Help Dylan Keep His Dream Alive!!

Goal:
USD $111,000
Raised:
USD $11,058
Campaign funds will be received by Dylan Berry
Never Give Up….
Never give up has been my motto as a Mom. My eldest son Dylan, hasn’t had an easy life. He has overcome many obstacles that have been placed on his path as an Autistic young man. He has beaten the odds so many times and has taken risks with “Faithful Courage” even when many were against him. Applying to his #1 choice for higher education was one of them. On 12/3/22, his dream came true. He was accepted Early Decision into High Point University, Class of 2027!! 🎉As his Mom, I couldn’t be prouder but I need help to get him there!
Making sure Dylan and his three siblings have the basic necessities for living has been my priority. I’ve worked multiple jobs to just survive but I’ve always wanted my children to thrive. I’ve always wanted them to achieve more than I’ve ever been able to achieve on my own. Even with federal funding, grants for need based students, and student loans, it’s still not enough to get him there in just shy of THREE months! Dylan will also require additional help/support with their “Learning Excellence” program. This amazing additional support is an extra 14kper semester. This isn’t a luxury add on but what he needs to be a successful student. Please help me get him there because those that know me know I’ll work my tail off but will it be enough? 🙏🏼 I’ve always believed God will make a way when things seem impossible. Dylan is such a bright light in this world. He will do amazing things for others if given the chance and opportunity. He has always been my beacon of light in the dark and has reminded me more than once to believe and achieve with God by my side. I’m taking a risk by asking for your help. Asking for help is hard for me but when it comes to my children, I’ll step out of my comfort zone and take a risk. HPU says “Choose to be Extraordinary”…Dylan is extraordinary and will make our world a better place for all. Please consider this campaign. All donations will go directly to funding Dylan’s Freshman year as a High Point University student. Steps towards a brighter future with a supportive University family when I can’t be there for him. Many may think I’m asking for a miracle and maybe I am. During this season of faith, maybe that miracle will come true. Never give up 💫 Thank you and may God bless you always.
With Gratitude,
Marisa
Congratulations, Dylan! You're a fearless warrior! You can do this!!!
God Bless you Dylan! You have truly inspired me and filled my heart with so much hope. I will be praying for you every day my friend! I can NOT wait to see all of your accomplishments!💙Sending so much love to you and your beautiful mama💖
Good luck Dylan!
GOD BLESS YOU DYLAN 🙌 LET YOUR SPARK ✨️ SHINE !!
What a privilege to be able to help such a deserving young man toward his goal! God bless you, Dylan!🙏
Blessings!
I don't have any worlds to describe my emotions after watching this interview
So excited for your college days ahead!
Keep the great work, Dylan! We are cheering you on! God Bless you!
Wishing you all the best!
Don't give up!
Pray, believe, never give up…..miracles happen!
Hang in there. Many of us support you!
Never give up!
Best of luck Dylan!
October 22nd, 2024
I never realized the struggle young adults with special needs face when they fall into that “gray” area of 18-21years. The supportive services that Dylan received in HS ended when he was in higher education. You have to pay for services that support his disability. Unfortunately, I did not have $32k per semester. Dylan had been struggling emotionally and physically since he attended. Higher education seems to be a privilege for those who can afford it. We are looking into community college or trade programs. Any money raised will go directly to Dylan’s college or trade school fund. Thank you for the support he received thus far. Praying he gets a chance to follow his dreams. 🙏❤️
June 26th, 2023
TODAY: Dylan moved into HPU for Summer Advantage! 🎉💜
For the next four weeks, Dylan will get to attend two classes and earn 8 credits. This happened because of all of you who have donated to this campaign! Tomorrow I have a meeting with the financial aid office because on June 30th, full tuition for the fall is due. We need another miracle to happen 🙏🏼 Please continue to share. The additional support he needs as an Autistic student for the fall semester is an additional $14k added onto his tuition for the semester. Many said Summer Advantage wouldn’t happen for him but it did! 🙌🎉🙏🏼 Thank you will never be enough and the gratitude we feel is overwhelming. Dylan may be the FIRST student to have the EESystem/EEQube in his dorm on a University campus. 🤩❤️This amazing healing technology has made such a difference in his life. Thank you to Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, EESystem, Unifyd healing, Unifyd world, Dr. Michelle Adams of Quantum Healing and Wellness in Mt. Kisco, NY, the beautiful soul of Jason Shurka, and everyone at High Point University for making Dylan feel at home as an individual instead of just a number! 💜 High Point University is truly a remarkable place. If you have never been, a visit is a must! I know when I leave to head home, and Dylan remains on campus, he will be in extraordinary care. May God protect my Son and all on this campus. Your journey begins Dylan, and I’m so proud of you!
