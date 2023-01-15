Markus Maly 

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Murphy
Mark wrote this & asked me to share it.
My Fellow Americans & Patriots, I am currently writing this from a lockdown cell at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, VA. I would imagine my story is not too far off from other January 6ers. By now we all know what happened Jan 6th 2021.
My story began more than a year later on JAN 26th 2022. I was sleeping in my autistic 6 year olds room with him when the F.B.I. came rolling up to the house. It was around 6:15am & still dark out. The loud speaker is what woke me up. "MARK MALY AND JENNIFER MURPHY COME OUT IMMEDIATELY WITH YOUR HANDS UP" the next thing I noticed was the red & blue lights flashing in the room, & thats when I realized that my son was already up & standing on his toybox looking out the window. He looked at me calling "Dad!". The next thing I noticed still gives me chills, makes me want to cry, & pisses me off all at the same time. My 6 year olds head & face were covered in their red dots. They had him in their sights. I grabbed him out of the window & ran into the room where Jenn was sleeping with our 1 year old baby girl. I did not want the FEDS kicking the door in & running in on us guns blazing.
Aside from myself, my wife Jenn, & our 2 children, my oldest son, Jenns mom & stepfather lives in the house as well. Jenns stepfather has had heart surgeries. Ben my oldest son was 22, & is bigger than me & also has autism.
If the Door was kicked in, I think bad things would have happened. Ice & snow had been on the ground for weeks. I told Jenn love her, told Ben to stay away from windows & to stay calm. I didnt even put my shoes on. Barefoot & in my pajamas I went out to meet them.
And just like that, all of our lives were upside down. I was locked up for 38 days before my Federal Public Defender managed to get me out on bond. I was on house incarceration until trial. My conditions were no smart devices at all. That meant no cell phones, tablets, or computers. I was not allowed to work, vote, go to the store, go to Church, or my childrens Dr. appointments. I had an ankle monitor the whole time. I tried to get the courts to let me go back to work the entire time, but wasn't allowed to until 3 weeks before court on Nov 29th. So 2 weeks of work really because of Thanksgiving. The little money I was able to make had to go to getting me to D.C. for my trial. The trial lasted until December 6th and I was found guilty on all charges.
So, I'm asking for help for my family. The time I was out on bond it was great being with my wife & children. I thank God I had that. I know there are Patriots who have been away from their families for almost 2 years now. My heart goes out to them. I consider myself lucky as far as that goes, but not being able to work while out on bond forced me to sell a work van, tools, & supplies.
I don't like asking for help. If you have suggestions I'm all ears.
If you've been blessed financially & the Gods put it upon your heart to help me & my family, I would greatly appreciate it & greatly appreciate you.
So thats my story in a nutshell & this is my S.O.S.
Thank you for reading until the end. If you wish to correspond with me you can do so by writing to
Markus Maly
C/O Northern Neck Regional Jail P.O. Box 1060 Warsaw, VA. 22572
My prayers go out every day to you and your family. Our heros will be delivered soon.
What the BOP does to Mark is pure evil! My God please stop this. Jennifer please let Mark know he is in my thoughts and prayers. I can't wait for January 20-21 to free Mark and all J6ers!!!
Praying that you will soon be free.
Happy new year to you and your family. Prayers that your husband will be returned home soon. With love, the Johnsons
Prayers for Marcus and all his family this Christmas. I'm praying for his release.
Could you please update the mailing address as to where we could write to Marcus. The address in the update was used but the letter came back undeliverable. Thanks
Praying Markus will be free soon! Trump 2024!
Hoping Markus is doing ok. He usually replies to letters but I haven't heard back in a while. Praying for him and his family.
Continuing to pray. . .
We love you. Stay strong.!!! Don%u2019t let the enemy play with your mind. !!!
God Bless you and your beautiful family.
Continuing to pray for you, your release, and your precious family
We love you. Stay strong.!!! Don%u2019t let the enemy play with your mind. !!!
May God bless and fortify you and your family.
Keep the faith. Jesus Christ loves you.
Happy Birthday, Markus. Here is a little gift for your children :) I sent your gift to your commissary account. Stay strong Maly family. You are not forgotten. God Bless you all.
January 1st, 2025
I spoke to Mark. He is currently in Oklahoma. He said when he first arrived they told him he's considered a domestic terrorist & he will be in the box for the duration of his stay there. He will eventually be moved somewhere else, but it could be a day or more than a month.
Hopefully he'll be home before a month & we will be spending next Christmas & New Years together.
If anyone wants to write him the address is,
Markus Maly 83302-509
FTC Oklahoma City
FEDERAL TRANSFER CENTER
P.O. BOX 898801
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73189
December 16th, 2024
I just spoke to Mark. He said he's being transferred from Bennettsville, S.C. on Wed, Dec 18th. He's not sure where he's going yet. As soon as we know I will update his address.
January 5th, 2024
Mark is now at his permanent placement from what he's been told. It is a medium facility & a lot better than Big Sandy.
His new address is,
Markus Maly 83302-509
FCI Bennettsville
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. BOX 52020
Bennettsville, SC 29512
December 12th, 2023
I finally spoke to Mark on Sat Dec 9th For the 1st time since Oct 18th. He's been in a segregated pod where they are on lockdown full-time. He said he was told he will be transferred to a medium facility hopefully this week, but if not it will be shortly after Christmas.
Thank you to everyone that cares about what is going on with him, & I appreciate all the prayers.
October 30th, 2023
I just wanted to give an update. I haven't actually spoken to Mark in 12 days. The last time I spoke to him he kept saying, "tensions are high today." Then before the call was even up he said, ". They got my celly" & I asked what was going on. He said, "they got my celly, I gotta go. I love you." & hung up on me. Needless to say, I've been extremely stressed, & I haven't talked to him since. Well, I finally received a letter from him. Long story short there was a hit put on his cell mate & even though they aren't in the same factions Mark warned him. Because Mark warned him there was also a hit put on him. Now Mark is in some kind of segregation pod where they are in lock down pretty much all the time. He said he could be there for up to 90 days before being transferred. He said they should be moving him from max to medium, which is where he was supposed to be to begin with. I don't know if anyone's actually researched Big Sandy, but it's horrible. It's all horrible. Thank you to everyone that cares about my man's wellbeing.
I appreciate you.
October 26th, 2023
Mark originally wrote this for the gateway pundit. Unfortunately when whoever did the article published it they cut out almost all of what he said. So, I figured I'd share it here.
Hello Friends and Patriots,
I was wanting to give everyone an update as to what has been going on with me. It's been a journey to say the least, & I haven't even started yet.
I'm just going to jump in where I left off last time.
I was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison, with 36 months of supervised probation. I was sentenced on June 9th 2023.
At the end of June I was put on a bus heading to what I thought would be one of the two medium security prisons that my judge had recommended. I was wrong..
The next two months can only be considered torture.
As to be expected, I was handcuffed and shackled with my handcuffs attached to a chain that was so tight around my midsection that I couldn't reach my face to push my glasses up. The restraints were painful at all times. So all shackled up I'm put on a bus.
From the DC jail we drove to Kentucky where a plane was waiting. From there I flew to Oklahoma and put on another bus. After a 2 hour bus ride I found myself at a holding facility where I stayed for three days. Then it was back on the bus for 2 hours and back to the plane. We flew back to Kentucky where I was put on another bus and driven to another holding facility. This time in Mississippi. I stayed at that holding facility for about 3 weeks.
After the 3 weeks I was put back on another bus and driven back to Kentucky. Then put on another plane and flown back to Oklahoma where I was again put on a bus and driven for 2 hours to the first holding facility I was at. This time I only stayed for 1 day.
With no sleep I was taken to the booking area to be fitted with the normal shackles and chains, but this time they added something known as "the black box." The black box is a box like device that fits over the chain part of the handcuffs and its designed to keep you from being able to move your wrists at all. It was like having my hands in a clamp the whole time.
