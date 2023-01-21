John Carpay Legal Defence

A brand new prosecution, over the same thing



The Alberta Law Society has commenced a brand new prosecution against me, over events that happened more than three years ago, and that have already been fully dealt with by the Manitoba Law Society.

The conduct of the Alberta Law Society violates the legal prohibition against double jeopardy, which serves to prevent double punishment for the same acts, and to protect individuals against unwarranted harassment by multiple prosecutions. The Alberta Law Society is a government body to which the Charter applies. Charter section 11(h) states that any person charged with an offence has the right, if finally found guilty and punished for the offence, not to be tried or punished for it again.

During the era of lockdowns and vaccine passports, I was disgusted by the hypocrisy of politicians and bureaucrats who violated Covid rules, all while punishing – even jailing – others who violated Covid rules. Politicians and government health officials across Canada were breaking the very rules that they were imposing on Canadians.

I had heard rumours about Manitoba’s premier, chief health officer and chief judge breaking Covid rules. In 2021, I hired a private investigator to see if these rumours about these three individuals were true. I was subjected to more than two years of disciplinary proceedings at the hands of the Manitoba Law Society. I was also jailed for 23 hours as part of a criminal prosecution which several lawyers (including three Crown Prosecutors) have told me was baseless and politically motivated.



In 2021, when the Alberta Law Society received a complaint against me (about the surveillance of government officials in Manitoba), the Alberta Law Society told the complainant that it had delegated disciplinary matters to the Manitoba Law Society. The Alberta Law Society told the complainant that it was closing its file, and that the Manitoba Law Society had exclusive jurisdiction.



Relying on this clear and unequivocal commitment from the Alberta Law Society, and believing that the only disciplinary proceedings would be the ones that I faced in Manitoba, I agreed to a lifetime ban on practicing law in Manitoba. I also paid $5,000 to the Manitoba Law Society.



After the Manitoba Law Society disciplinary proceedings had concluded, and after the Crown had stayed the criminal charges (to which I did not plead guilty), I tendered my resignation to the Alberta Law Society in December 2023.



Sadly, the Alberta Law Society now refuses to accept my resignation, and has instead commenced a brand new prosecution against me, over the same issues already dealt with by the Manitoba Law Society.



The Alberta Law Society is violating its written commitment to me, abusing its power, violating Section 11(h) of the Charter, and making very poor use of the mandatory membership fees that Alberta lawyers are required to pay to the Alberta Law Society each year.



I am bearing the costs of paying for my own legal defence. No Justice Centre funds have been expended or will be expended in respect of this matter. I am extremely grateful for the encouragement and financial assistance which I have personally received from good people who have supported me throughout 2023, as I defended myself against criminal charges which lawyers have described to me as baseless, malicious and politically motivated.



I now seek to raise $25,000 to pay for legal representation, to deal with this brand new prosecution by the Alberta Law Society.



For the last 25 years, I’ve dedicated my legal career to defending the Charter rights and freedoms of all Canadians. I am covering all of my legal costs personally. When the current legal matters with the Alberta Law Society are concluded, I will shut down this GiveSendGo website. If there are any excess funds raised for my legal defence, I will donate them to the Justice Centre.



I will continue to defend freedom in Canada vigorously and without apology. One does not need to be a member of a law society in order to defend the free society, and advocate for Charter rights and freedoms.



Will you make a contribution towards my legal defence?



With gratitude,



John Carpay, B.A., LL.B.



Calgary, Alberta, Canada