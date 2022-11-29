Campaign Image

John Carroll - trust, love, HEAL!

 USD $25,000

 USD $9,462

Faith is an important trait in John Carrol’s life. Faith, and his love of the Lord has allowed John to embody how Jesus wants us to live. He has touched so many of us through selfless acts of kindness and concern for our souls to obtain Heaven. John, as a courageous Christian, is facing a battle we can help him survive. He has very serious cancer and the many people he has helped are ready to help him. First, pray for John and ask your favorite saint to intercede on his behalf. If you are then able, please donate what you can so he can focus on healing. Traditional treatment is not sufficient for John to win this battle. He is complimenting radiation with alternative treatments that he discovered through exhaustive research and recommendations from others who had similar battles.  Alternative treatments are not typically covered by insurance or Medicare. I find it amazing this campaign will start on November 29th - “Giving Tuesday”,  It is through our prayers, our support, and our love that he will win this battle.

Don and Kathy Campbell
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

John- you are in our constant thoughts and prayers. God got this!!! D&K

Dianne
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John, we're absolutely with you on this continuing journey! You're right: God's got this!

Dianne Broom
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Love that you give all the glory to God in your miraculous journey!

Anne George Durney
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

John, Congrats on the great progress, we will keep you in our prayers.

Don and Barbara Denton
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

Kathryn Krogh
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Ronald J Davis
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

We hope this will you help you in a small way to pay your ever-mounting expenses from your illness! We love you.

McGregor Siblings
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Get well and stay well, John! From Madeline, Justin, Patrick, Joe, and Mark

Ron and Deb Davis
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

John, we love you. You are a very special person in our lives and we are praying for a complete, miraculous recovery for you. You are right, God’s got this!

Robbie and Judy Snyder
$ 150.00 USD
2 years ago

We believe in miracles and we are praying for you.

Bridgette and Jamiel Kadri
$ 300.00 USD
2 years ago

John, You're in our daily prayers at home and at work, as we ask God's continued blessings and his healing hand upon you. With love, Jamiel and Bridgette

Gene Dagostino
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Mark and Jennfier McMahon
$ 250.00 USD
2 years ago

John, Jennifer, and I are praying for your complete recovery. Thank you for all you do for our parish, and for each person whose life you touch.

Bill Desciak
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

I believe in miracles!

Barry and Jacquie
$ 1012.00 USD
2 years ago

We love you John! There’s a cold Yeungling waiting for when this is done. And a hike.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

We love you, John! Thanks for everything you do!!

Colin Campbell
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Kevin Campbell
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

We love John. He is a true servant of the Lord. We pray for a miracle for John. I would urge all members of , Wednesday Wisdom and The Cursillo to donate what they can.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Buffalo Trace is the best medicine

