Karine's life saving Cancer Surgery!

She has a very aggressive skin cancer attacking her nervous system and moving to her brain. She needs expensive surgeries to save her life and then subsequent treatment for the rest of the cancer not removed by the surgeries.

The medical aid she was on went bankrupt and a new medical aid will not pay for her surgery with her cancer being a pre existing condition.

The most serious cancer was on the side of her head, on her temple area, very close to her brain. The cancer is moving through her nervous system toward her brain, causing more and more pain everyday.

Generous donations of any amount will help pay for her intricate surgery which has to be done by a specialist surgeon who did 40 years of cancer research and is an expert in this field.

Being able to pay for her surgeries and subsequent treatment will save her life and give her a chance to live life to the fullest and make the world a better place with her angelic voice, amazing art and spreading kindness and compassion

Karine was a volunteer in Africa for many years and helped many people.

The surgeon said that the cancer is like a terrorist attacking her body on various levels and fighting this cancer will be an ongoing lifelong process.

Please consider supporting this beautiful human being.

🌺❤🌺

Karine is a beautiful, compassionate, giving person. She is a gifted opera singer and artist. She has been fighting cancer for many years. She has tried several medical and natural treatments and follows a very healthy diet.