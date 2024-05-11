Campaign Image

Supporting Vicky Wolniewicz

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Kim Stuck

Campaign funds will be received by Kim Stuck

Vicki has no idea that I am doing this however she has really gone through it with her ex-husband; he has drained assets, and she is left trying to get an attorney, she has found one but their minimum is $20,000. She is currently not well and having to expend funds for medical care, no support, she cannot get an immediate disability appointment to help in that endeavor. Her previous attorney forged her signature and submitted a substitution while she was in hospital. She is in need of some help. At the current they will take a payment of $3500 to submit an Request for attorneys fees, but they cannot file it without the funds available. I am happy to answer any questions you may have, or if you have any suggestions will take those as well. I am just trying to assist a friend, she lives in California and the legal system is totally jacked up. Up is down, down is up fashion.

