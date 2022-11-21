Helping Yvonne start fresh

Raised:
USD $3,432
Campaign funds will be received by Yvonne St cyr
I am editing this, the very first give send go I set up. I started this one prior to go to prison. While in prison my husband managed this and some how it became unpublished. My sister started another one to help me when my husband of 23 years decided during my prison bid to move in with my so called friend Sara Fowble. I am now home, have been pardoned and starting all over. I found this link was on the stophate website and unpublished so I figured I’d publish it and just have both active. That way whoever wants to heIp can on whichever one they find.
While in prison Troy moved in with Sara and filed for divorce. He also moved out camp trailer, losing my spot and essentially my home. So I’m am currently staying with my sister. Looking for a job and a place to live. I am asking you give from your heart, with intention to share my journey and help however you can. I am not in the financial position, nor is my family to handle the expense this starting over. I am asking, for any amount you can please give, would be greatly appreciated.
I have watched as unconstitutional laws have been enforced and forced on the American People as what I am walking in complete faith. I know I am being led. I know there is a force beyond human understanding helping guide us all. I know that no matter what happens, Love wins and God/Source is control. This is just the last bit of darkness being exposed. I know the light has won and that we are all connected and that I love you beyond measure. I know that there is a love greater than I can ever fathom that is in control. Thank you for being love. Thank you for all the energy you send whether it be monetary or just currency and energy of love. I love you and appreciate you all. WWG1WGA.
You haven't been forgotten, many think of you & pray every day demanding protecting, justice, & a swift end that repays the time, money, health, & energy that this has cost. "Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope; even now I announce that I will restore twice as much to you." Zach 9:12. "I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten," Joel 2:25. There is a higher authority!
Continued prayers...
Hi Yvonne~ Continue to "be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might" (Eph. 6:10), remembering that "the battle is the Lord's" (I Sam. 17:47)!! God bless you and continue to keep you, sister!
Continually praying for your safety and release.
We pray for all!!!
Continuing to fight for righteousness in America, remembering. . . This world is not our home; we are looking forward to our everlasting home in heaven. Hebrews 13:14
Yvonne: I received your reply to my Christmas letter and greetings. Congratulations to you will be a grandmother soon. I have a great piece of news to share with you, but you must call me before tomorrow morning. You may text me 214-215-2360 first. My first name is Catherine and resides in Dallas, Texas. One of my favorite Psalms is Psalm 13---King David's desperate call for help --!
You are not forgotten, please do not give up hope! May the Lord repay you twofold! “And the Lord replies: I will be your lawyer; I will plead your case; I will avenge you.” Jeremiah 51:36 “ Past the first guard and then the second, they came to the iron gate that led into the city. It swung open before them on its own, and they were out on the street, free as the breeze. “Acts 12:10
I pray that all goes well for you.
Good luck 🙏🏼
May the good Lord wrap his love and full armor around you and your family, during this difficult fight. Stand tall & strong!! You've got this!!!Thank you for standing up for the rights of the people & know you're all kept in my prayers. God Bless!
Praying with you for complete--Love-Trust & Surrender!! Praying that you experience Safe Travels, Just Outcomes, and for the Joy and Peace of God to prevail over all.
@DanFromMo Please keep us posted!
God bless you and your family. Stay strong through God!
GOD bless you and thank you for standing tall against tyrants.
thank you for your courageous stand. May God enfold you in his love, and protect you from evil.
Bless you, I hope this helps a little, YOU ARE NOT ALONE
