Campaign Image

Feed Success Breed Success

Goal:

 USD $7,200

Raised:

 USD $7,302

Campaign created by Sylvia Williamson

Campaign funds will be received by Sylvia Williamson

Feed Success Breed Success

FEED SUCCESS
BREED SUCCESS

Although these children grow their food there are still other dietary needs in order to make their meals. This expense is approximately $600 per month in order meet this need; therefore they have chosen to seek a one-time Food Campaign for the year with the goal being $7,200 as opposed to seeking for monthly donations.

These children in Sierra Leone, W Africa are already being successful because they found a loving couple that would love, feed and train them up to succeed.  "As the scripture teaches, `Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. ' (Proverbs 22:6).   This couple are Joseph Zelhofer Lawal, Founder and Director of Children of God Mission Sierra Leone and Susan Seseay Founder and Director of Save_d_young_girls_foundation.  They have been taught how to plant and harvest their own food, how to treat others with kindness, go to school to study and get a great education.  They are encouraged to dream and work hard to achieve their dreams.  Just like Joseph and Susan’s dream to each build a home for their children to live and study.  At this time they are nearing the completion of the two houses.  Great Examples of Faith & Perseverance!  They are also teaching them how to sew to help make school uniforms for all of the children so that they can attend school like other children.  PLEASE PARTNER WITH JOSEPH AND SUSAN TO CONTINUE TO FEED THEIR BELLIES AS THEY CONTINUE TO FEED THEIR MINDS AND REACH THEIR DREAMS. MAY GOD RICHLY BLESS YOU.

Recent Donations
Show:
Nelson
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Donating for Christmas for Kadija

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

For Kadija

Nelson and Diana
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

USA Med Bed LLC
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Hello Joseph! Hope all is well - keep up the great work! Sean

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

For Kadija

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

JillAndThomas Klausen
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings to these beautiful children.

Jan Helmich
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

For Aminata

Joseph Tribble
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep doing great things brother!

USA Med Bed LLC
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep up the great work sir!!

Nelson and Diana
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

For Kadija

School or food
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
4 months ago

For Kadija

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
5 months ago

For Kadija

Jan Helmich
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

Shaun Moss
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you guys :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
6 months ago

For Kadija

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo