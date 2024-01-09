Mimi Rose needs a second transplant

Hello everyone- I just found out that Mimi's body is in full rejection and we have to be readmitted for another transplant but with harsh chemo and total body radiation. She will also need surgery to place another central line into her heart. I don't know all the particulars, but it will start the clock all over again and Mimi may be here for many more months. Insurance is giving heavy push back, but we cannot wait for approval before beginning the second transplant.





My mom has to leave in December and since we need 2 caregivers, Sean is taking a leave of absence from work to come up here with us. This plus our insurance pushback is another have blow financially.

We are still working out logistics with our 5 kiddos that are at home now with Sean having to leave and come to the hospital as well. Please pray for our family and for doors to open up as we navigate this terrifying trial for little Mimi.

Please pray for all of these things to fall into place. Pray for all the Roses to continue to fight thru the daily battles and for little Mimi’s body to respond well to this next step. Please prayerfully consider donating to help alleviate this immense financial strain as both Lisa and Sean continue to work full time while juggling the whole household.

















Update March 24- Palm Sunday

Update form Lisa-

Mimi went in this past Monday for the first of several surgeries needed prior to the BMT. The surgeon placed a port for blood transfusions and a gtube for meds and nutrition. Unfortunately Mimi had not just one but 3 rare complications and merely died yesterday. Shes on the mend today, but has a serious infection and needs our prayers urgently. This is just the first step of MANY complicated and dangerous steps towards her cure. Thank you for all your donations and prayers. We could not do it without all of you lifting us up!





Most of you know the struggles the Rose family face as three of their children, Sophia, John Patrick and little Mimi were born with Sickle Cell. Sickle cell causes little clots made of misshapen red blood cells, through the body.These cause extreme pain as well as organ damage as they clot and block vessels. These clots can cause strokes in your brain, heart attacks and other complications. She needs to have her spleen removed because its been working so hard to remove the misshapen cells its at risk of exploding is she does not have a Bone Marrow Transplant first.

Life expectancy in Sickle Cell is currently in the late 30's but with Mimi's phenotype, they are looking at early 20's because of all the permanent damage she has already had in 18 months of life.She's already receiving monthly blood transfusions for life because of her spleen, which is happening 5 years earlier than it did for Sophia.

They recently found out that Mimi qualifies for a Bone Marrow Transplant which was not available for Sophia 15 years ago and John Patrick does not have a match.

A Bone Marrow transplant is LIFESAVING and will leave her completely CURED! This is her only recourse to live a full life compared to her current expectancy only 20-some years.

Mimi is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant this July. As you might have guessed a bone marrow transplant is a huge deal on every level. It's an extensive process that begins with a three week hospital stay to off white blood cells in Mimi. Then Charlotte, Mimis sister, will donate her bone marrow and that will begin a three MONTH stay in the hospital for both Mimi and Mom Lisa. After that, they will need to return 3-5 times a week so likely will stay close to the hospital in the Ronald McDonald house for another month or so.

During these trying months, Lisa will need to quit her job and if John Patrick or Sophia need to be hospitalized, Sean will need to take off of work.

It’s going to be a huge financial strain. This faithful family trusts in the everlasting Love of our Father in Heaven and place themselves in Mary’s mantle - its times like this when your completely on your knees that you know you need PRAYERS, FAITH and SUPPORT.

Please join us in praying for the whole Rose family over the next few months, that everything continues to fall in place. Specifically pray for good health for each of them and that they are graced with the gift of peace as they hand this Cross over to our Lord.

If you can, please consider donating to this fund which will help them by removing some financial pressure.







