Supporting the Hansen Family

****UPDATE May, 2025!!!!!
The Hansen Family has flooded! Because of the disaster their home is unlivable and they have to relocate for 6+ months. They are currently looking for a furnished home since many of their belongings will have to be replaced due to damage. The insurance deductible is between 5-6K. Breadon is 4, and Bennett is 2 in June. Bennett has Cerebral Palsy and needs 24/7 care.
If you are able to help financially please consider donating to:
Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer
Zelle: 469-767-6069
Please continue to pray for the Hansen Family, especially Rhett. We love you Hansen Family!
Meal Train: No meal deliveries - gift cards or donations are great!
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
**** UPDATE FROM THE FAMILY (July, 2024)
Words cannot express enough gratitude. All previous donations have been exhausted to help Mary with her treatments, childcare, and previous expenses. All donations forward will help with funeral expenses, future childcare, and towards the growth and development of Mary's three young boys.
Flowers are appreciated and In Lieu of Flowers: Mary's three young sons (Liam 10, Breadon 3, Bennett 1)
Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer
Zelle: 469-767-6069
A year ago Mary Hansen was in her 1st trimester of pregnancy and was hospitalized due to extreme pain. Mary was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Baby Miracle Bennett was born in the early summer. The Hansen Family has been on a journey since the beginning of 2023.
It was a year ago that we began a GiveSendGo for the Hansen Family. As Mary has been under extensive care at several hospitals, surgeries, and numerous treatments - there is much expense with daily medical expenses, meals, travel, groceries, cleaning, childcare, mortgage, lodging, etc. All the donations go to the family and help with their living expenses. We encourage all to continue donating and assist the family with their needs.
100% of donation directly will benefit Hansen Family. Other donations directly are Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer Zelle: 469-767-6069
Meal Train - https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
Thank you for the prayers. We will continue to update on the Hansen Family.
Copied from Rhett Hansen (January 22, 2023):
“Hey y’all, I have some news to share… We have a lot of people fasting and praying for us today and would love if you could join us! My wife Mary, has been in pain and nauseous for the last few weeks, but she thought that it was just because she is pregnant… 8-10 weeks right now. She woke up Thursday morning and it was even worse, it was so painful she was crying & she drove herself to urgent care! The good news is the baby is ok & almost 10 weeks along! They did an MRI and found a football size mass in her colon. They also found 2 masses in her liver, and another mass near her pelvis. We are waiting on the biopsy to come back Tuesday. Unfortunately some people don’t work on the weekend, so we won’t hear the results till then. Because it has metastasized from her colon to her liver they think it is most likely stage 4 colon cancer. She just met with an amazing team of doctors, so after a diagnosis, we can see what the next steps look like. She is so strong and keeping a positive mindset while we wait for the official diagnosis on Tuesday.”
Be blessed and get well soon!!
Our hearts are broken for Mary and her beautiful family. We are holding you all close in our hearts.
Sending you love and strength. So incredibly sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Sending our love your way. We grieve with you. We share a hope of a glorious resurrection!
Our deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family! 🙏
Prayers & love for the Hansen family
Praying for your family at this difficult time. From, a former student. She has made a great impact on my life and others as well. She was a great teacher and mentor. I will cherish our time we had together. My deepest condolences to the Hansen family.
All my love to Mary’s precious family! Lifting you up in my prayers.
Sending our love and sympathies.
We are so sad for your loss. Wishing you peace and comfort.
Much love and peace to dear Mary’s family.
Sending Love.
Truly heartbroken. Sending so much love and healing energy.
Prayers for comfort.
Given with love
May 4th, 2025
August 27th, 2024
Well… It has now been 2 months since Mary finally finished her fight & transitioned on to the other side of the veil. After fighting for 18 months along side her, I have felt the wind leave my sails… On one side, I have been able to relax and catch up on much needed rest. On the other side, I have felt like there is no gas left to fuel my tank!
There are so many things I have learned, and so much on my mind to share with those who actually read my posts. I have also felt like there are times when I don’t want to talk to anyone, and I just want to snuggle with my kiddos and watch a movie.
First and foremost, I want to share my gratitude with each and everyone person who has reached out in text, DM’s made comments, or was able to come in person or watch Mary’s services on Zoom! The Love we have felt has been overwhelming and really carried us through this difficult time! You wouldn’t believe all of the small things that we have experienced along the way! It truly feels like God has extended his hands and been along our side this whole time!
While this has been the most difficult thing I have been through, it has also been the most spiritual thing I have ever witnessed or been apart of! There is not doubt in my mind that while Mary’s Body has stopped working her spirit lives on! I know that Christ has conquered death and we will all be resurrected again. I know that families can be together forever & so grateful that I could be sealed to Mary for Time & ALL Eternity, not just until death do we part.
The actual transitioning is not like I have ever seen depicted in a movie. Having the privilege to help Mary through this process felt very sacred to me. Oddly enough, I felt like it brought us closer together as she relied on me being the one who knew what she wanted or was trying to communicate when it became too difficult to speak.
I am now starting to get more and more energy and I am picking up my momentum again in my daily tasks. Priorities have changed in my life. I am committed to having a growth mindset and maintaining a positive grateful attitude as I enter my next chapter!
P.s. I wish I had more pics of the funeral services
#AlwaysLearning
#TheVeilIsThin
#GuardianAngel
#MightyMary
#CancerSucks
July 30th, 2024
Reaching out for 2-4 dinner meal signups weekly for Mary's sweet husband Rhett and her boys. It does not have to be anything fancy. An 8*8 casserole dish is the perfect size and helps a lot!
I visited Rhett this evening and he had his hands full. Baby Bennett with a bottle in one hand and multi-tasking - juggling a lot.
Thank you for all who have assisted the Hansen Family. The love, compassion, and service you have all shown and provided. We all love and miss Mary deeply.
Below is ongoing donation information:
Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer
Zelle: 469-767-6069
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/G9RMY
Meal Train - https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
July 2nd, 2024
Mary was born in Clovis, California on November 22, 1986. Mary graduated from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. Mary received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas. Mary also graduated from K.D. Theatre Conservatory (Musical Theatre Program). She married Rhett Hansen on October 10, 2018.
Mary had a career in Theatre, Theatre Education, and Fitness.
Mary was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a passion for singing, dancing, acting, travel, and playing with her boys.
Mary is survived by her parents, Lester and Annette Jerome; Her children, Liam, Braeden, and Bennett; Her husband, Rhett Hansen; Her sisters, Elizabeth Herschel (Jeffrey), Sarah Clarke (Richard), and Rachael Wiser (Austin); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
If you would like to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our Facebook page: The Mighty Mary and Her Journey to Remission.
A visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: 970 N Coit Rd, Prosper, TX 75078.
A visitation will also occur Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: 970 N Coit Rd, Prosper, TX 75078. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30 AM.
The burial will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr, Denton, TX 76207.
In Lieu of Flowers, please consider a donation to assist with funeral expenses, meals, and future care for Mary's boys.
