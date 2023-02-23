This campaign is for my good friend and January 6th defendant, James Horning and his family and loved ones. I am raising money to help his family as he does his sentance and rebuild his business after the attacks by the mainstream media over the last 4 years to him, his family and business, and his unjust 30 day imprisonment, 60 hours forced slave labor, 500 dollar restitution even though he never damaged one thing or hurt anyone and its all on tape, and mandatory drug and alcohol counseling even though he was not charged with anything relating to drug or alcohol abuse. He was treated differently and way more harshly than other arrested defendants from this case because it was reported that he dared the FBI to "investigate deez nutz" on a Facebook post, among other troll statements -even though the exact quote was "to those of you calling for an investigation (meaning the people on the thread he was trolling too, not just the FBI)why don't you try investigating deez nuts with your chin." So it was totally accidentally that he said it about the FBI, he totally does not want them to investigate his nuts. Anyway he's a real nice dude with a beautiful family that needs your help, and if you approve of free speech and telling the feds and shitposters to "investigate deez nuts," donate a buck or two.

Author Angel Wallace has interviewed James and wrote a book about his experiences called "A Peaceful Protest," which is written and in the publishing stage. Anyone who donates $15 or more will be sent a digital copy of this book. Excess funds will be used to publish the book in paperback form which should go on sale next year when he gets off of probation and to pay for PTSD therapy for the women and children that the criminal gang otherwise known as the FBI terrorized. Thank you in advance to anyone who helps.

Oh, one last thing anything leftover will be used to buy treats for the cutest dog in the world Mazzydog. She said she will give free puppy kisses to anyone who donates and they says thank you as well❤







