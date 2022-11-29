John Carroll - trust, love, HEAL!

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $9,462
Campaign funds will be received by John Carroll
Faith is an important trait in John Carrol’s life. Faith, and his love of the Lord has allowed John to embody how Jesus wants us to live. He has touched so many of us through selfless acts of kindness and concern for our souls to obtain Heaven. John, as a courageous Christian, is facing a battle we can help him survive. He has very serious cancer and the many people he has helped are ready to help him. First, pray for John and ask your favorite saint to intercede on his behalf. If you are then able, please donate what you can so he can focus on healing. Traditional treatment is not sufficient for John to win this battle. He is complimenting radiation with alternative treatments that he discovered through exhaustive research and recommendations from others who had similar battles. Alternative treatments are not typically covered by insurance or Medicare. I find it amazing this campaign will start on November 29th - “Giving Tuesday”, It is through our prayers, our support, and our love that he will win this battle.
John- you are in our constant thoughts and prayers. God got this!!! D&K
John, we're absolutely with you on this continuing journey! You're right: God's got this!
Love that you give all the glory to God in your miraculous journey!
John, Congrats on the great progress, we will keep you in our prayers.
We hope this will you help you in a small way to pay your ever-mounting expenses from your illness! We love you.
Get well and stay well, John! From Madeline, Justin, Patrick, Joe, and Mark
John, we love you. You are a very special person in our lives and we are praying for a complete, miraculous recovery for you. You are right, God’s got this!
We believe in miracles and we are praying for you.
John, You're in our daily prayers at home and at work, as we ask God's continued blessings and his healing hand upon you. With love, Jamiel and Bridgette
John, Jennifer, and I are praying for your complete recovery. Thank you for all you do for our parish, and for each person whose life you touch.
I believe in miracles!
We love you John! There’s a cold Yeungling waiting for when this is done. And a hike.
We love you, John! Thanks for everything you do!!
We love John. He is a true servant of the Lord. We pray for a miracle for John. I would urge all members of , Wednesday Wisdom and The Cursillo to donate what they can.
Buffalo Trace is the best medicine