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/G9RMY
Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer
Zelle: 469-767-6069
You can also sign up on the Meal Train listed below:
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
June 28th, 2024
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dallas-tx/mary-hansen-11874557
Please Consider Joining Us!
Celebration of Life for Mary Virginia Hansen
Viewing & Funeral Services
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
970 N. Coit Road
Prosper, TX 75078
Cemetery & Burial
Roselawn Memorial Park
3801 Roselawn Drive
Denton, TX 76207
Agenda:
Tuesday, July 2nd
5-7pm for Viewing
Wednesday, July 3rd
10am-11am Viewing
11am-11:15am Family Prayer
11:30am-12:30pm Funeral Service
12:30pm-2:30pm Lunch
2:30pm-3:30pm drive to Roselawn Memorial Park
3:30pm-4:30pm Burial
In Lieu of Flowers: Mary's three young sons (Liam 10, Breadon 3, Bennett 1)
June 25th, 2024
Words cannot express enough gratitude. All previous donations have been exhausted to help Mary with her treatments, childcare, and previous expenses. All donations forward will help with funeral expenses, future childcare, and towards the growth and development of Mary's three young boys.
In Lieu of Flowers: Mary's three young sons (Liam 10, Breadon 3, Bennett 1)
Venmo: @RhettTheRoofer
Zelle: 469-767-6069
June 25th, 2024
Mary has moved on to paradise! I’ve felt her spirit already and know she will be with us as a guide and guardian angel! Rest In Paradise My Sweet Mary!
#MightyMary
#AngelWings
#PainFree
#CancerSucks
#LoveWins
June 24th, 2024
***Update 6/25/2024
Please reach out to Rhett through text message in regard to dinners (casseroles) brought to the family and loved ones. (469) 767-6069
Please confirm on Meal Train - thank you!
At this time the family is asking for meal gift cards, grocery gift cards, or DoorDash gift cards for meal deliveries.
Thank you for all your love, prayers, and support.
Meal Train:
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
June 22nd, 2024
The last few days Mary started having a tough time swallowing pills and getting to the bathroom even with assistance. So yesterday we had to get her moved into the inpatient Hospice unit.
It’s actually really nice, almost like The 4 Seasons! They sent a chauffeur with an ambulance to get us here and when she arrived they gave her a sponge bath to help her feel refreshed!
She already had her port accessed so they were able to get her the medicine she needed right away and she was very comfortable and slept well last night.
Mary is not able to speak fully, but her other senses are still strong. She enjoys having her family close and hearing them chat. She will open her eyes when you speak to her and raises her eyebrows and can even give a little chuckle when she hears something she likes.
#MightyMary
#FamilyFirst
#CancerSucks
#ColonCancer
#RedHead
June 20th, 2024
Two weeks ago Mary had an appointment with her oncologist to talk about the last option they had for her. She made sure to dress up in her Sunday Best with happy colors & in nice shoes to give her doctors a positive & optimistic impression as they would suggest the next treatment for her.
I could tell that the suggestions they had were not their favorite, but they had nothing else to offer… She would continue the chemo infusions every two weeks and come back to meet with them following.
Although she knew her liver was failing, the Friday following this appointment, Mary would go in to get her blood work before the infusion. They explained to her that her liver numbers were too high for treatment & her white blood cells have spiked meaning that she has another infection. So they suggested that she go directly to the ER to collect blood cultures & figure out how to best treat the infection.
However, she didn’t want to go back to the hospital. She just wanted to get back home. The doctors suggested the infection was in her liver again and they needed to replace the stents one more time. She knew she was not strong enough to go through that again. It would be too painful.
Last weekend, on Father’s Day, she opted to start with hospice so that her pain could be managed, and she could be left with some dignity in her last days. She wanted to be able to spend time with her family and those that she has loved so much with her time here on earth.
She has been able to have the tough conversation with our oldest son, Liam. We were able to do that with his Father, our Coparents, & grandmother with a tender exchange while she still had energy.
She has been able to spend the last week of precious moments with her sisters and parents. A few times she even suggested we go to our favorite family restaurant, chicken for dinner!
Every day, her energy seems to get less and less as she sleeps more and more. I know her time here in this body is coming close to an end, but I know her spirit will live on forever, and she will be guardian angel over her sons as I know my father has been for me and my siblings!
June 6th, 2024
We finally got Mary home yesterday & as soon as she got settled, Braeden brought in all his toy cars, trucks & airplanes so he could play with his momma!
May 31st, 2024
So I’ve been in the hospital for my 4th week, and I promise you it’s nothing like being on a vacation in a hotel room! We’ve come to the point where there is nothing more to do. They have decided to re-try a chemo I started with in the very beginning of treatment, I’ll try this for a few times, and then will make some tough decisions after that.
Unfortunately, I’m in a lot of pain. Even the pain management team can’t keep up with the pain. So it’s very challenging. This whole journey has been challenging. I’m so grateful to everyone who has been praying for me and sending their support and encouragement. Please continue to keep Bennett in your prayers, and my family. I will start up with my new chemo again today here in the hospital, since I can’t manage my pain enough to go home. We have been working a plan and I’m working as hard as I can on everything. Love you all! And again thank you for your continued support and prayers. Can’t wait to celebrate a victory with y’all soon!
May 25th, 2024
Ok y’all!
Mary really needs your thoughts and prayers today! So far she has been unsuccessful in transitioning from the intravenous medicine back to oral form. So she is still in the hospital, and still in quite a bit of pain!
After several scans, the doctors are still saying it is from compacted stool that is a side effect from the medicine that is actually supposed to be helping…
They are scheduling a few procedures and medications that should be helping but right now she is in a lot of pain and requesting that everybody come together in prayer that she can find her way through this pain!
It’s so tough to see her struggle like this… I’m so grateful we got to get some good pictures yesterday and have Liam our oldest come visit her! I know that if we can get her through this, we will be able to find the next treatment breakthrough this trial in our lives!
We are continuously grateful for the support, prayers, meals, and all of the thoughtful messages along the way!
May 21st, 2024
Update on Mary!
Did you know that Red Heads Can have a higher pain tolerance? Also… the way their body digests pain medicine is different, and sometimes certain. Pain medicine doesn’t work at all. The medicine that does work can take a much higher dosage to get the same effects! 😅
Thankfully doctors have been able to get her pain in control and it seems the surgery pains are going away all together!
That being said.. Friday she was a little loopy and was trying to convince me to take a nap and let her pluck my eyebrows while I was asleep! 😂 🤣
Today she is feeling much better and is more alert as they are starting to lower the medication and get here ready to come home. We are hoping she will be coming home Tuesday or Wednesday!
Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers during this time! We are looking into what the next steps are for her in her treatments, and are not sure if she will qualify for any trials, but we hope we are able to find the best thing for her next move in treating and beating this terrible illness!
May 17th, 2024
Update on Mary:
They have finally been able to get her pain on the downward trend, although she is still in quite a bit of pain 5-6 /10.
From what we can tell from the scans, the stents are still in a good place, and her Stoma does not need any further surgery at this time.
