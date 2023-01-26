WE CANT AFFORD TO DIE BUT WE CAN FIX IT.



EVERYONE KNOWS MODERN FUNERAL PRACTICES ARE UNSUSTAINABLE

EVERYONE KNOWS MASSES OF PEOPLE ARE BEING CREMATED DUE TO COSTS.



EVERYONE KNOWS WE DONT NEED EMBALMING FLUID, HUGE CASKETS AND CONCRET VAULTS.

EVERYONE KNOWS THIS SYSTEM WON’T FIX ITSELF.

We are a humanitarian non-profit cemetery society, helping communities transform estates and land gifts into private community cemeteries, funded 100% by membership and donations. Our Cemetery Society is, returning funerals to families. Families are MAKING BURIALS FREE AGAIN not transferring the costs to someone else but returning to our ancestors traditions of caring for our own families dead or alive. We’re offering a groundbreaking third option—affordable, environmentally sustainable, and driven by the people, not profit. When we hold our own services, when we transport our own departed, when we dig our own graves, funerals can indeed become free again. Our Ancestors proved this was and still is 100% legal and worked for 1000's of years. We are going back to that.

We are funding for marketing and founding members. Please join this escape from the matrix.

Any donation is appreciated and will be used exclusively for promotion of the mission.



