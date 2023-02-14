Supporting the Ackerman Family for adoption

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $117
Let me start of with my name is Adam I'm 39 years old.when I was 17 I had brain surgery on my pituitary gland and unable to produce sperm it's dead . I met my amazing wife Brandee in church around 2014 we fell in love . We did a old style courtship and did our first kiss ever at our wedding. Fast-forward to 2023 we been married 6 years and love each other with all our hearts . We go to a church in Hayden Idaho call cornerstone Baptist .it's an amazing place to worship God unfortunately we can't have kids because sperm is dead.were trying to get funds so we can do iui or IVF and for travel to the doctors . The Bible says .Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. Psalms 37:4
Best wishes in your quest to become parents. You'll get there if it's meant to be. ❤️
I pray that you two find someone that needs your special help and attention. You both will make great parents. If you need anything, let us know. Lord Bless. May God be with you and your family and friends.
April 17th, 2024
Through lots of prayer and time processing over the past few months, God has opened the door for us to pursue adoption. Adoption was always a topic of conversation for us throughout our marriage, but after we walked through years of infertility, the Lord used our sorrow and ongoing grief to bring the topic of adoption back to the table. Most of all, we desire to adopt because we know that through the Gospel, we have our own adoption story and have the greatest example of adoption in all of history. “In love, he predestined us to be adopted as his sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will . . . " Ephesians 1:5.
