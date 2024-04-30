Hope for Alistair

Monthly Goal:
Alistair my grandson was born 10/23/22 - 3 days later we received devastating news that he has a rare genetic disorder. He has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 which causes certain death before the age of two if left untreated. A new gene replacement therapy has been developed which has given hope to patients with this disorder. The sooner treatment is administered the better the potential outcome. Alistair received this Zolgensma treatment 11/29/22. He was fortunate to receive this treatment so early, but unfortunately his symptoms had already begun to escalate and he was rapidly declining the week leading up to his procedure. We pray and ask that all who read this will pray he is able to not only live, but thrive! His ongoing medical needs are quite expensive and his parents are struggling to afford the copayments and extra expenses. Anything you can contribute including prayers are much appreciated and will help Alistair get the treatment he needs to survive. Thank you. #HopeforAlistair
God bless you and your family. Praying for your continued strength and spiritual sustenance.
Hope Alistair is responding to treatment and able to go home.
Continuing to pray for this sweet baby!
Prayers and Love to precious Alistair and Family. Keeping this sweet boy in my Prayers and Praying for healthy days ahead. Much Love to All❤️🙌🏻😘
"Thank you Judy this will help Alistair get the much needed care he requires." By Annette Buhr
Big hugs and many prayers for the family...
"Thank you Peggy, it was very kind of you to not only donate and pray for Alistair’s care and wellness, but to also share with others." By Annette Buhr
We are praying for Alistair.
"Thank you my lovely friends, Alistair is continuing to get the medical attention he needs, because you are so generous." By Annette Buhr
Sending good vibes and prayers!
Alistair get stronger and fight this. Sending all our love to you and your family.
"Thank you for your generosity and prayers for Alistair." By Annette Buhr
Praying like crazy over here🤍
"Thank you for your much appreciated prayers for Alistair." By Annette Buhr
Hoping & praying he starts feeling better soon!
"Thank you for your generosity and continued prayers for Alistair." By Annette Buhr
Anything to help this precious bebe!
"Thank you for helping this beautiful baby get the care he needs." By Annette Buhr
Sending all our love and support 💙
Get better soon, we are praying for you and your family.
Prayers for you and your family. ❤️
November 1st, 2024
Alistair is now ready for "Intensive Therapy" to help him maximize his future physical potential. Unfortunately, this therapy is not covered under his health insurance. The cost will be $275 per day, which will consist of five days per week, and projected to be a total of two weeks needed. We would like to get him started with the first week as soon as possible, but at this time cannot financially afford to do so. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you and remember to keep this little guy in your prayers.
April 30th, 2024
I want to thank you all for your prayers and support over the past year and a half. He’s doing so well, but please continue to pray for him, as prayers are working!!
September 17th, 2023
Please pray for the wisdom and guidance of Alistair’s medical treaters. Please pray they are able to extubate him today so he can get back home to his family.
September 12th, 2023
Please pray Alistair is able to breathe without assistance. Also, pray that his procedure on Friday goes well. Thank you!
August 28th, 2023
Alistair is able to stay at home still. He has all of the necessary equipment to breathe and help him cough. Mommy and daddy are taking amazing care of him. We still need prayers he gets past these respiratory illnesses and continues to get stronger.
July 31st, 2023
He is still not able to go home!! Please keep him in your prayers!
July 19th, 2023
Alistair is back in hospital with RSV, currently in ICU. He was doing so well, this is such a horrible virus. Please pray for a full recovery. Thank you.
May 22nd, 2023
He is out of the hospital, but back to square one with learning how to eat. Please pray he becomes interested in eating again. Thank you all for your prayers. #GivingTuesday
May 9th, 2023
In hospital fighting again! Prayers please❤️🩹
May 3rd, 2023
Alistair is attempting to eat by mouth again!! Please continue to pray for him to get stronger so they can remove the tube feeding. Thank you.
April 7th, 2023
Alistair is now able to reach up and play with his toys! Such a great accomplishment for this little guy ❤️🩹
March 27th, 2023
Alistair is beginning feeding therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and bipap therapy! He continues to take Evrysdi to assist with making his muscles stronger!!
February 27th, 2023
Bills so far are totaling over $4,000,000.00 and the balance owed after insurance and plan discount is still more than $1,000,000.00 any amount will help. thankyou.
February 23rd, 2023
Alistair is not gaining weight. A few nights in the hospital might help. Please continue to pray for him. Thank you.
January 15th, 2023
Alistair is now able to bring his hands together in front of him! Please pray he begins to move his legs more, your prayers are working, thank you!
January 2nd, 2023
It’s been a few weeks now since Alistair began taking Evrysdi. He appears to be getting stronger. He’s still not able to hold his head up, but now he’s able to turn it from side to side. Mom’s doing water therapy to help him move all of his limbs. Hopefully he will start therapy soon. I also pray he gets approved for the special daycare he is going to need when mom must return to work!!
December 21st, 2022
Alistair is now 2 months old! He has begun to gain weight and is now almost 1 lb. bigger than he was at birth. We continue to pray the Zolgensma gene replacement he received after Thanksgiving will help him get stronger. He is now taking Evrysdi, and pray this medication will help him produce more of the functional SMN protein his little body needs. We are very grateful he is continuing to get the treatment he needs to survive and are so thankful for his team of doctors. Please pray for them as they treat him for this disorder.
December 13th, 2022
Alistair moved his leg during bath time, it’s been 2 weeks now since the Zolgensma gene replacement. He has been approved for the Evrysdi medication, thank you for all your prayers and support.
December 10th, 2022
His doctors have ordered Evrysdi to help him develop more protein motor neurons. Please pray he is approved for this additional medication and continue to pray for his doctors. Thank you. #HopeforAlistair
December 9th, 2022
Alistair is spending this weekend in the hospital, getting more testing and treatment.
