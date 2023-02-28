Supporting the Douglas Szablewski Family

Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Gail Douglas
In 2019, my sister Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She underwent a major operation to save her life and she then decided chemotherapy was the path to take. She is nearing the end of life and I will need to travel a very long distance, four days by car across the country, to be with her, to comfort her, and console her in these final days. My travel and lodging expenses are a burden and any help in this regard is extremely appreciated. Thank you in advance for your donations.
We are saddened by the struggle from things that are out of your control. God Bless you and your Sister.
We are praying for your safe trip to be with your sister.
April 14th, 2023
April 12th, 2023
April 9th, 2023
April 1st, 2023
I am here with Linda and she is in good spirits.
March 26th, 2023
Psalm 23 King James Version
1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
February 28th, 2023
"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.