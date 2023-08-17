Raised:
USD $4,357
So after being arrested on June 30, 2021 for charges from January 6 of 2021 for the protest at the capital I will finally be going to court on March 6th.It has been an extremely hectic almost 2 years since being charged! I had only been married about a month before I was arrested and my wife just gave birth to our first son about five months ago so it has been a wild beginning to our marriage from being arrested and released from the fire department as well as having a baby all in the first year, but we praise the Lord through it all, and believe he sees the bigger picture and has a plan for us. I would like to thank everyone for the kind letters and encouragement it means a lot!
Thank you for the update. Josh has been in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless you and stay strong. he will be home soon. You have our support and love.
Psalm 23
"Thank you Rachel for your thoughtful donation and the reminder of that beautiful passage of Scripture. We appreciate your support! God Bless -Morgan D" By Joshua Doolin
Thank you for standing. May good things be brought through this ordeal. I wish you and your family well!
"Thank you so much for your donation, love and support Nikki! God Bless! -Morgan D" By Joshua Doolin
Sending love and support. And praying Gods direction and comfort. The Belyews
God Bless you beautiful Doolin family. Stay strong. You have our support and God on your side. #justice4j6
God Bless this family🙏🏼🙏🏼
Keeping you and your beautiful family in my thoughts and prayers. We stand behind you, God Bless you.
Praying for you for God to intervene on your behalf
Praying for you!!!
Sending prayers and support your way. We are praying for lots of miracles in the weeks ahead. God knows what our needs are. Much love❤️
Love y’all, keep trusting the Lord. He’s already there.
In our thoughts and prayers
God bless you!
May God bless you and your family with health and strength through this difficult time. The Lord will sustain you.
Praying for you daily!
January 5th, 2024
Thank you so much to all of you who have shown us love and support through this difficult time in our lives! We have been so blessed by the compassion of fellow patriots. Joshua has been in prison here in Florida now for 3 months. It has seemed like an eternity and yet we have a long road ahead. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers. God is faithful and He has been there with us each day. We have been able to see Josh a few times each month. He is with several other patriot prisoners. I know that has been an encouragement to him- knowing he doesn’t walk this road alone. We are truly fortunate to have him so close and many live several hours and states away from their J6ers. Josh turns 26 this January 6. Yes, that day was his birthday. Patriots Day.
Thank you all so very much
God Bless
-Morgan Doolin and family
August 17th, 2023
I just want to thank everyone who has been supportive over the last two years and for all the prayers. I was sentenced to 18 months yesterday. I’m not sure exactly what this means for my family yet but continued prayers would be appreciated!