It seems that the pain is either from the surgery of replacing the stents, and/or some of the tumors growing and pushing against organ tissues, and/or extra pressure from stool that is backed up from the opiates.
Most likely it’s a combo of them all…
That being said, she is a fighter & fighting so hard to get through this! She is keeping her 3 boys on the front of her mind and that is what keeps her fighting so hard!
If you are a prayer warrior, PLEASE 🙏 KEEP PRAYING FOR HER & for the doctors to help her beat the pain and fight this Cancer!
May 15th, 2024
Update:
Please keep praying for Mary!
Mary is still in the hospital and has been at a level 10 pain most of yesterday and last night. They have done scans and are not sure what it is yet. Her stoma has prolapsed and we think that’s where the pain is coming from.
The jaundice went away after the surgery, but it has come back… so there could be something else going on with the stints. They just don’t know yet and the pain medicine isn’t working for her…
May 14th, 2024
Update:
We got checked into the hospital last night and they ran some more tests. It’s possible that the antibiotics that she was on put her liver into overdrive working hard to process them all. Also they wanted to check the stent that was installed in January.
From the looks of everything on the scans, it looks OK, but they can’t tell if there’s an infection or not so they want to go with the camera actual status of everything.
Mary went into a preop room around lunch time, and come out a few hours later.
The procedure was a success! The stints had moved or were pinched so they removed and replaced them.
They said this will end up being a procedure that needs to happen every 3 months or so.
That being said, the next time they will be ready for it and will be able to avoid the pain and the jaundice!
She is now recovering and her jaundice is already clearing up!!
May 13th, 2024
Happy Mother’s Day to all women! Unfortunately I’ve become jaundice again and so I will be headed to UT to try to mend whatever this could be. I’m greatful that there isn’t excruciating pain like I have had previously. I’ve had a UTI for over 6 weeks, and also anemia, som I’m hoping it has to do with one of the two and we can get this healed ASAP! I’d be lying if I said I’ve kept a straight face this whole time, when in fact I’ve cried every day this week for the past few weeks. This is just tough to manage and I pray for everyone who needs extra prayers at this time.
May 2nd, 2024
Got some new results today from my CT scan.
My colon tumor has grown into my uterus. My lung tumors are innumerable and have all grown in size. My liver tumors are all innumerable but they are stable, nothing grew in size or changed. My esophageal hernia grew from 7 to 10. My peritoneum tumors are stable, no change. The next step is a clinical trial which I haven’t spoken with my doctors of what I qualify for or what that will look like so just waiting to hear back from that and move forward with Faith.
April 20th, 2024
I just want to share this here as it has some great positive photos and say how grateful we are for all of your continued support and prayers!
I was talking with Mary recently and just saying how sometimes no news is good news as it seems that all of the news we have had recently has been bad news!
That being said, ever since the surgeries in January, Mary has felt more stability and less pain! She was able to get back onto the chemo and infusions that were working previously. They warned us when she started this combination of medication that on average it only lasts 6-8 months and then the c-word figures out a way around it. That being said she had to stop the treatments during the surgeries and we think that tricked it! She has been back into the treatment program and her numbers are still continuing to move in positive directions!
She has an appointment tomorrow and is going to go in early to get some more scans. So we are hoping to hear more good news tomorrow!
I will do better at keeping you all up to date with our lives and all the details as we continue and the Mighty Mary fights her way to recovery!
March 9th, 2024
Update March 8:
Got the results of my abdomen and pelvis area back today. Much better news than my chest. Liver tumors have diminished in size for the most part, it seems that my blood clot has gone away ( don’t know for sure but didn’t mention it, so thinking it might be gone) and my tumors in my pelvic area have also decreased in size. I’m assuming I will continue to stay on this chemo regimen because my results are better than not, but I’ll let everyone know after I speak with my oncologist. Thank you for sending me your prayers, your love, and your strength to power through this. I hope you can gain a testimony of how God listen and answers your prayers as this is a mighty example of his miracles. Love you all so much
Update March 6:
Got my chest CT results back.
A few new nodules in the lungs and 4 of the nodules have all grown 1-2 mm. So all in all not good news. I’ll have a different scan for my abdomen and pelvis which will be the colon tumor and the ones in my peritoneum. It will also show my blood clot, which I’m hoping has been shrinking or has gone away yet.
Really struggling emotionally with this news. Wanted to share that update with you all, as you are my support team. I will get another CT on the 20Th for my pelvis and abdomen to see what all the cancer is looking like there.
March 9th, 2024
Mary:
Just one year ago in January my life changed forever. I had a MRI that showed a football size colon tumor, along with innumerable tumors in my liver and peritoneum. Stage 4 colon cancer, inoperable and incurable is my diagnosis.First surgery was my port placement surgery in my chest, followed by 2 different surgeries of stent placement, due to jaundice. Then I had serious blood infection, bowel obstruction and a permanent ostomy bag. I sit here living every day with the most hope and happiness I can gather for myself. March is colon cancer awareness month and I strongly encourage you to get a colonoscopy if you have ever had blood or unusual stool. Advocate for yourself. I was told 5-11 months and I’m 14 months in. My mission is not up and I know that God is in control. I’m pushing for my husband and my children. My family means everything to me and I plan on fighting as long as I can. I think of how riddled me body is with cancer and yet it’s functioning to the best of its abilities. Miracles happen, prayers are answered, I’m proof of those things. Thank you for your continued positive thoughts, support and prayers.
Important CT scan today. This will determine if my medication is still working, and where we are at in my treatment.Please send your prayers and positive energy this way. I need extra strength today.
Rhett:
Mary Jerome Hansen is beating the odds and fighting every day to beat this illness. She is so strong and working so hard! We are so grateful for the doctors, nurses and all of the people who have reached out and helped us along the way!
Mary has a very important scan that will show us updates of how the medicine she has been using is working! From what the blood work has shown, her body has been taking well to it!
Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers today!
January 20th, 2024
Update 1/20/2024: We finally snuck her out!
MARY IS HOME!
Update 1/18/2024: Mary is still in the hospital, but finally starting to feel better. They found two types of bacteria and had to get her two different antibiotics. Her pain is finally manageable and she will be able to come home hopefully today or tomorrow.
The next steps are to meet her oncologist, who have been looking for the next trials to get her on.
Please keep her in your prayers as we are trying to find the next thing that’s going to work for her and hopefully get rid of this cancer once and for all!
January 12th, 2024
🚨Update: Mary is out of surgery. Her stent had moved and there was in fact an infection. The Surgeon tried to push the stent up but it was so far out she had to take it out. They installed a metal stent with a plastic one inside to keep it open. They cleaned out the infection but said Mary's liver counts might be up for a day or so.
Mary is out of recovery and they’ve moved her into her own room (one of only 5 left available at the time). She is on clear liquids and her appetite is back with her pain finally managed so hopefully she can get a good nights sleep!
Many people have asked about bringing some dinner, or asking how they can help. I am including a link for the Meal train that is available and open! Thank you so much to everyone who has helped with the kids and everything so far!
