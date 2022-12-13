The Coerced Nurse Danielle Baker

A little about me:



I am now where the government wanted me, permanently disabled and dependent on them for an income that we have to depend on. On June 26th 2021 my life forever changed. I worked at bedside throughout “Covid lockdown” as a certified Hospice RN. We worked with minimal PPE, always exposed but one thing never changed, I showed up. I showed up everyday to ensure my patients had what they needed. In 2021 we began getting bombarded with emails filled with facts about the safety and effectiveness of the jab, encouraging us all to become vaccinated. The emails started to become more demanding, questioned our morals and values, started large incentives and then finally telling the staff that the “safety net” that was set up for those who came down with Covid or had vaccine reactions would be pulled starting July 2021 unless you took the vaccination. It was well known the mandate would be put into effect August 1st 2021. Despite my gut instinct, I took it as I needed my income and career. That’s when my life changed forever. I have been diagnosed with transverse myelitis along with a host of other diagnoses directly related to the “vaccine”. Not only was I left without a job and career, I am now permanently disabled. I am engaged in a battle with my former employer in attempts to be fairly compensated but they are winning the battle. They of course have access to large sums of money to fight me and it doesn’t look like they will honor the safety net. We live at just above poverty level so other then social security disability we do not qualify for other assistance.

Insurance alone costs us 700 a month and it’s a high deductible plan. We have to pay out of pocket 12,000 a year plus the monthly premium for our family before insurance will start to pay. This is just one of many issues we are facing financially. My husband is my primary caretaker so his income is dependent on my ability to function while he goes to work. We are also working at spreading the message of caution, medical freedom and informed consent.





At this point anything will help.In addition we need funding for several areas including medical, travel/lodging expenses to continue to advocate and be a voice for the vaccine injured as well as litigation costs to hold those responsible for my injury accountable.

We appreciate you taking the time to read my story. Please do not risk putting that poison into your body. It is just not worth the risk, learn from my lapse in judgement.

Here are some of my media links if you are interested:

Covid vaccine victim impact statement delivered to the FDA on January 26th 2023:





https://rumble.com/v278u5a-heart-wrenching-testimony-danielle-baker-presentation-at-the-fda-vrbpac-mee.html

My story in a video:

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRgajGS7/

My Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/thecoercednurse?r=1lvmb5&utm_medium=ios

My Twitter handle:

The Coerced Nurse

@homcrn_Baker