Markus Maly 

Mark wrote this & asked me to share it.

My Fellow Americans & Patriots, I am currently writing this from a lockdown cell at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, VA. I would imagine my story is not too far off from other January 6ers. By now we all know what happened Jan 6th 2021.

My story began more than a year later on JAN 26th 2022. I was sleeping in my autistic 6 year olds room with him when the F.B.I. came rolling up to the house. It was around 6:15am & still dark out. The loud speaker is what woke me up. "MARK MALY AND JENNIFER MURPHY COME OUT IMMEDIATELY WITH YOUR HANDS UP" the next thing I noticed was the red & blue lights flashing in the room, & thats when I realized that my son was already up & standing on his toybox looking out the window. He looked at me calling "Dad!". The next thing I noticed still gives me chills, makes me want to cry, & pisses me off all at the same time. My 6 year olds head & face were covered in their red dots. They had him in their sights. I grabbed him out of the window & ran into the room where Jenn was sleeping with our 1 year old baby girl. I did not want the FEDS kicking the door in & running in on us guns blazing.

Aside from myself, my wife Jenn, & our 2 children, my oldest son, Jenns mom & stepfather lives in the house as well. Jenns stepfather has had heart surgeries. Ben my oldest son was 22, & is bigger than me & also has autism.

If the Door was kicked in, I think bad things would have happened. Ice & snow had been on the ground for weeks. I told Jenn love her, told Ben to stay away from windows & to stay calm. I didnt even put my shoes on. Barefoot & in my pajamas I went out to meet them.

And just like that, all of our lives were upside down. I was locked up for 38 days before my Federal Public Defender managed to get me out on bond. I was on house incarceration until trial. My conditions were no smart devices at all. That meant no cell phones, tablets, or computers. I was not allowed to work, vote, go to the store, go to Church, or my childrens Dr. appointments. I had an ankle monitor the whole time. I tried to get the courts to let me go back to work the entire time, but wasn't allowed to until 3 weeks before court on Nov 29th. So 2 weeks of work really because of Thanksgiving. The little money I was able to make had to go to getting me to D.C. for my trial. The trial lasted until December 6th and I was found guilty on all charges.

So, I'm asking for help for my family. The time I was out on bond it was great being with my wife & children. I thank God I had that. I know there are Patriots who have been away from their families for almost 2 years now. My heart goes out to them. I consider myself lucky as far as that goes, but not being able to work while out on bond forced me to sell a work van, tools, & supplies.



I don't like asking for help. If you have suggestions I'm all ears.

If you've been blessed financially & the Gods put it upon your heart to help me & my family, I would greatly appreciate it & greatly appreciate you.

So thats my story in a nutshell & this is my S.O.S.

Thank you for reading until the end. If you wish to correspond with me you can do so by writing to

Markus Maly

C/O Northern Neck Regional Jail P.O. Box 1060 Warsaw, VA. 22572