January 11th, 2024
🚨We need your prayers again today! 🚨
Mary is back in the hospital with an infection. Her stent came loose in her liver, causing her to be jaundice again and gave her an infection. She’s going in for surgery right now, so please keep her in your thoughts and prayers today!
you can follow her full journey in her Facebook group at The Mighty Mary & Her Journey to Remission!
January 11th, 2024
Hey Friends! I’m really struggling with my pain management from the coleostomy surgery. Could you please keep me in your prayers that I can keep ahead of this pain? This is now my new normal and I’m very interested to see the positive changes it brings. I met with a world renowned doctor today who focuses on clinical trials. It looks to be my next steps. This surgery has unfortunately taken some out of the equation, so we need to find our way to ones that I can be eligible for. Sooner than later, as we need to be able to get back onto some treatment before my progression of the cancer worsens. Thank you for your prayers and valiant efforts in your support of this for me.
January 5th, 2024
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
Meals are continuously appreciated for Mary's family especially while Mary is in the hospital recovering. Please feel free to ask if there is something specific she would like that can be brought seperate to eat, that can be just for her.
Colostomy Diet
Resource: Medical News
Food options for people recovering from a colostomy include:
People recovering from colostomy surgery, as well as those with persistent gastrointestinal issues, should aim to follow a blandTrusted Source diet
Bland foods are low in fiber and easy on the digestive system. They include:
People who have had a colostomy should cook their foods rather than eat them raw, as raw foods are more difficult to digest.
Those recovering from a colostomy may begin with a clear liquid diet before moving on to solid foods. Doctors often recommend liquid diets to those with complications of the digestive system.
On a liquid diet, a person may choose fromTrusted Source:
Eating habit tips
It is best to start reintroducing foods by consuming small amounts and evaluating digestion.
Once a person has managed well for a few days on a liquid diet, they should begin adding mild, easily digested foods back into their diet.
A person should eat slowly and chew their food thoroughly.
People in recovery should drink liquids at room temperature. Clinical dietitians recommend avoiding carbonated or caffeinated beverages, as these can put unnecessary strain on the digestive system.
Doctors suggest eating small meals several times per day, eating slowly, and chewing food thoroughly to prevent colon discomfort or irritation.
After a colostomy, people may wish to avoid foods that exacerbate or inflame the colon.
People may find that it is best to avoid:
All of these foods can damage the colon as it recovers after surgery. A person should avoid them until a doctor or registered dietitian advises otherwise.
January 5th, 2024
Hey Fam, we made it through the holidays, but Mary started having extreme pain in her abdomen and then started having cramps Friday night that were like contractions. We were able to get some medicine to slow them down, but Yesterday morning we brought her to the hospital because the pain was too much and she was not able to keep any food or drink down.
Almost 36 hours later and she is still struggling with it… They are trying to get her pain managed, while also figuring out the next steps in her treatment.
She has a very large area of stool that is impacted above the larger tumor in her colon. This area has stretched the colon and is applying pressure onto the tumor which is causing the extreme pain for her. On top of that as her digestive tract tries to move things along, it applies more pressure and she feels like she is having contractions when this happens.
From what we’ve heard so far we think the best thing to do will be to have a colostomy bag installed above the impacted section which will allow new food to pass and is supposed to relieve the impacted area and let that area decompress.
She will miss her infusion this week, as this surgery will take 2 weeks to heal enough for her back ready for that.
She should be able to get a colonoscopy within a week or so after the surgery and then we will know if she will be a candidate To get radiation in the main larger tumor in her colon. If she can get radiation than that should make it easier for the stool to pass easier and they will be able to remove the colostomy bag and hopefully the chemo and infusions will continue to work on reducing the current tumors.
Also update she is going into surgery right now. They were able to move things around to get her in sooner!
Prayers for her and that everything goes the way they hope. Love you Mary!
Update January 3rd: Mary is out of the Recovery & back into her room and feels the relief and is so grateful for everyone’s thoughts prayers!
December 5th, 2023
Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for the Hansens. It has been an ongoing battle and struggle for Mary. We are continuing to ask for a miracle for her. Please continue to donate to the Hansen's Christmas. We will be wrapping all that has been purchased for them on December 16th. This helps tremendously as Mary and Rhett are both in survival mode. Thank you.
Secret Santa
https://www.signupgenius.com/g20F0D4AAFA628ABF49-45075750-hansen?fbclid=IwAR0U1pi6jKpiomaMFamj_iw4PqJskxjz-eIYsYeI-_w-alCjfuAnKHjWuOA#/
November 20th, 2023
Mary is currently in the hospital and unable to be discharged. Please pray for Mary, she is homesick and misses her boys and her family deeply. Words of encouragement, a memory, gratitude for Mary, any uplifting comments, thoughts that you are thinking about her - would cheer her spirits immensely! She has been in/out of the hospitals for quite some time this year. Please take a moment and write a message for Mary. Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving!
Donations continue to help and assist the family financially. Thank you.
Secret Santa Christmas list for the Hansens:
https://www.signupgenius.com/g20F0D4AAFA628ABF49-45075750-hansen?fbclid=IwAR3SZ35fazxKuw9aegzOtDQ6slMl-UmhJpbYxbPrcLcqgHf6mYXQcvborSk#/
November 16th, 2023
Thank you all so much for the prayers!
Days 1 & 2 after the surgery were very tough and painful for Mary, but they have finally got her pain under control and her numbers are almost back to a normal range. Also, the jaundice has gone away and her color is back to normal.
She is expected to stay in the hospital until Friday for monitoring and allowing her wounds to heal as much as possible!
November 13th, 2023
Prayers needed today!
Mary is going in for a Surgery Procedure today. Last week she became jaundice and after some tests and scans, they found that there is a tumor blocking one of the drain tubes of her liver. Today they are going to install a stent to hopefully allow it to drain properly. If everything is successful she will be able to get back to her chemo plan and continue working towards a path of recovery!
November 13th, 2023
Quick update: I’m currently in the hospital waiting for a surgical procedure to be done on my liver. I unfortunately became jaundice on Wednesday, and will get a stent put in my bile duct to help open up what’s currently clogged. This cancer journey has been such a whirlwind of emotions and experiences. I would love to ask for some prayers as I go through this weekend and get this procedure on Monday. Love to you all!
October 29th, 2023
We have a secret Santa gift list for the Hansen family:
https://www.signupgenius.com/g20F0D4AAFA628ABF49-45075750-hansen#/
Please if you are able to provide a meal to the family, Mary is appreciative and grateful knowing her family and caregivers are being provided a meal.
Meal Train: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
If you can continue to contribute to financially support the Hansen family in any way:
Venmo: @Hansen211
Zelle: mvj2211@hotmail.com
Give Send Go - 100% goes to the Hansens
Thank you for your continued prayers and support! Please continue to Share!
