.
Thank you all for your support!!
Bert
September 7th, 2023
To All,
First let me say sorry for the delay. As most of you know Sgt was found guilty and we are working on his Borden and appeal paperwork. Here is the interview that Mr. and Mrs Perry did with Kara Mckinney on Tipping Point. This is was posted on Rumble.
https://rumble.com/v3f19u0-tipping-point-justice-for-army-sergeant-daniel-perry-his-parents-speak-to-o.html
https://rumble.com/v3f1ar2-tipping-point-pt-ii-justice-for-army-sergeant-daniel-perry-his-parents-spea.html
Thank You,
Bert
May 11th, 2023
On behalf I would like to thank everyone who has prayed and donated for Sgt Perry. The family is devastated on the sentence the judge gave Sgt Perry. 25yrs in prison!!! The only thing that can save him now is a pardon. We're raising money to support his appeal and shed light on the injustice of his case.
April 25th, 2023
April 11th, 2023
April 8th, 2023
Thank you for your support and Prayers-The fight still goes on!!
Sgt. Perry was found guilty of murder for defending himself. We need your continued donations and preyers. We are now working on raising funds for his appeal!!
Thanks,
Bert Eyler
Vice President - National Center for Police Defense. 501(c)(3)
April 7th, 2023
To all donors and supports:
The both sided finished closing agreements yesterday afternoon. The case was given to the jury yesterday at 1pm and they deliberated until 10:30pm with no verdict. They came back this morning at 9am to start deliberating again. At this time the jury is still deliberating. Please we still could use all your support at prayers during this time.
Thank you all and God Bless,
Rachel
April 3rd, 2023
First let me say thank you to everyone for their prayers and donations. We need everyones help ASAP!!! We need your donations to keep fighting for my son!!! Tomorrow will start the second week of his trial.
Thank You
Rachel
March 27th, 2023
Dearest supporters, your prayers and donations we greatly appreciated. We would not be able to correct this injustice without your help. Please continue with your support/ and or prayers as we continue this unfortunate journey.
Thank you,
Rachel
March 14th, 2023
To All,
First let me say on behalf of the Perry family we would like to thank all the donors who have given so far to date. The trial is still set for March 27th, 2023 which is just weeks away. Donations and prayers are still needed for the Perry family. When I get more information about the trial I will put out another update.
Thank you,
Bert Eyler
Vice President - National Center for Police Defense. Inc., 501(c)(3)
