Perkins Family

In January 2021 President Trump invited the American people to a peaceful protest in DC where my husband, 14 year old daughter and I along with several church members and friends traveled to the rally. Since that day, our family along with 1300 other American families have been dealing with the dark side of the events that transpired that day. Sadly, my daughter is still dealing with trauma she suffered from that day as she was pepper sprayed and gassed along with the rest of our friends and myself. She also witnessed her father being attacked by a Capitol police officer, which he suffered a black eye from. It’s truly the most devastating thing we’ve ever experienced. We were there for a peaceful protest and our own government attacked us that day. Our hearts are shattered over what has happened. Our faith in our country has been tested and and we’re deeply saddened for everyone including the (innocent) officers who fell into the trap that was laid for us that day. Fast forward to May of 2021 we caught the FBI following us to church and saw them sitting in our neighborhood for weeks. 6 weeks later on June 30th at 545am our home was raided. 50 plus swat agents and homeland security agents, and 4 armored tanks threw flash bang grenades at and in our home. They called us out of our home one by one, my children included with lasers on us at gunpoint. The force they used was so excessive and violent that my pictures in my home were knocked off the walls from the flash bangs, my carpets were burned up. It was so traumatic and when I walked out my front door it looked like a war zone. I could not believe what was happening. I was in shock the first 30 min or so and my poor neighbors thought we were shot and killed. They also drove the armored trucks through our gates to the back of our property and our dog ran away during all of this and she even suffers with ptsd from loud noises now. After the raid the swat team left after clearing the property and about 40 FBI agents came on the scene and came in my home to search for anything they deemed as evidence. The only thing they took was phones, my husbands hoodie, and his shoes. My husband was arrested and he sat in jail for 14 days before finally getting a new judge in DC to grant him bond where he was released on house arrest. He was on house arrest for 16 months. PreTrial conditions were that he was not even allowed to be on our porch, take out the trash or help his father who lives on the same property. He had to be indoors. Unless at work or church. After 16 months we saw God move a mighty mountain and he was taken off of house arrest and placed on stand alone monitoring..Only God!! Since all of this my family has witnessed God’s mighty hand in our lives, and seen him work things together for our good so many times. My husband is not who the media and government has portrayed him to be and my heart hurts for him over all of this. He is a God fearing man who loves Jesus with all his heart. He loves his family and his country and he does not deserve this. We’re saddened but not bitter because God has used this to change us and make us stronger in our faith and for that we are thankful. It’s also caused our family to cling more than ever to the promises of God and we are trusting in him for the strength to get through this. “My help cometh from the LORD, Which made heaven and earth.” Psalm‬ ‭121‬:‭2‬ ‭He has been our help and our peace in the midst of all the chaos. My husband’s trial was March 6th 2023 and Judge Carl Nichols sentenced him to 48 months even after witnessing the prosecution tamper with and crop videos proving my husband’s innocence. So many evil lies were spewed in court and the government painted my husband as a man who went to overthrow the government with his 14 daughter while leaving his 18 year old son at home. 🤯Thankfully my son had to work and couldn’t go that day but if he truly went for that reason my son would have gone and not my little girl! We have lost of our business and I don’t make enough to pay all our bills. I’ve sold off about everything I can and am still trying to sell his truck to pay off some more debt to make my bills maintainable and so I will need all the help I can get and will be so grateful for any support. I’ve been a stay at home mom for most of our marriage and we depended on his income so this has been such a heavy burden for me and for Michael. I ask more than anything that you lift our family up in prayer. There’s a lot of restoration that needs to happen. We pray for God to be glorified through this and our faith to be strengthened and unmovable, and that others look at us during this fiery trial and see Jesus! Pray for our judge, our public defender, and even the prosecutors. We desire to see their hearts and souls changed and saved by his amazing grace. Thank you so much for your help and continued support and prayers. God bless you all!