October 1st, 2023
I want to take a moment to thank you all for your acts of kindness, thoughts, faith, prayers, good works, love, charity, and hope you have provided to the Hansen Family. The trials the Hansens have endured this year have been challenges and burdens that have been eased from each of you. Thank you for exampling our Savior in being peaceful followers of Christ. I have had the opportunity to snuggle with little Bennett on days Mary is receiving treatments, Dr visits, etc. It's because of all of you that the Hansens are in good spirits. XOXOXO
A Christmas Gift list will be shared soon for the family.
September 25th, 2023
This is very difficult to have to write, and I’ve been putting it off for some time now. We have spent the past few weeks getting new scans, pet scant and CT scans. Both show improvement and stability, which is wonderful. Unfortunately my doctors continue to inform me, that surgery is not an option for me, due to the metastasis in my peritoneum. My liver is still filled with an innumerable amount of tumors, and my colon tumor is still active with cancer. It’s inconclusive if the spots in my lungs are cancer, and if my lymph nodes are effected. So at this point I’m what they consider chemo for life. The current drug I’m on is working wonderfully and causing my cancer numbers to go down, even causing necrosis in some of the tumors. The lifespan of this drug continuing to work is 6 more months, then we will be on the journey of finding another chemo trial that can hopefully keep me stable. It’s a very bitter pill to swallow, knowing that I will just live with this cancer till the end. I’m learning to make each moment with my children and family so precious, and am grateful for the days that I’m still here. I continue to fight, I continue to have faith, and I continue to believe in miracles. Thank you again for your friendship and your service, it has truly blessed mine and my family’s lives.
***From Angie (Admin in behalf of Hansen Family): Please continue to donate to the Hansen Family and assist to their continual financial needs. Meals are a HUGE help. Please continue to assist with meals for the family and caregivers. We will have a Christmas list soon! Much love and gratitude!
August 29th, 2023
Another quick update: Bennett should be coming home with us on Sunday, and we are so excited to have his sweet spirit in our home.
I received the results of my pet scan and found out some crazy news. My appendix has ruptured! We have no clue when that happened, but wow are we praising God that I didn’t have sepsis and pass away. I hope this an example of a miracle for you to see Gods hands at work. I’m going to be admitted into the hospital next week for the colon rectal surgeon to check out everything to make sure that I don’t need any more support than the anabiotic’s that I am currently taking. ￼I’m just in shock with everything that’s happened. Thank you again to everyone for your continued prayers, they clearly have made a difference in our lives and I hope that you can see that. ￼
August 24th, 2023
The Shunt was installed “Beautifully” according to the Surgeon!
The surgery went well and the Shunt was installed “Beautifully” according to the surgeon. Bennett is back to Eating, Resting, & Pooping!
***From Angie (Admin in behalf of Hansen Family): Please continue to donate to the Hansen Family and assist to their continual financial needs. Please continue to assist with meals for the family and caregivers. Much love and Gratitude!
Hansen Family Meal Train: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289
August 24th, 2023
So we have another update that came rather quickly. Bennett currently needs to have a shunt put in his brain because he has hydrocephalus. We have been told that this could be a concern in the past, and we were watching for continued signs, and today’s scans show that we need to go ahead and move forward with the procedure. ￼ the other awful thing we found out today is that Bennett currently has MRSA staff infection. Because of this, they change him out of his normal Nicu room to isolate him from the other children. That’s all we know at this time, as we haven’t spoken to a doctor. Just wanted to let everybody know the new updates.
August 24th, 2023
We have some more good news! Baby Bennett is up over 7lbs and is doing all of the things needed to let him come home this Thursday! He is continuing to surprise the doctors and they are going to send him in for another brain scan and will report back what progress they find!
That being said… We are looking for a specialist who can help with the home care, occupational therapy, & other needs Baby Bennett will have. Do you have anyone you know, like, & trust? If so please share that information with us!
Also, more positive updates with Mary! Her Infusions & Chemo is continuing to bring down her tumor markers! At the end of June it was over 700, and has continued to drop to now being at under 20! She is still struggling with a few of the side affects, but overall seems to be doing so much better!
We continue to strive for daily progress and not Perfection, and are soo so grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers!
May God Bless You All for everything you have done and continue to do for our family!
July 31st, 2023
I know it has been a little bit since we’ve given updates… Sometimes no news is good news, and finally, we have some progress in the right direction with Mary! We’re so grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers, as well as kind words, and donations of time, food, and money to get us through this! We definitely couldn’t do it without each of you rooting for us!
Baby Bennett is as of yesterday up to 5 lbs. 11 oz. and is working with a therapist to make sure he is progressing as well as possible. We are still praying for miracles every day that his brain function will develop and he will be able to have high functions as he grows!
Mary was able to get approved for and start a trial that is an immunotherapy and also some chemo pills. So far the side effects are way more manageable than the previous 2 types of chemo that she did those for a total of 7 rounds before having baby Bennett.
There is a marker that is measured when her blood is taken which shows the amount of cancer in her blood. We each have this marker called CEA and should be between 3-6 if in a healthy range. This has continuously increased until she started this trial the first week of July. On June 5th the marker was 350, June 28th jumped to 710! Then she started the trial and on July 14th it has dropped back to 346 & just this week it measured at 81!
While there has been more spread of tumors in the past 6 months, we are hoping that now that the markers are headed in the right direction that this new trial will start to reverse those and Mary can continue a road to recovery and then have the remaining tumor that started this in her colon removed!
Thank you all so much for the continued prayers and support!
#BlueSteel
#TheMightyMary
#BabyBennett
July 31st, 2023
I just wanted to take this time to sincerely thank everyone for their continued love and support during this difficult time . Thank you for every donation, for every call, meal, card and text to reach out. They don’t go unnoticed and they mean so much to me so thank you. I know we don’t know what the future holds but I will always be eternally grateful how you made my life a little easier, a little better. I tried so hard to keep that sweet baby in me for as long as a I could to save him from different pre maturity harm. So again, thank you from the deepest of my heart ❤️
July 2nd, 2023
Bennett Evan Hansen received his MRI Yesterday and the results were not positive… the pictures attached are the results.
The Doctors said because of the seizures that came from the Ecoli meningitis infections, he sustained equivalent to Level 3 hemorrhaging which correlates with an 80% chance of severe cerebral palsy if he survives. They still have 2 weeks left of treating for the infection.
However we were told that “IF He survives… he will need Total Care for eating, toileting, he may never walk or talk…” this is due to all of the seizures he’s had along the way.
That being said… They do know he is doing better with his breathing and so far is holding food and digesting well. We have been fighting and praying to be the odds that are positive and of full recovery.
Please continue to pray with us for Bennett to make a full recovery and not have any permanent Brain damage and be able to make a full recovery!
I do trust God & Have Faith on his plan. However, there are still things that I cannot comprehend, and this is one of them!
Bennett - Little Blessed one, Miracle! Today we continue to pray for a miracle! Please pray with us that Bennet may continue to fight and make a FULL RECOVERY & not have any burdens of the effects from the seizures or Damages to his brain!
