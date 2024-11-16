Legal Defense fund for Sgt Daniel Perry

Please, our son needs your help. I am Sgt. Daniel Perry’s Mom and I’m asking you to please help my son. I am a proud Mother and Daniel is an honorable member of the US Army. Our family has partnered with National Center for Police Defense which is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization to help raise money for my son's legal defense.

Here is his story: His trial is March 27, 2023

The incident happened in July 2020 when Daniel was earning extra money by driving a car for Uber during his time off. Daniel had dropped off a passenger from his Uber ride in downtown Austin, Texas. Then Daniel pulled around the corner and found himself in the middle of angry Black Lives Matter protestors.

Within seconds and completely unexpectedly, Daniel was swarmed by the mob, and he couldn’t move forward or backward in his car without running over someone. He was stuck.



So while Daniel sat in his car, the demonstrators quickly surrounded his car and started to beat on it with rocks, bricks, and sticks.

It was intimidating and dangerous -- but Daniel didn’t react.

Then a masked man motioned to Daniel as if to talk, and Daniel rolled down his window, initially thinking he was law enforcement. The masked man was openly carrying an AK-47 rifle, which is legal in Texas. But what happened next is not...

The masked man, who was carrying the AK-47 rifle in the ready position, began to raise it.

Can you imagine? This masked man appeared ready to gun down my son, whom he’d never met, for no reason. That’s when Daniel knew he had to act or risk being killed for being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Daniel had a concealed carry permit for his revolver, which he often carried when he worked for Uber because some of the rides he picked up took him to bad destinations.

With no time to hesitate, Daniel discharged his revolver and stopped the threat to his life. It was pure self-defense.

As soon as Daniel defended himself, the mob erupted. Someone in the crowd fired four shots at Daniel, hitting his

car three times and coming close to killing Daniel. This person was NEVER CHARGED with attempting to Daniel.

Still, in fear for his life, Daniel sped away from the mob and then immediately called the police to turn himself in because he knew he hadn’t done anything wrong.

Any objective district attorney would have said that Daniel’s actions were self-defense. In fact, the lead detective on the case said that Daniel’s actions constituted justifiable homicide. But the District Attorney in Austin is a radical with an agenda.

The District Attorney ignored the lead detective and decided to charge Daniel with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct. Daniel is facing life in prison for saving his own life!!!





In fact, the detective had prepared a slide presentation showing that the shooting was justified, but the District Attorney forced him to cut the slide presentation from 158 slides to only 56 for fear of the grand jury learning the truth. Simply put, the District Attorney is AGAINST law-abiding citizens like Daniel defending themselves.

In fact, a radical newspaper published an article saying Daniel would feel the “wrath of the revolution” and published his apartment address and where he worked -- a clear call for its readers to attack Daniel.

Please keep in mind that Daniel is in the U.S. Army and doesn’t make a lot of money. We’ve drained our bank account to help Daniel, but our family doesn’t have all the resources we need to pay for an expensive legal defense that will win an acquittal. The bail bond alone to get Daniel out of jail was $300,000.

That’s why I’m so thankful we found the National Center for Police Defense (NCPD). NCPD helps innocent police officers and military personnel who’ve been unfairly charged for their actions.

Right now, they’re trying to raise money on Daniel’s behalf so he can be acquitted. Please donate to help with Daniel's legal fees! We need your help now! His trial starts March 27, 2023!

The National Center for Police Defense, Inc. (NCPD) is a 501©3 non-profit organization, which also encompasses National Center for Police & Military Defense (NCP&MD), a DBA of NCPD. All contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.