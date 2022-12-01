Supporting Global Grace Mission

We cordially invite you to join us in reaching the whole world with the Good News of God's salvation through faith in His Son Jesus Christ. I, Errol Mannon, founded and now direct Global Grace Mission. I have a worldwide vision with an apostolic calling. GGM is reaching people in the US, Asia, and Africa using Bible reading, teaching articles, and teaching videos using the internet.

I'm endeavoring to disciple men and women, by reading and teaching the New Testament through my internet videos. I call them - God's Word For Today! To date, I have completed the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, Acts, Romans, I & II Corinthians, Galatians, and Ephesians. I'm currently working through Philippians. Christians in Africa and Asia, as well as in the US are beginning to read their Bibles, and to really learn the Word of God book by book, chapter by chapter, and verse by verse! It is awesome!

GGM is also freely distributing written teaching materials including Bibles! We also freely supply teaching materials to our 7 Freedom Bible Academies in Africa and Asia, which are directed by my personal disciples.

When I first was called to reach the world, I had no idea how to accomplish my part in the Great Co-mission - until God told me to Take Twelve! Take twelve men and replicate myself like Jesus did, giving rise to the Take 12! training part of our ministry.

My Bible teaching articles are called "Selah! Think About It!" Selah! is a Hebrew Word found in the Psalms and means, pause, and think about what you just read, heard, or sang! My teaching articles and booklets are making a difference for many people who desire to better understand the Bible.

In 2011, God spoke to me about teaching and caring for orphans. Our first orphanage was in South India, with 30 orphan children. It was originally called Happy Home Orphanage. I began to support them, and pastor Samuel John (orphanage director) became one of my personal Take Twelve! disciples. Samuel changed the orphanage name to Gretchen's Happy Home Orphanage in honor of my wife, Gretchen. Gretchen has been my ministry partner for 50 years, and besides home schooling our 4 children, she faithfully labored with me in establishing Global Grace Mission! GGM now has 6 orphanages in Africa and Asia. We currently have many children in our God's Mercy Children's Homes and many more that are schooled and fed by our disciples.

I, Gretchen, tend to stay in the background. But I do have teaching articles that are called, "View from the Kitchen." I try to be down to earth in relating God's wisdom in ordinary daily circumstances. One of my most liked articles is "Lumpy Carpets."

We are big advocates for house churches. It is very freeing to our overseas pastors who do not have funds for buildings to be able to have a church in a home.



Our ministry is growing. Our current needs include supplying the Freedom Bible Academies and the orphanages, as well as physically printing and distributing Errol’s booklets and his Selah teachings. The God’s Word for Today! video teachings through the New Testament we self produce and post. We want to continue our present outreaches and increase the advance of the Word of God, reaching more souls in more cities, regions and nations.

Your financial and prayerful support helps us continue to expand and grow our mission.

Together we can reach many more people with God's unconditional Love and Amazing Grace!

SELAH! THINK ABOUT IT!

