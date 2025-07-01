Travel fund for Vax Inj awareness





I go to evens and travel to spread awareness. I continue to speak out, I need help with travel and expense. Please help and way you can thank you

I am a single mom of 3 sons actively serving in the US Navy, Healthcare worker and vaccine injured by Pfizer .

My life changed 40 minutes after I took the Pfizer vaccine, flue like symptoms, pain going down my legs and fever, feeling of pins sticking out of my skin. The next morning unable to walk falling out of bed pain unbelievable, weakness, fatigue, the feeling of pins sticking out of my skin worsened, inflammation all over. For the first time I was scared in my life.

Weeks of blood tests and doctors apts and by now the pain spreading in my arms and pins sticking out of my arms. My neurologist sent me to the ER where I was treated with IVIG for 5 days and a lumbar puncture thinking it was GBS. I became worse after 2 weeks of discharge leading me to a specialist 2 hours away, a neurologist and an immunologist.

I am being treated for CIDP, I have had 3 neuro conduction tests, small nerve biopsy and 21 months of IVIG where I go for 6 hours once a month being infused.

Update I have micro clotting and mcas confirmed.

The Navy sent one of my sons home to help take care of me. I was unable to do my every day living unable to walk, drive ect. Now that a year has gone by I still live in passion and still going to my infusions.

I have used all my savings paying for all my doctors bills not getting help from the government or anyone else. This is been a hardship and unable to work my full shifts at work because of being disabled now, Doctor apts and medical biills.





Update… I have been terminated from my job. Waiting for disability and medicaid. Loss of insurance my IVIG in treatment are delayed. Infusions are 15k and I have no cone to self pay. I don even know where I will b living in the next 2 months.

I have never asked for help and have been too proud to get help. Now I have no choice and now asking for help. I would appreciate anything that you can give.

Before my injury I was active, worked out, CrossFit, ran 3 miles a day and even ran a few Spartan races with my sons. My life has changed drastically, all for a vaccine that was to be safe and effective. I regret ever taking this vaccine.

I I speak out on awareness and how I can help others, I have spoken on Gov DeSantis round table on vaccine injuries.



