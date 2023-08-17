Doolin Family

So after being arrested on June 30, 2021 for charges from January 6 of 2021 for the protest at the capital I will finally be going to court on March 6th.It has been an extremely hectic almost 2 years since being charged! I had only been married about a month before I was arrested and my wife just gave birth to our first son about five months ago so it has been a wild beginning to our marriage from being arrested and released from the fire department as well as having a baby all in the first year, but we praise the Lord through it all, and believe he sees the bigger picture and has a plan for us. I would like to thank everyone for the kind letters and encouragement it means a lot!