Supporting King James Video Ministries

Goal:
USD $77,000
Raised:
USD $61,846
Campaign funds will be received by Bryan Denlinger
If you wish to make a donation to King James Video Ministries, you must realize that your donation is a "gift" and is NOT tax deductible. This ministry is NOT a 501c3 organization. Your donation will go towards the expenses of producing more videos and sermons.
ALL of our videos are Copyright-free, and we are not monetized on YouTube. We aren't trying to get rich! Our main desire is, and has always been, to show people the truth according to God's Holy word, the King James Version. This ministry relies on contributions from people who have been blessed, to fund future projects.
God bless you!
Thank you brother Bryan for all you do. Your ministry is such a blessing to me. I keep you in my prayers often. May the Lord Jesus Christ keep you and your family safe and healthy!
Thanks for all you do brother
Hello Mr. Denlinger, I’m 19 years old and have just started studying medicine in college. Everyone keeps telling me that I won’t have time for anything outside my classes, but I’m determined to make time to deepen my understanding of the Holy Scriptures. Could you recommend a book (or books) that would be suitable for a beginner theologian? With great admiration, Dobri
1 Timothy 5:17-18
Your studies have helped me immensely as I learn and grow with God's word.
Merry Christmas. God bless.
Merry Christmas Brother.
God Bless and protect the Denlinger Family. Thank you for all that you do for our Lord.
