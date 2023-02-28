Supporting the Douglas Szablewski Family

In 2019, my sister Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She underwent a major operation to save her life and she then decided chemotherapy was the path to take. She is nearing the end of life and I will need to travel a very long distance, four days by car across the country, to be with her, to comfort her, and console her in these final days. My travel and lodging expenses are a burden and any help in this regard is extremely appreciated. Thank you in advance for your donations.