When I asked, "what's up with the extra precautions?" I was told, "sorry. The U.S. marshalls called up and said to make sure we box you." At the time I thought it odd that they would do that out of the blue like that, but then it dawned on me that President Trump was being indicated that same day. So maybe because of me being a Jan 6er it was some kind of precaution. I wasn't really sure.
So now, I've got this black box on and I'm put on the bus for the 2 hour ride to the plane. Now it's back to Kentucky where I'm put on another bus and this time I'm driven to a holding facility in Georgia. I sit in a holding cell for about 24 hours. I was exhausted at this facility that I ended up passing out on the concrete floor. I stayed like that for approximately 3 hours. All I wanted at this point was to sleep, but of course I was put on a bus. This time it was another 2 hours until we got to the old U.S. penitentiary of Georgia. It was one of the nastiest, run down places I've ever seen with my own 2 eyes. I stayed at this facility for 3 weeks.
While I was there I was able to talk to a counselor and ask what prison I would be ending up at. I told him I knew it would be one of two and named the prisons. I was told that I would not be going to either of the medium security prisons recommended by the judge, and I would be going to "Big Sandy." Big Sandy is a maximum security penitentiary, and it's unofficial motto is "stab or be stabbed." My heart sank. Big Sandy is not a place I would hope for. I wouldn't hope for any maximum security facility for that matter. I explained that I'm medium custody. He said I was not, I was maximum custody.
I ended up spending 3 weeks in Georgia. I left there on a bus and was driven to Kentucky, this time coming to "Big Sandy, home of the stab or be stabbed." And no, that's not me trying to be funny or anything like that. It's 100% the truth.
Since getting here I have been able to find out that my custody level got bumped up. How and why? The custody level goes along a point system. Six points were added to me by someone saying that within the last 5 years I had an escape. I have never had an escape by the way. So that was a 4 point bump up. Then I was given a 2 point bump up because I dont have a diploma or a GED. I got my GED back in 1997, and this is known to the courts. I was told, "there's nothing that can be done at this point."
As I write this I'm still in quarantine so I haven't been on the yard yet.
Under quarantine it's hard to use the phone or computers because we are almost always on lockdown. If it wasn't for my wife I don't know what I would do. She is my best friend and I can't wait to be back by her side, raising our children together again.
This experience is beyond comparison. I thought I would have a heart attack on more than one occasion just from contemplating my dilemmas. This is anything but easy and I hope my J6 friends and family don't have to go through the same treatment as I am. I'm not ashamed to admit that I find it very intimidating.
On the plus side however, I am back in my Bible and talking to God more than I have in years.
I've got so much more to say, but this has been longer than I planned already.
As always my family is doing their best to stay afloat without me, but it's not always easy. Please just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and know you are in ours.
Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, and thank you so much for your support and love.
Feel free to write me. I will write you back.
Wish me luck!
Much love and God bless,
Markus Maly #83302-509
September 24th, 2023
Mark is currently at Big Sandy, in Kentucky.
He's been in a covid lockdown unit for weeks. I'm lucky if we get to talk to him for 15 mins a week. As I write this it has been 9 days since we've heard from him. It's unbearable, especially since I've read horrible things about that place.
If anyone wants to write him please do.
Markus Maly 83302-509
USP BIG SANDY
U.S. PENITENTIARY
P.O. BOX 2068
INEZ, KY 41224
July 14th, 2023
They moved Mark again yesterday. He's now at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.
They literally moved him from DC to Oklahoma for less then 50 hours, then flew him to Tennessee, then bussed him to Mississippi.
It's all absolutely ridiculous.
July 12th, 2023
Mark was moved on July 11th to Cimarron Correctional Facility, in Cushing, Oklahoma.
He's still not in the system yet so he can't message anyone.
Thank you all for your support & prayers. They are appreciated more than you know.
Jenn
April 10th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
I just wanted people to know Mark has been moved. He's now in Lewisburg, PA. If anyone wants to write him the address is,
Markus Maly 83302-509
USP LEWISBURG
U.S. PENITENTIARY
P.O. BOX 1000
LEWISBURG, PA 17837