July 2nd, 2023
I wanted to give everyone an update on baby Bennett. Due to the seizures, and blood in his brain, he is most likely to have cerebral palsy. The statistics they have given us is 80% that he will never learn to walk or talk, and is still on a very small statistic to continue to live. As you can imagine this has been absolutely devastating for us. I know that God is a God of miracles, and I humbly ask that you will continue to pray for my sweet baby. Please pray that he can be a continued miracle, and that we can see those miracles everyday.
July 1st, 2023
Tuesday was a special day! Baby Bennett’s seizures have stopped and we were able to hold him for the first time! He was so calm and comfortable in our arms feeling the connection between him and his parents! The nurses say they can tell a difference in him when we are there and holding him!
More updates: He is being tapered off of most of his medications and have now taken off all of the sensors and wires on his head. He has gained weight and is up to 4lbs 4oz. He is still on IV Fluids for nutrition, and we hope he gets to be on some donor milk soon.
Prayers Needed: He is scheduled to get an MRI & another spinal tap in the next few days to look for any long term impact from the infections he’s had. So PLEASE PRAY that there are NO LONG TERM Side effects and he can have a full recovery to live at full capacity!
Next steps with Mary: We have been searching for the best options for next treatments. Because of her heart episode the Sunday before giving birth she has had to jump through some extra hoops. She finally got approved for a new type of chemo and some immunotherapy and is actually getting that started today!
Prayers Needed: Please pray that we may continue to be guided to the correct doctors and medicine that will work for Mary! Please pray for Mary to have strength and continue fighting this ugly disease! Please pray for our family and especially our boys that they may be strong and comforted through this time as well!
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! To EVERYONE OF YOU who have reached out personally and through messaging and calling. We are so grateful for the love and support in all the ways! If you feel like you’d like to help I will tag Angie & Tani who have been so helpful in coordinating everything throughout this time in our lives! There are some links in my bio that have more options and ALL of the updates along the way. Honestly, I think the best thing is just hopping on the meal train with a #DoorDash gift card.
#TheMightyMary
#JourneyToRemission
#BabyBennett
June 24th, 2023
Bennett is going to receive a spinal tap today. If everyone could please pray for a positive procedure and outcome. We hope to get his seizures under control.
June 23rd, 2023
Bennett is not doing very well currently. He has been confirmed to having seizures. They believe he might have meningitis. Some good news is that he has gone from needing 100% oxygen help to only 35%. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
I was told yesterday that I didn’t qualify for any clinical trials for 6 months, due to the “heart attack “ that occurred while in the hospital. I am devastated. We are currently trying to figure out how to explain that this wasn’t a heart attack, and so please pray for our efforts as we try to figure this obstacle out.
June 21st, 2023
Baby Bennett is not quite out of the woods yet… last night he had to be put back on the ventilator because he has some bacteria in his blood and his white blood cell count is super low. They were finally able to get a second IV line in his Belly button to give him the proper medicine. So please keep him in your prayers still!
Momma got some good touch time & eye contact with Bennett tonight after he got the new IV Line installed through his belly button. We are really praying that this will get him the best supply of medicine and be able to flush out his organs properly!
**Please keep praying!! Bennett is going to need a Blood Transfusion today, that will hopefully get the acidity out of his body.
June 21st, 2023
After just a 30 week pregnancy, 48 hours of labor, Mary delivered Baby boy #3!
Bennett Evan Hansen
6-17-23 8:01am
3lbs 6oz
16 3/4"
Bennett was immediately hooked up to a breathing tube to help his little lungs keep up and even though we expected him to stay connected to that for longer, after just 7 hours, he was able to get the breathing tube removed! He is now breathing on his own & just using a C-PAP machine to keep a good flow of oxygen into his lungs! He is expected to stay in the NICU for 8-10 weeks, or until he is considered full term.
Momma is also doing well, and has finally gotten some rest, food, and sleep back into her.
THANK YOU SO MUCH for all of the thoughts and prayers over the last several months! We are so grateful for all of the love we have felt! This journey is not over, but we have already come so far and have witnesses so many miracles to get to this point!
Jun 17, 2023 will always be a special Day, and now I will have something extra to celebrate on Fathers Day!
June 17th, 2023
Bennett Evan Hansen
6-17-23 8:01am
3lbs 6oz
16 3/4”
Mary and Bennett are both doing well!
Breast milk donations email: vanleeuwenang@gmail.com
June 16th, 2023
As you’ve read from my last post, we are here in the hospital, preparing for baby boy to come on Friday. I had a heart attack on Sunday, which was just mind blowing to think about. The baby is currently transverse, so we need some fervent prayers he can make it head down for me tomorrow, so we can give birth vaginally. Received another MRI scan that showed continued progression in my cancer unfortunately. Right now we are focusing on the baby, and then we will see what things can be done at that point. Please continue to pray with us, as we navigate through these challenging next steps in my treatment.
****Update from Rhett earlier today: Doctors just checked the sonogram & #BabyBennett is head down and ready to go! Thank you so much for all of the prayers!!
June 12th, 2023
Good morning y’all!
Mary has had a tough weekend… Friday & Saturday she couldn’t keep any food or drink down and we came to the hospital to get her some fluids through IV as well as some pain meds that she could keep down. At that time, the doctors requested that she stay in the hospital until Baby Bennett is delivered later in the week.
Some time Sunday she had some chest pains and her arms felt heavy… after some blood work and an EKG, they think she either had a heart attack or panic attack. The Cardiologist is on his way in to take a closer look now.
Baby Bennett seems to be doing great and the doctors all say he read the book on how to act before he came in!
Please keep Mary and our family in your prayers as we fight through this! I’ll update more as soon as I have information!
UPDATE: Confirmed… Mary did have a heart attack yesterday and they are going to install a Catheter later today to make sure there are not any more blockages!
May 17th, 2023
What a beautiful past week. We were given an amazing opportunity to go to Disney world for the week by an incredible foundation, Manda Strong. This foundation blesses families of mothers who have been diagnosed with cancer, and allows them to take a special trip to create memories with their children. We had an amazing time together as a family and created such special memories. On Sunday another incredible organization, Gideon's Feet organized a special event with Watertower Theatre to raise funds for myself and my family. I started working professionally in theatre at age 19, and my last show was in 2018 right before covid. This amazing foundation helps theatre artists in the community in times of need. So many of my friends gave their time and talents to accomplish this event in my honor. You are able to watch the entire concert on my page. Please consider keeping these charities in your mind for future donations to help bless others. Im overwhelmed with emotions of the love and support I continue to feel on a daily basis. This Wednesday begins round 3 of my new chemo regimen. This new chemo has definitely kept me down more days than the previous treatments. As of now we have one more scheduled, and then we will do a full scan to see if treatment has impacted the cancer.
Can you believe our sweet baby boy will be in this world in just 4 weeks time?! We are so excited to have him come, and hope to have continued prayers that he will have very minimal issues at birth, or long term health problems. Since he will be born at 30 weeks, we anticipate a NICU stay of some time, as he continues to develop and grow outside the womb.
