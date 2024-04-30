Hope for Alistair

Alistair my grandson was born 10/23/22 - 3 days later we received devastating news that he has a rare genetic disorder. He has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 which causes certain death before the age of two if left untreated. A new gene replacement therapy has been developed which has given hope to patients with this disorder. The sooner treatment is administered the better the potential outcome. Alistair received this Zolgensma treatment 11/29/22. He was fortunate to receive this treatment so early, but unfortunately his symptoms had already begun to escalate and he was rapidly declining the week leading up to his procedure. We pray and ask that all who read this will pray he is able to not only live, but thrive! His ongoing medical needs are quite expensive and his parents are struggling to afford the copayments and extra expenses. Anything you can contribute including prayers are much appreciated and will help Alistair get the treatment he needs to survive. Thank you. #HopeforAlistair