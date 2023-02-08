A baby and a family in need

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $6,094
Campaign funds will be received by Edward Davidson
Thank you for taking the time to read my post and listen...if money is not something you can do to help support this effort, that's ok, your prayers will be sufficient!Hi, my name is Ed and I'm trying to raise funds for my family in this time of uncertainty.
The reason I am requesting help is related to my grandson Jaxson (pictured with me in my profile) and the uncertainty of the situation that has been thrust upon us.
I can't go into to much detail because there is an active criminal investigation underway, but here's what I can say...
Jaxson was brought to our house severely injured.
After diagnosis, it was determined that Baby Jaxson had 8 broken/fractured bones, mostly in his spine and extremities.
Since the incident occurred my wife and I have been granted temporary custody of baby Jaxson and have vowed to do whatever it takes to make sure baby Jaxson is never put into a situation that will comprise his safety ever again.
That comes with a price...a hefty price.
The monetary burden that is resulting from this is mounting.
If any funds are raised the money will be used to help my family and baby Jaxson in any way necessary and to ensure he is safe with us and all things associated legally, medically, mentally, physically, and emotionally for Jaxson and the family are taken care of, and whatever else I deem necessary in order to maintain our normal living arrangements. If at the end of this there is any extra monies and I deem it necessary, in order to keep it from falling into the wrong hands, it will go into a fund that I am in charge of for Jaxson and Jaxson only.
This is a tragic situation, one i hope we can assure will never beset this beautiful child ever again.
Any help we could get would be greatly appreciated.
Hi Ed, The load above is always watching over those in need & who do good. Bless your soul TWGM
May God bless you and your family♡♡♡
Hello Ed- sending in another donation for your grandson. Hope he's doing OK. Really tragic situation that you are making the best of. God speed.
I’m heartbroken to hear what this child has endured. Praying for a full recovery.
Sitting up on your own! Nice work, kid!
Ed. Sorry and saddened to hear. Best wishes and blessings
יהוה ירה
May God bless you and your family in the name of Jesus.
Ed, Thx for being an example human being!
God bless. Enjoy your posts, Ed.
Go, Jaxson 💪
May the Lord bless you and keep you
Lord, please heal baby Jaxson and the family. I ask this in Jesus' name. Amen.
God bless you and your family All the best to the 👶
May 19th, 2023
Hey y'all...
We have an update on baby Jaxson!
Just want to let everyone know Jaxson is doing so good and making amazing progress. He's not walking on his own yet but he's getting close. The little booger is quick as lightning now, can't imagine what its gonna be like when he gets his legs under him, lol.
He's standing up against his toys and the couch pretty good too. He's begun to walk using the assistance of his push walker, which we are so excited about.
He does however seem to have issues with pain and weakness in his left leg and joints sometimes, due to the extent of damage in those areas.
Overall, we couldn't be happier about how things are going, all things considered!
I am so grateful for this platform and the people here. I'm not sure what we would have done without all the support. Just can't overexpress my thanks for all that have reached out and for all the help we have already recieved, but we still have a ways to go to at least meet our initial goal.
We're still fighting the good fight...fighting tooth and nail to keep him safe, it's unimaginable how complicated these situations can become, when the right thing to do seems so crystal clear. It really does seem at times to be more about money (aka dragging it out in court), than it does about justice!
It's no secret that we're in a little bit of a pickle with the baby Jaxson situation and I'm needing to raise the money it's gonna require to keep him safe and sound with us, which means tons of legal costs and pretty significant medical as well...and it appears we're just getting started, sooo....
If you're confused, or just didn't know...
This started when Jaxson was returned to us from spending the night with the one who should be loving and protecting him at all cost. His diagnosis was 10 broken bones... 4 fractures including a broken femur in his left leg, 3 fractures in his right leg, 2 fractures in his spine and a fractured arm.
There is an active criminal investigation underway and that's about all I can say in that regards.
Any help we could get would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for taking the time to read my post, and listen...if this just doesn't make sense to you and money is not something you can do to help support this effort, that's ok, your prayers will be sufficient!
I have included the GoFundMe link here: https://gofund.me/f976d125
PayPal email is: Edward Davidson ewdjr7@gmail.com @EDavidson007
Cashapp: https://lnkd.in/gi56HwpW
Venmo is : Ed Davidson ewdjr7@gmail.com @Ed-Davidson-6
The last 4 digits of my cell 9106.
GiveSendGo: https://lnkd.in/gKUB9h6i
Zelle: ewdjr7@gmail.com
Hope you have a beautifully blessed day!
February 28th, 2023
Well, this happened last night...
“Truly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” Matthew 18:18-20
Just 4 days after having his full leg cast removed, Jaxson does this!
It's just amazing how fast he is progressing toward recovery.
We are so excited for him as this has just been such a traumatic experience for Jaxson and for all of us honestly. He's not out of the woods by no means, but this is a huge step forward in his recovery.
Due to the nature of the injuries there are some major concerns regarding his growth plates, which If you know anything about that, it can turn into a serious issue.
It's no secret that we're in a little bit of a pickle with the baby Jaxson situation and I'm needing to raise the money it's gonna require to keep him safe and sound with us, which means tons of legal costs and pretty significant medical as well...and potentially a whole lot more, sooo....
Any help we could get would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for taking the time to read my post, and listen...if this just doesn't make sense to you and money is not something you can do to help support this effort, that's ok, your prayers will be sufficient!