May 10th, 2023
Celebrate Mother's Day by this Benefit Concert for Mary Hansen. May 14th at 6:30pm. Please join us as we support this dear member of our community!
May 5th, 2023
Had round #2 of my new chemo regimen yesterday. They upped my dose from the first round, and added a separate pack of just iron. 2 of my liver levels improved from last blood work, one worsened but just slightly. Taught my cycling class on Tuesday and got to celebrate my two friends Laura and Dawns 1 year anniversary of riding with me at CycleBar. Dawn also celebrated her 100th ride, which is incredible! I got to spend time with my two childhood best friends this past week. Connie Roach Johnson has been my best friend since I was 8 years old, and her and her mom came back to Texas to visit with me for the weekend. We had a great time laughing and catching up. My other childhood friend Lette Benson has stayed up here in Texas with me for the last two weeks. We have been best friends since the 7th grade. We went to a rangers baseball game last Sunday with my best friend Nai and her family. We got to witness a grand slam, and 4 home runs from the rangers! We also attended Nai’s son, Zander’s birthday party and got to play with some of my other dear friends, who we work as instructors together. I’m still experiencing some pain, and just stay on top of my meds to keep that in control. Baby boy is still doing wonderful, he has turned and is no longer in the breech position, which we hope he stays, so that I can have a vaginal delivery. We have scheduled an induction at 30 weeks, since my cancer has progressed so rapidly, we want to get baby out at the quickest possible time. So it looks like June 15th will be his birthday. If I’m able to have a vaginal delivery induction, I will be able to start some new and different chemo drugs 1 day after his birth in the hospital. If for some reason I have to have a c section, I’ll have to wait on certain drugs. Praying for vaginal delivery for sure. Looking forward to meeting our new sweet baby boy so soon! He saved my life, and we are forever grateful for him.
***The Hansen Family was gifted a trip to Disney World May 9th - 14th. THANK YOU ANGELS!
April 20th, 2023
April 19th, 2023
April 19th, 2023
April 19th, 2023
April 4th, 2023
Baby Boy Hansen has reached 20 weeks! Thank you for your continued prayers on the Hansen Family's behalf. They are felt immensely! Many have asked what else is needed to help. Mary registered for baby Hansen at Amazon. The plan thus far is make it to 37 weeks. Chemo will cease 3 weeks before that! Thank you for the meals, continued prayers! Many Blessings!
https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/mary-hansen-rhett-hansen-august-2023-mckinney/CCCXDY7NMVPA?fbclid=IwAR2rA1z3dyG2rhZh4QCRtwpVfY9BHLN3P3ogKeCDTtxLoYTEJzQ6gz6l9BY
April 4th, 2023
Baby Hansen is doing wonderful! He was so active during the ultrasound today. All of his organs, the placenta, and fluids, are exactly where it should be! He is measuring a week ahead, which is also incredible. Braeden measured 2 weeks ahead through the entire pregnancy, so happy to hear baby brother is close behind. OB says that if everything continues to go well with baby and chemo we can go to 37 weeks for induction. I will need to stop chemo treatments for 3 weeks leading up to the induction.
I also wanted to share some statistics with you. Due to my cancer diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, along with being pregnant is 0.002%-0.005% who has ever experienced this.
Pregnancy and cancer in general is 1/32,000 woman. Early-onset cancers now account for approximately 10% of all new diagnoses of CRC. It is estimated that 1 in 10 colon cancers and 1 in 4 rectal cancers will be diagnosed in adults younger than 50 years.
I debated if I would share this statistic, but I feel it’s important. The survival rate for a stage 4 colon cancer patients is 14%, who will live past 5 years. I don’t focus on this statistic at all, but still wanted to share.
Keeping the focus and energy on all things positive!
April 4th, 2023
3rd round of chemo happening now! Got to have my mom come with me today. We wore our Colon cancer awareness shirts. I met with another oncologist before my appointment, as mine is out of town. She gave me the results of my CT chest scan. I’m ecstatic to say that they found NO tumors or cancer in my lungs at this time! Such a blessing to have one less area not exposed to the cancer. There are no words to be able to express my continued gratitude for everyone’s consistent support, love, and prayers. Tomorrow I get to see my incredible OB and see baby boy. I’ll also learn more about what my induction date will look like, and what the process leading up to that will be. I especially love this time of year where we celebrate Easter and The Saviors resurrection. Gods miracles are real. I continue to see them in my life and during this difficult time.
March 27th, 2023
Thank you for all your continued love, prayers, and support for me and my family.
If you could keep me in your prayers for this coming Friday, I will be getting a chest CT to check if there are any tumors in my lungs. Because I’ve only had an MRI, the only known tumors are my colon, pelvis area, lymph nodes, and liver. While the cancer is metastasized, it would definitely be a blessing to not have any cancer in my lungs. I have 2 more rounds of chemotherapy, and then I will have new scans completed to see how the chemo has effected the tumors. If you could please keep my baby in your prayers as well, I know they will be as safe as they can with the radiation of scan, but it is still a worry. Thank you for exercising your faith on my behalf. 💙
Please also if you are over 45 and have not scheduled your colonoscopy, PLEASE do so. If you are younger than 45 and you have ever had blood in your stool, unusual bowel movements, or cancer in your family, please advocate for yourself and get the colonoscopy. Do not let a doctor tell you it’s just hemorrhoids, or poor diet. I just read a study that the number ONE cancer death in ages 20-49 will be colon cancer by the year 2030.
March 16th, 2023
2nd round of chemo begins! We just flew home from our siblings trip on Tuesday, straight back into chemo treatment. We planned for this trip one year ago, and we felt so lucky we could still participate. I did have pain or sickness every day, but had many hours of feeling good. I’m so grateful for those moments. Perspective is a word that continues to resonate with me ever since my diagnosis. So many of the things we worry about in our lives, seems so insignificant now. I actually had a moment where I saw some young girls on the beach. I began to cry and told Rhett that I had worried about my weight and my body so much in my life, and how stupid I felt, because now I just want to stay alive. I was weighed today and have gained 3-4 lbs and was estatic! The nurse said she had never seen that reaction. I told her since my diagnosis I hadn’t really gained weight, and so this was such a positive thing for me and my sweet baby.
Thank you for your continuous encouragement and support for me and my family. Please feel free to ask questions, and Rhett and I will do our best to answer what we can. Reminder to please get a colonoscopy if you are over 45, or have had any unusual bowel movements or blood in your stool.
March 16th, 2023
Hi everyone! I just want to say how truly grateful I am for your continued support, love, well wishes, meals, financial support, healing energy, and prayers. They have blessed mine and my family’s daily lives. I have experienced so many miracles, and I know it’s because of all of you. I can’t thank you enough.
