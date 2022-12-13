Help Dylan Keep His Dream Alive!!

Never Give Up….

Never give up has been my motto as a Mom. My eldest son Dylan, hasn’t had an easy life. He has overcome many obstacles that have been placed on his path as an Autistic young man. He has beaten the odds so many times and has taken risks with “Faithful Courage” even when many were against him. Applying to his #1 choice for higher education was one of them. On 12/3/22, his dream came true. He was accepted Early Decision into High Point University, Class of 2027!! 🎉As his Mom, I couldn’t be prouder but I need help to get him there!

Making sure Dylan and his three siblings have the basic necessities for living has been my priority. I’ve worked multiple jobs to just survive but I’ve always wanted my children to thrive. I’ve always wanted them to achieve more than I’ve ever been able to achieve on my own. Even with federal funding, grants for need based students, and student loans, it’s still not enough to get him there in just shy of THREE months! Dylan will also require additional help/support with their “Learning Excellence” program. This amazing additional support is an extra 14kper semester. This isn’t a luxury add on but what he needs to be a successful student. Please help me get him there because those that know me know I’ll work my tail off but will it be enough? 🙏🏼 I’ve always believed God will make a way when things seem impossible. Dylan is such a bright light in this world. He will do amazing things for others if given the chance and opportunity. He has always been my beacon of light in the dark and has reminded me more than once to believe and achieve with God by my side. I’m taking a risk by asking for your help. Asking for help is hard for me but when it comes to my children, I’ll step out of my comfort zone and take a risk. HPU says “Choose to be Extraordinary”…Dylan is extraordinary and will make our world a better place for all. Please consider this campaign. All donations will go directly to funding Dylan’s Freshman year as a High Point University student. Steps towards a brighter future with a supportive University family when I can’t be there for him. Many may think I’m asking for a miracle and maybe I am. During this season of faith, maybe that miracle will come true. Never give up 💫 Thank you and may God bless you always.

With Gratitude,

Marisa