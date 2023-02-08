A baby and a family in need

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I am posting this today.

Hi, my name is Ed and I'm trying to raise funds for my family in this time of uncertainty.

The reason I am requesting help is related to my grandson Jaxson (pictured with me in my profile) and the uncertainty of the situation that has been thrust upon us.

I can't go into to much detail because there is an active criminal investigation underway, but here's what I can say...

Jaxson was brought to our house severely injured.

After diagnosis, it was determined that Baby Jaxson had 8 broken/fractured bones, mostly in his spine and extremities.

Since the incident occurred my wife and I have been granted temporary custody of baby Jaxson and have vowed to do whatever it takes to make sure baby Jaxson is never put into a situation that will comprise his safety ever again.

That comes with a price...a hefty price.

The monetary burden that is resulting from this is mounting.

If any funds are raised the money will be used to help my family and baby Jaxson in any way necessary and to ensure he is safe with us and all things associated legally, medically, mentally, physically, and emotionally for Jaxson and the family are taken care of, and whatever else I deem necessary in order to maintain our normal living arrangements. If at the end of this there is any extra monies and I deem it necessary, in order to keep it from falling into the wrong hands, it will go into a fund that I am in charge of for Jaxson and Jaxson only.

This is a tragic situation, one i hope we can assure will never beset this beautiful child ever again.

Any help we could get would be greatly appreciated.