This week has been a great week of feeling well. I was able to teach my cycling clsss this morning and had an absolute blast. I feel so blessed to have opportunities to feel “normal” and I continuously thank my Heavenly Father for those moments. Liam has his spring break this week, and we have already had a lot of fun doing activities with friends and family. We are headed to the beach this weekend for a trip with my husbands siblings and their kiddos. We had planned this trip a WHOLE year ago, and I feel so lucky that we can still attend and spend that time together. Family time is the best! When we return I start my second round of chemotherapy. I continue to pray that my side effects can be minimal again, and that I can continue to live daily with minimal pain.
My second family, at CycleBar Allen, did an entire day of rides dedicated to me. I’ll post some videos and pictures! They even had shirts that stated “We wear blue for our bestie!” I don’t have words to describe how much I love my team, and how much they have blessed my life.
If you didn’t know March is Colon cancer awareness month, and I plead with you if you are over 45 to PLEASE go get a colonoscopy, and if you are under 45, and have had ANY unusual bowel movements, PLEASE advocate for yourselves and demand a colonoscopy.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please know that your prayers and service help to ease the burden that I carry.
February 24th, 2023
Today is the day Mary Starts to Kill & Shrink this cancer! She is positive and in good spirits! Please keep her in your prayers!
Meal Train Link: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mgq289?fbclid=IwAR2RpsGOgcJiiNETVwnB-fqsUGpbZ5oP8w5VWUQuSYcvu26GAlE_gx-cJj0
February 24th, 2023
Mary had her Port installed to be able to have the chemo administered, & these are the before and after pictures. It was a little nerve racking but overall she knows that it that this is where she is going to get the chemo that is going to help kill this Cancer!!
Genetic testing- because there is some history of cancer in Mary’s family, grandfather & aunt on her mother side, she had a 1 in 3 chance that she had something called Lynch Syndrome. We decided to do the tests to know for sure because that could have changed the treatment options. It turns out that she tested negative for this… which means this must have come from something in her environment in the past.
Although that doesn’t give us much information or satisfaction with a negative result… it is relieving to know that this is not something that could be passed on to our kids.
That being said… Mary is scheduled for her first round of chemo this Friday! She is actually excited to start fighting this ugly disease!
What about the Baby?
Glad you asked! 😃
The most important thing before chemo was that the baby was through the 1st trimester, which HE IS as of this week! This way all of the babies Organs are developed during this time, so after this than there is much less risk in any danger to the baby from the chemo. Also, the placenta is an extra protection for the baby!
February 17th, 2023
Today Mary had her stent placement put in for chemo that she is starting next week.
🙏🏼 Continued Prayers for Mary's strength in physical, emotional, and mental health.
🙏🏼Prayer request for her health, that her body will accept the chemo, and that her stent will not get infected.
🙏🏼 Continued Prayers for the Hansen Family
February 17th, 2023
Quick update! I was able to get an appointment with MD Anderson on Wednesday this week. So now we should be able to get a treatment plan in place and start to implement it. Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for me and my family. I have such a strong belief in the power of prayer, and know that if it’s Gods will, that I can experience miracles. ♥️
If you could please keep in your prayers, that with my new scans they won’t find any cancer progression from the last, and that my team of doctors can be lead by the spirit for their care and treatment of me? We are hoping there is no cancer in my lungs, because it’s metastasized to others organs, it’s not a turning point for my treatment, but it would sure feel wonderful if it hasn’t.
February 17th, 2023
Update By Rhett:
We finished the intake & 1st appointment at MD Anderson. Overall, we feel like we have a little more understanding and are headed toward in the best direction.
We are going to start on a chemotherapy regiment of two different types ASAP. It will be given to Mary once every two weeks, & in four month rotations. Then we will do another scan to see how the treatment is doing for her cancer.
The chemotherapy does have some side effects that she will be facing such as sores in her mouth, red Peeling of the skin on the hands, and neuropathy of my hands and feet. They said that her hair may thin out but she shouldn’t lose it.
We have a week left to get the molecular and genetic blood testing results back, at that point it might be possible to add another treatment, depending on what those labs come back as.
She will go and see the maternal fetal medicine doctor, and the oncologist at UT southwestern on Monday. With her OB’s go ahead we will potentially start chemo on Friday the 17th of this month. This will be after the 1st trimester of the pregnancy has been completed which means it will be much safer for the baby and less risk of any side effects from the chemo.
Mary says “I’m at the mercy of The Lord at this time, praying for treatment to shrink tumors and kill off cancer cells”
Quick Story:
We were talking with the oncologist, and Mary opens up a folder in her phone labeled PURPOSE!
It was FILLED with pictures of YOU her friends & Family, Me & Our kids, & she showed it to the doctor and gave him the biggest motivational speech saying how he is not just helping her but he is helping ALL OF US!!
Your support to her and our family has been so amazing so far & we are only getting started! Please keep up the prayers and thoughts! We can feel the power and it truly gives her strength!
We are so grateful and love you all!!
February 7th, 2023
Thank you for all the love, support, prayers. The Hansen family feels the comfort. Mary is almost out of her first trimester.
Update from Mary:
“Quick update! I was able to get an appointment with MD Anderson on Wednesday this week. So now we should be able to get a treatment plan in place and start to implement it. Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for me and my family. I have such a strong belief in the power of prayer, and know that if it’s Gods will, that I can experience miracles. ♥️
If you could please keep in your prayers, that with my new scans they won’t find any cancer progression from the last, and that my team of doctors can be lead by the spirit for their care and treatment of me? We are hoping there is no cancer in my lungs, because it’s metastasized to others organs, it’s not a turning point for my treatment, but it would sure feel wonderful if it hasn’t.”
January 24th, 2023
Copied from Rhett Hansen:
Thank you so much to everyone of you! We have received such an outpouring of love, hope, & prayers! We have been blessed to have a team of doctors that have been working so hard to help Mary get through these beginning stages!
Mary has completed her Colonoscopy & the surgeon was able to remove a polyp and confirmed there is at least 10% of space that is unblocked and MARY CAN COME HOME FROM THE HOSPITAL!! We are so excited for this!
Additionally, the Biopsy has come back and confirmed a positive result for Colon Cancer & because it has metastasized to the liver and pelvic area, it is at stage 4…
Next steps:
We are scheduling an appointment with MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston which is the best in the country for treatment! We expect to have to travel here, or temporarily stay in Close to here over the next Year or 2..
How can you help?
So many people have reached out to us and asked “How can I Help”? There are so many things that we are going to need over the next few years! From babysitting, food, cleaning & laundry, hospital bills, additional recovery & treatments!
Our sweet friend Angie Zieglowsky Van Leeuwen has set up a link where you can help. If you feel like you can or want to help, please click the link or share it with any groups that you think would contribute!
Thanks again for all of your Love, Support, & Prayers! We can feel them, & appreciate them more than can be expressed!
January 24th, 2023
Mary had a colonoscopy January 23. The results confirmed Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Mary has a team of Dr's that are collaborating the best overall health plan for Mary and the baby going forward. Baby is developing and growing, also measuring one week ahead.
Prayers:
• Prayers for mental health, physical health, grieving and emotions for Mary and her loved ones.
• Prayers Mary continues to stay healthy, good spirits, and feels the comforter of our Savior.
