Supporting the Hansen Family

****UPDATE May, 2025!!!!!

The Hansen Family has flooded! Because of the disaster their home is unlivable and they have to relocate for 6+ months. They are currently looking for a furnished home since many of their belongings will have to be replaced due to damage. The insurance deductible is between 5-6K. Breadon is 4, and Bennett is 2 in June. Bennett has Cerebral Palsy and needs 24/7 care.

If you are able to help financially please consider donating to:



Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer



Zelle: 469-767-6069



Please continue to pray for the Hansen Family, especially Rhett. We love you Hansen Family!



Meal Train: No meal deliveries - gift cards or donations are great!



https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289









**** UPDATE FROM THE FAMILY (July, 2024)



Words cannot express enough gratitude. All previous donations have been exhausted to help Mary with her treatments, childcare, and previous expenses. All donations forward will help with funeral expenses, future childcare, and towards the growth and development of Mary's three young boys.

Flowers are appreciated and In Lieu of Flowers: Mary's three young sons (Liam 10, Breadon 3, Bennett 1)

A year ago Mary Hansen was in her 1st trimester of pregnancy and was hospitalized due to extreme pain. Mary was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Baby Miracle Bennett was born in the early summer. The Hansen Family has been on a journey since the beginning of 2023.

It was a year ago that we began a GiveSendGo for the Hansen Family. As Mary has been under extensive care at several hospitals, surgeries, and numerous treatments - there is much expense with daily medical expenses, meals, travel, groceries, cleaning, childcare, mortgage, lodging, etc. All the donations go to the family and help with their living expenses. We encourage all to continue donating and assist the family with their needs.



100% of donation directly will benefit Hansen Family.

Meal Train - https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289

Thank you for the prayers. We will continue to update on the Hansen Family.





Copied from Rhett Hansen (January 22, 2023):



“Hey y’all, I have some news to share… We have a lot of people fasting and praying for us today and would love if you could join us! My wife Mary, has been in pain and nauseous for the last few weeks, but she thought that it was just because she is pregnant… 8-10 weeks right now. She woke up Thursday morning and it was even worse, it was so painful she was crying & she drove herself to urgent care! The good news is the baby is ok & almost 10 weeks along! They did an MRI and found a football size mass in her colon. They also found 2 masses in her liver, and another mass near her pelvis. We are waiting on the biopsy to come back Tuesday. Unfortunately some people don’t work on the weekend, so we won’t hear the results till then. Because it has metastasized from her colon to her liver they think it is most likely stage 4 colon cancer. She just met with an amazing team of doctors, so after a diagnosis, we can see what the next steps look like. She is so strong and keeping a positive mindset while we wait for the official diagnosis on Tuesday.”







