Supporting the Ackerman Family for adoption

Let me start of with my name is Adam I'm 39 years old.when I was 17 I had brain surgery on my pituitary gland and unable to produce sperm it's dead . I met my amazing wife Brandee in church around 2014 we fell in love . We did a old style courtship and did our first kiss ever at our wedding. Fast-forward to 2023 we been married 6 years and love each other with all our hearts . We go to a church in Hayden Idaho call cornerstone Baptist .it's an amazing place to worship God unfortunately we can't have kids because sperm is dead.were trying to get funds so we can do iui or IVF and for travel to the doctors . The Bible says .Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. Psalms 37:4