Campaign Image

Supporting King James Video Ministries

Goal:

 USD $77,000

Raised:

 USD $61,846

Campaign created by Bryan Denlinger

Campaign funds will be received by Bryan Denlinger

Supporting King James Video Ministries

If you wish to make a donation to King James Video Ministries, you must realize that your donation is a "gift" and is NOT tax deductible. This ministry is NOT a 501c3 organization. Your donation will go towards the expenses of producing more videos and sermons.

ALL of our videos are Copyright-free, and we are not monetized on YouTube. We aren't trying to get rich! Our main desire is, and has always been, to show people the truth according to God's Holy word, the King James Version. This ministry relies on contributions from people who have been blessed, to fund future projects.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Art
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you brother Bryan for all you do. Your ministry is such a blessing to me. I keep you in my prayers often. May the Lord Jesus Christ keep you and your family safe and healthy!

Alex Neyhart
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Thanks for all you do brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
13 days ago

Hello Mr. Denlinger, I’m 19 years old and have just started studying medicine in college. Everyone keeps telling me that I won’t have time for anything outside my classes, but I’m determined to make time to deepen my understanding of the Holy Scriptures. Could you recommend a book (or books) that would be suitable for a beginner theologian? With great admiration, Dobri

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

1 Timothy 5:17-18

Tyler Wright
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Your studies have helped me immensely as I learn and grow with God's word.

Nicholas
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Kristian Mortensen
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Merry Christmas Brother.

Allison Bruni
$ 40.00 USD
25 days ago

God Bless and protect the Denlinger Family. Thank you for all that you do for our Lord.

Anonymous Giver
$ 540.00 USD
26 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo