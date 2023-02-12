George Alan Kelly Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $79,102
Campaign funds will be received by Wanda Kelly
My name is Wanda Correll Kelly. George Alan Kelly (I call him "Alan") is my husband of 53 years. Alan is a man devoted to his family, animals, and home. In his 75 years, he has been an upstanding member of his community and, more importantly, a rock to our family. He is a humble person with simple needs. He likes socks. He is an animal lover. Alan and I are living a nightmare. He has been accused of a serious crime, killing a Cartel member on our property and he is innocent. We are private people and are horrified about some of things being said about him in the media. We need funds for his legal defense and other related expenses that have arisen as a result of this terrible situation. Please help keep Alan home with me.
Read my 1750 sermon “A Discourse Concerning Unlimited Submission and Non-Resistance to the Higher Powers” God bless you and your wife. Hard to believe you only raised $79,000 for all you went through.
Glad you were found innocent if you don’t need this I hope you pay it forward.
I know you have been released but you & Wanda need to get to where you can live in safety. I pray that God will help you get this done as soon as possible.
We believe in you and your innocence. Stay strong and God Bless.
Isaiah 5: Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.
Prayers
July 28th, 2024
I believed that the Judge's Ruling on Dismissal With Prejudice was the end of our nightmare. The Santa Cruz County Attorney had other plans for us. She has filed to the Arizona Appeals Court to hear her case as to why Alan's case should not be dismissed with prejudice. Please pray that they will refuse to hear this. We and our attorney have to work on the possiblity that they may and be prepared to argue against her case. Thanks for your prayers and support . Wanda
July 9th, 2024
July 9th will be a day for celebration for us. The Judge's order was Dismissal With Prejudice. We can now make plans for our future with no worries of new charges in the future. Thanks to all of you for your prayers, support and donations.
July 1st, 2024
Dear Friends, I have been out of touch since June 4 hearing. We have been very busy moving to our summer mountain retreat. We didn't get to come up last summer (hearings and etc.). It is great to be here and settling into a relaxing routine. We have not heard from the Judge on dismissal with prejudice. Keep praying he does dismiss with prejudice so years down the road the county cannot say they have new information and want to retry the case.
Thanks for all your prayers and donations.
Wanda
July 1st, 2024
June 4th, 2024
Friends, Our hearing yesterday on the request to dismiss with prejudice was held. Each side presented their arguments. The Judge has to make a ruling. We were hoping for it yesterday BUT no we have to wait.How long we don't know. Law says he has 60 days. We are continually waiting. When can we move on? Thanks for your support it helps to know that you are with us.
Wanda
June 4th, 2024
April 30th, 2024
We have a victory! I praise the Lord for all your support, prays and donations. Please pray that the case will be dismissed with prejudice, so the county cannot reopen the trial in the future. God Bless all of you and we are so grateful for your support.
April 30th, 2024
April 24th, 2024
Dear friends, the jury verdict was 7 not guilty and 1 guilty. Hung jury - equals mistrial. We will learn some of what the County Attorney wants to do about a retrial on Monday afternoon. Pray that they will drop the case and everyone will not have to go through the trial again. We have 6 days to pray the Lord will guide the County Attorney's thinking. Thanks to everyone who is praying for us and supporting through donations. God Bless you everyone.
Wanda
April 20th, 2024
Hello friends, we have just finished week 4 of the trial. Jury was giving the case on Thursday afternoon. They were able in the two hours do their housekeeping details. Today, Friday they deliberated all day and will continue on Monday. Pray for united minds. We do not want to go to trial again.
Thanks again for your prayers and support.
Wanda
April 13th, 2024
The end of week 3 of the trial for my husband Alan. Hopefully, this 15 month long nightmare will be over soon. Then, we can make plans for the rest of our lives. This holding pattern is exhausting. Thankfully, we have many people praying that justice will be done. So thank you for your continued support.
Wanda
April 7th, 2024
We have ended the second week of the trial. I was called by the Santa Cruz Co. attorneys to testify. I made it through the day and 1/2 of questions and answers. I tried to the best of my abilities to explain the events of that horrible day and night. The Lord helped me get through it. Also, all of the prayers and support from you patriots is so appreciated. I know that I have set a high goal for my campaign and that is because if we get a hung jury decision, we will have to start a new trail and attorney will need to be paid again. Again, thank all of you for your positive comments.
Wanda
March 30th, 2024
Five days of the trial. I am amazed at the number of people following the trial on You Tube. We appreciate the comments on that media and on givesendgo. Your continued support, prayers and donations are greatly appreciated. I pray for God's blessing on all you. Happy Easter and praise God that his son took our sins to the cross and he rose from the dead so we may we may believe and join him in eternity.
Wanda
March 21st, 2024
Jury selection done today. Tomorrow the trial starts. PRAY for justice to be done. Thanks for your continued support, prayers and donations.
Wanda
March 13th, 2024
Dear Friends, I am writing to you with a sad heart. Alan's trial starts next week. I was hoping that the Santa Cruz County officials would realized their mistakes and dismiss the case. But NO. Alan is innocent and we still have to endure the trial. Pray for a jury that will listen and then decide on a verdict. Wanda
July 3rd, 2023
God Bless all of you who are continuing to donate to my Husband's defense. Bills keep coming in. Your generous donations keep our spirits up. Wanda
June 24th, 2023
Friends we thank you for your continued prayers and support. Our attorney's fees will soon exhaust our legal defense funds. If you can help, it will be greatly appreciated. Wanda
May 29th, 2023
Thanks to all for continued prayer and now we wait and pray that justice will done as Alan is innocent. Wanda
May 12th, 2023
Thanks for your donations and continued thoughts and prayers. Alan is out on bail since Feb 22. We are trying to live a normal life and keep up with the legal issues as best we can. There will be a hearing on May 17 to decide on motions that have been filed by our attorney. Hoping for the best. Trial date is still Sept 6th. Thanks again for your continued support. Wanda
April 28th, 2023
April 2nd, 2023
I have had many questions about the campaigns raising money for my husband George Alan Kelly. The answer to those questions is " Yes, I have received all the donations raised by the generous, thoughtful creators of those campaigns." I created one in my name for the people who knew me and wanted to donate. I will, forever, be thankful to Shannon Pritchard, Jeff Marsh and Brigit Barton for their kindness. Thank you again to all who have donation for the legal defense of my husband George Alan Kelly. Wanda Kelly
March 30th, 2023
Thank you for your continued support and prayers. We are just living one day at a time and life to me feels like it is on hold. Just waiting to continue in September. I need your prayers for calm and patience. Wanda
March 4th, 2023
George Alan is home with me. Thanks to everyone for the supporting comments and donations. The trial starts now. March 6 is the first hearing. Please continue to pray for us.
