Tracy Walker Steele Parkinson's treatment

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Steele
Tracy’s Parkinson’s Journey
The Need:
Tracy was diagnosed several years ago with a rare form of Parkinson's and while she receives a monthly stipend for support from the State, the costs for her to live a comfortable and dignified life far exceeds what the State provides for her medical equipment, daily care needs, transportation, and feeding requirements. Because of these challenges, 5 years ago, we started the Tracy Walker Steele Parkinson's Research Foundation to not only help Tracy’s daily needs but others.
Our Beliefs:
As Christians, we believe that through faith, hope, and prayer that our foundation will be blessed by God and help us to continue to care for Tracy and improve her overall health as well as give to others suffering through the same debilitating disease and provide relief during others Parkinson's journey.
Our Hope:
While we have had several attempts at fundraising, we feel that since this is a Christian medical non-profit we will have much greater success since it is aligned with our faith and community.
The Challenge:
The rare form of Parkinson's that Tracy suffers from is called Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degeneration and it is a form of Parkinson's that does not respond to traditional treatments. Tracy has been seen by many specialists at the Booth Gardner Parkinson's Research Center and the National Institutes of Health, and the shared opinion is that Tracy now requires a stem cell transplant treatment to improve her medical condition. These treatments are very expensive.
With the challenges we face, we ask for your support in helping us raise funds that will be used for stem cell treatments and her daily expenses.
Our Guarantee to our donors:
All money raised will be used solely for these purposes and with blessings, we hope to have enough to also help others. We will provide updates, and video’s so that you can see what your donation is going towards, and we will keep you posted on progress. Prayers are always appreciated as well.
Learn more on Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degeneration here:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/corticobasal-degeneration/symptoms-causes/syc-20354767
Praying that this helps with your treatments. Blessings to you & family.
November 9th, 2023
We are blessed every day to have the friends and family that we do. Tracy is maintaining her weight and doing well she is improving her communication with her caregivers her health is improving in many many ways and we are blessed by this we are looking into new treatments as a new company lawn mosque has put forward called Merle link that would involve bypassing some of the damage areas in Tracy's brain which have been damaged by Parkinson's we would ask that you all keep this in prayer and may God bless and keep you all over the holidays.
Tracy also wanted to update her supporters about a financial phishing scam which we encountered some 17 days ago and were wise enough to keep copies of all of our bills so that what they were not able to take advantage of us but we don't want them to take advantage of you either and we look forward to opportunities to pray for and support all of you all of our family and friends on Facebook all of our local churches and the church nationally and as many people as we can pray for who need the love of God
November 9th, 2023
I wanted to say something to all of our supporters. Three weeks ago Tracy and I received a suspicious call at about 4 o'clock in the afternoon from the Washington state Puget Sound energy. Payment department we wanted to leave you this message and ask that all of our family members friends and associates keep digital copies of all their gas PUD and power bills if I had not had ready access to 15 months of paid gas bills these scammers who clone them self into Puget Sound energy's payment system would've been able to convince me to pay a bill that I had solid proof was already paid an hour after I called Puget Sound energy an actual representative called me back and let me know that Tracy and I only owed $6.38.
It turns out the scammers were from Nigeria and they were cloning the appearance of Puget Sound energy to try to get middle-aged Americans to give them money and there's no way for the customer to know it's not the legitimate company because you're actually calling in on a legitimate company number but your call is being transferred to a phishing scam or we would like to ask that everyone be extra cautious as after I discovered we were being scanned it did not pay them anything two days later I found out that this floating Nigerian scam and taken close to $750,000 in small amounts from middle-aged Americans with their usual take of $75 $250 from unsuspecting gas bill holders or their relatives please be very cautious with your bills over this holiday season and if it doesn't sound right double check everything we will be praying for you Tracy is doing very well and were very excited about some new possible treatments and where very very blast but we wanted to leave this notice for our followers to be extra alert
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.