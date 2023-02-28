Campaign Image

Supporting the Douglas Szablewski Family

In 2019, my sister Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She underwent a major operation to save her life and she then decided chemotherapy was the path to take. She is nearing the end of life and I will need to travel a very long distance, four days by car across the country, to be with her, to comfort her, and console her in these final days. My travel and lodging expenses are a burden and any help in this regard is extremely appreciated. Thank you in advance for your donations.

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
1 year ago

We are saddened by the struggle from things that are out of your control. God Bless you and your Sister.

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We are praying for your safe trip to be with your sister.

Obituary for Linda Douglas-Szablewski

April 14th, 2023

Linda Jean Douglas-Szablewski, Riverton, WY DOB July 29, 1952 - DOD April 12, 2023 Born in Antigo, WI, Langlade, Co. at Langlade Memorial Hospital Parents: Daughter of the late Archie G. and Margaret A. (Fischer) Douglas. Preceded in death: Daniel A. Szablewski (husband of 14 years), her three brothers Robert, William, James, half-sister Pat Hansen, and sister-in-law Joanne Douglas. Surviving family members are Gail M. Douglas, her husband Carl Herrmann, his daughter Catherine Herrmann, her husband Josh Artrip, Pat Hansen’s husband Eric, Debbie, Scotty and Melinda. Relatives: Niece Jill Kystosek, husband Rick, Robert, Ryan and Nephew Paul Douglas. Sister-in-Law Bonny Douglas, Niece Michelle Jahnke, Jackson J., Grant K., Niece Megan Szymkowiak, husband Josh, John W., Josephine J. Stepsons: Daniel Szablewski WY, Victor Szablewski WY, Joel Szablewski WI History Linda Jean Douglas-Szablewski Linda attended grade school in Antigo, WI until the family moved to Milwaukee, WI. There she attended West Division High School graduating in 1970. After school Linda went to work for Sears & Roebuck as a sales associate until returning to Antigo to care for her ailing parents. She went to work at the Vulcan for the next 18.5 years and fell in love and married Daniel A. Szablewski. After the passing of her parents, she moved to Riverton, WY in 1993. Linda would work at the local Wal-Mart for the next 9.5 years. Linda joined the LDS church, second ward, in Riverton. After the passing of her husband, she received support from Fremont Counseling while attending four groups there. The groups were instrumental in finding skills she did not think she possessed. Linda produced numerous kraft items for the local fair and received quite a few ribbons for her efforts. In June 2019, Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She underwent an operation and then Chemotherapy. A special thank you to both her stepsons Daniel, Victor and her close friend Margaret for her extraordinary care. Thank you to the hospice staff from both Lander and Riverton, WY. Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations for outstanding obligations or travel expenses be made here.
Update #5 RIP 04/12/2023

April 12th, 2023

My sister went to heaven today.The Lord’s Prayer Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom and the power, and the glory, forever and ever. Amen.
Update #4 Linda is now absent of any family members due to a Covid lockdown from a Covid positive test from a patient admitted Friday. No family, including myself, are allowed into the building.

April 9th, 2023

Update #3

April 1st, 2023

I am here with Linda and she is in good spirits.

Update #2 She is in hospice. I am in route to be with her. However, as of today Sunday 26, I am stranded in western NE since I80 is closed due to winter wx.

March 26th, 2023

Psalm 23 King James Version

1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

Update #1

February 28th, 2023

"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47