May 24th, 2023
One month from today, Dylan will be in High Point, NC to start the Summer Advantage program at HPU because of the donations raised thus far! A few weeks ago, Jason Shurka presented Dylan a check on behalf of UNIFYD for $5k!!! This is the additional money needed on top of the donations made to attend the Summer Advantage Program which is required for Dylan to attend in the fall. We are so grateful to Dr. Michelle Adams of Quantum Healing and Wellness in Mt. Kisco NY for coordinating this surprise for Dylan. ❤️🙏🏼 We are still working on getting the documents needed to withdraw the funds raised and pay HPU the $14k for the Summer Advantage Program with the Learning Excellence Support added in. We don’t know how the Fall/Spring Semester will happen but we will continue to pray that the blessings and assistance will come so he can attend 🙏🏼❤️ Please continue to share this campaign. Thank you to the Unifyd community around the world, strangers who saw his story and a few friends/family for contributing to Dylan’s dreams of higher education as an Autistic student. We are beyond grateful for all the LOVE you have shown Dylan. Stay tuned……His dreams don’t end here! He WILL do great things in life and for others if given the chance. Keep going Dylan! We love you! #NeverGiveUp
May 2nd, 2023
Thank you to everyone who has donated and helped my son Dylan in his journey thus far! Thank you, Jason Shurka, Michelle Adams, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, EESystem, Unifyd Healing, Unifyd World and High Point University for believing in my Son ❤️ Thank you for gifting my Dylan an EESystem cube!! Today Dylan’s interview with Jason Shurka and his positive experience with the EESystem was posted. Thank you Jason for sharing. We are so grateful ✨💫❤️
April 8th, 2023
✨Thank you, Quantum Healing & Wellness in Mt. Kisco, NY! Your support in Dylan’s journey is appreciated. Thank you for featuring him in your April Newsletter and sharing the link to his campaign. I pray the bright lights of our world unite to help my Son in his time of need. We aren’t giving up just yet!✨
April 8th, 2023
✨Thank you, Jason Shurka for sharing my son Dylan’s video testimonial on the positive results he has received using the EESystem at Quantum Healing & Wellness in Mt. Kisco, NY ✨
April 8th, 2023
APRIL IS AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH:
If you are seeing this, I’m asking you to please share so Dylan’s campaign gains exposure. I’m running out of time. June 1st!! Dylan needs to fill the gap needed in funding for college for a needs based student! Dylan is Autistic. He needs the extra support as a student with a Disability at High Point University! This isn’t a “luxury add on “ this is what he needs to be successful in his journey! Price tag? For the level of support he needs, it’s an extra $14k per semester! I tried to lower the tier level for financial reasons but after review, the Learning Excellence Program at HPU determined he needs top tier support. Do I believe something needs to be done at the University level for students with disabilities? Absolutely, but HPU is HOME TO DYLAN and it WILL BE where he will have the support needed when I’m not there.
Most say apply for Scholarships. 99% of Scholarships are based on Grades. If you are a Parent with a special needs child, you understand that a “C” is an “A” to us. Not saying my Son doesn’t get “A’s” but his GPA is not 3.5 or higher. There is no scholarships for students that have overcome every darn obstacle that has been put on their path. Dylan DESERVES A CHANCE at higher education and persuing his dream of majoring in Exercise Science/Athletic Training at HPU. There is no Scholarships for Students who refuse to give up and prove everyone wrong. He has exceeded everyone’s expectations for his life thus far. Keep going D. I may be doing this alone as his Mom but I refuse to give up on him or his Dreams! Dr Nido R Qubein I WILL NOT GIVE UP. Thank you for your support and help. “Faithful Courage” as you say🙏🏼 God is in your story….I love you Dylan Always!
Thank you for support so far. We can do this and get him there for Summer Advantage!
