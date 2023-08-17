Doolin Family

Campaign Image

    So after being arrested on June 30, 2021 for charges from January 6 of 2021 for the protest at the capital I will finally be going to court on March 6th.It has been an extremely hectic almost 2 years since being charged! I had only been married about a month before I was arrested and my wife just gave birth to our first son about five months ago so it has been a wild beginning to our marriage from being arrested and released from the fire department as well as having a baby all in the first year, but we praise the Lord through it all, and believe he sees the bigger picture and has a plan for us. I would like to thank everyone for the kind letters and encouragement it means a lot!

    Update #2

    January 5th, 2024

    Thank you so much to all of you who have shown us love and support through this difficult time in our lives! We have been so blessed by the compassion of fellow patriots. Joshua has been in prison here in Florida now for 3 months. It has seemed like an eternity and yet we have a long road ahead. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers. God is faithful and He has been there with us each day. We have been able to see Josh a few times each month. He is with several other patriot prisoners. I know that has been an encouragement to him- knowing he doesn’t walk this road alone. We are truly fortunate to have him so close and many live several hours and states away from their J6ers. Josh turns 26 this January 6. Yes, that day was his birthday. Patriots Day.

    Thank you all so very much

    God Bless 

    -Morgan Doolin and family 

    Update

    August 17th, 2023

    I just want to thank everyone who has been supportive over the last two years and for all the prayers. I was sentenced to 18 months yesterday. I’m not sure exactly what this means for my family yet but continued prayers would be appreciated!

