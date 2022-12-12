Karine's life saving Cancer Surgery!

Campaign Image

Raised:

 ZAR R112,495

Karine is a beautiful, compassionate, giving person. She is a gifted opera singer and artist. She has been fighting cancer for many years. She has tried several medical and natural treatments and follows a very healthy diet.
She has a very aggressive skin cancer attacking her nervous system and moving to her brain. She needs expensive surgeries to save her life and then subsequent treatment for the rest of the cancer not removed by the surgeries.
The medical aid she was on went bankrupt and a new medical aid will not pay for her surgery with her cancer being a pre existing condition. 
The most serious cancer was on the side of her head, on her temple area, very close to her brain. The cancer is moving through her nervous system toward her brain, causing more and more pain everyday.
Generous donations of any amount will help pay for her intricate surgery which has to be done by a specialist surgeon who did 40 years of cancer research and is an expert in this field.
Being able to pay for her surgeries and subsequent treatment will save her life and give her a chance to live life to the fullest and make the world a better place with her angelic voice, amazing art and spreading kindness and compassion 
Karine was a volunteer in Africa for many years and helped many people.
The surgeon said that the cancer is like a terrorist attacking her body on various levels and fighting this cancer will be an ongoing lifelong process.
Please consider supporting this beautiful human being.
🌺❤🌺
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
R 3335.00 ZAR
6 months ago

🙏💖✨ Om Tare Tuttare Ture Karine Ayuh Punya Jnana Pustim Kuru Svaha 🪷💖✨

Alexander Mackenzie Castro
R 10000.00 ZAR
1 year ago

May the spirit of my brother protect you for the rest of your life and beyond...

JulieAnn
R 2000.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Alexander Mackenzie Castro
R 10000.00 ZAR
1 year ago

May the spirit of my brother protect you for the rest of your life and beyond...

Anonymous Giver
R 95.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Ayya Yeshe
R 360.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Live long and prosper!

Anonymous Giver
R 2160.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Om Tare Tuttare Ture Karyn Ayuh Punye Jnana Pustim Kuru Svaha 🙏 💖 ✨️

Ivo Ribbens
R 500.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Also fighting cancer…

Anonymous Giver
R 95.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Blessings Karine! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️

Steven Schinkoeth
R 356.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Praying for your healing journey 🙏

Andy Ribbens
R 100.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Hang in there lovely lady

Anonymous Giver
R 801.00 ZAR
1 year ago

It's tragic how difficult it has been for you to get doctors to take you seriously and give reliable health care.

Anonymous Giver
R 500.00 ZAR
1 year ago

May you get healed quickly.

Anonymous Giver
R 870.00 ZAR
1 year ago

May you heal fast and fully. Blessings to you dear one!

Fred Lee
R 1350.00 ZAR
1 year ago

OM AMARANI DJIWANTIYE SOHA!

Anonymous Giver
R 324.00 ZAR
1 year ago

TAYATA OM BEKANDZE BEKANDZE MAHA BEKANDZE RADZA SAMUNGATE SOHA

Michael Andrew
R 2000.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Sonja
R 600.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Jessica
R 800.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Jussi
R 200.00 ZAR
1 year ago

<3

