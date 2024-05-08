Campaign Image

Supporting Disabled Veterans

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $555

Campaign created by Matthew Hoffman

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Hoffman

4 combat tours to Iraq and years of policing in Georgia have finally caught up to this Marine.

PTSD manifests itself differently in veterans and for me, it shut down my central nervous system. 10 months ago I was a 6', 218lb bodybuilder who worked in law enforcement. Now, I'm 153lbs and am wracked with disabling pain and body spams due to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis and a compromised immune system. I was seen by a specialist in Georgia who treated me with chemotherapy for months before my body rejected that too. 

     The VA is not free and refuses to connect this disability to service. Due to my past work ethic, I do not qualify for food stamps or social security. I am unable to walk most days or use my hands, let-alone be expected to be reliable and safe for an employer to hire.

     I still have medical debts from when my wife, Erica, was alive fighting colon-cancer and my medical bills have wiped me out entirely. I understand I am one of many who are suffering but I have no pride or strength left. I have been asking for help from my church since June 2023 with ZERO response from clergy and leadership.

I have nowhere else to turn. Please help.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian Tiedeman
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

I’m sorry you going through this Matt , praying for you brother!

Tom Orsini
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Jeff Hoffman
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you in the Lord Matt!

Nathan Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

praying for you!

Pam Seijo
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

As a colorectal cancer survivor who met Erica in DC, I understand the hardship. She had a voice of an Angel!! I support Veterans and feel so much more needs to be done for our military. So many in this country has forgot about the veterans. Sending you healing vibes, thoughts and prayers.

Angie
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you

