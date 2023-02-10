Tracy Walker Steele Parkinson's treatment

Tracy’s Parkinson’s Journey

The Need:

Tracy was diagnosed several years ago with a rare form of Parkinson's and while she receives a monthly stipend for support from the State, the costs for her to live a comfortable and dignified life far exceeds what the State provides for her medical equipment, daily care needs, transportation, and feeding requirements. Because of these challenges, 5 years ago, we started the Tracy Walker Steele Parkinson's Research Foundation to not only help Tracy’s daily needs but others.

Our Beliefs:

As Christians, we believe that through faith, hope, and prayer that our foundation will be blessed by God and help us to continue to care for Tracy and improve her overall health as well as give to others suffering through the same debilitating disease and provide relief during others Parkinson's journey.

Our Hope:

While we have had several attempts at fundraising, we feel that since this is a Christian medical non-profit we will have much greater success since it is aligned with our faith and community.

The Challenge:

The rare form of Parkinson's that Tracy suffers from is called Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degeneration and it is a form of Parkinson's that does not respond to traditional treatments. Tracy has been seen by many specialists at the Booth Gardner Parkinson's Research Center and the National Institutes of Health, and the shared opinion is that Tracy now requires a stem cell transplant treatment to improve her medical condition. These treatments are very expensive.

With the challenges we face, we ask for your support in helping us raise funds that will be used for stem cell treatments and her daily expenses.

Our Guarantee to our donors:

All money raised will be used solely for these purposes and with blessings, we hope to have enough to also help others. We will provide updates, and video’s so that you can see what your donation is going towards, and we will keep you posted on progress. Prayers are always appreciated as well.

Learn more on Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degeneration here:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/corticobasal-degeneration/symptoms-causes/syc-20354767



