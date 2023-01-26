We cant afford to die

Raised:
USD $2,445
Campaign funds will be received by Hosanna High Natural Burial Project
EVERYONE KNOWS MODERN FUNERAL PRACTICES ARE UNSUSTAINABLE
EVERYONE KNOWS MASSES OF PEOPLE ARE BEING CREMATED DUE TO COSTS.
EVERYONE KNOWS WE DONT NEED EMBALMING FLUID, HUGE CASKETS AND CONCRET VAULTS.
EVERYONE KNOWS THIS SYSTEM WON’T FIX ITSELF.
We are a humanitarian non-profit cemetery society, helping communities transform estates and land gifts into private community cemeteries, funded 100% by membership and donations. Our Cemetery Society is, returning funerals to families. Families are MAKING BURIALS FREE AGAIN not transferring the costs to someone else but returning to our ancestors traditions of caring for our own families dead or alive. We’re offering a groundbreaking third option—affordable, environmentally sustainable, and driven by the people, not profit. When we hold our own services, when we transport our own departed, when we dig our own graves, funerals can indeed become free again. Our Ancestors proved this was and still is 100% legal and worked for 1000's of years. We are going back to that.
We are funding for marketing and founding members. Please join this escape from the matrix.
Any donation is appreciated and will be used exclusively for promotion of the mission.
This is an awesome amazing project I’m privileged to be able to support such an amazing project.
This Giver Army member, who chooses to remain anonymous, selected your campaign to be the recipient of funds from the GiveSendGo #GivingTuesday "Gift of Generosity" award.
Let's Be Trees … ❤️ 🙏
Blessings on this adventure & quest which I am gladly gifting! :-)
October 22nd, 2024
July 6th, 2023
I am in the Monteagle TN spreading the message about our mission to make the funeral industry non profit. Please spread the message.
