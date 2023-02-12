George Alan Kelly Legal Defense Fund

My name is Wanda Correll Kelly. George Alan Kelly (I call him "Alan") is my husband of 53 years. Alan is a man devoted to his family, animals, and home. In his 75 years, he has been an upstanding member of his community and, more importantly, a rock to our family. He is a humble person with simple needs. He likes socks. He is an animal lover. Alan and I are living a nightmare. He has been accused of a serious crime, killing a Cartel member on our property and he is innocent. We are private people and are horrified about some of things being said about him in the media. We need funds for his legal defense and other related expenses that have arisen as a result of this terrible situation. Please help keep Alan home with me.