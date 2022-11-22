Investing to Serve Others...

WE ARE RAISING FUNDS TO BUY OUR FIRST HOME & WE HAVE SOME GREAT NEWS!!!

We have served as missionaries for a combined 69 years. We met on the mission field, our daughter was born on the mission field and the focus of our work today is recruiting, sending and supporting missionaries. We love missions! Currently, we serve in the Strategic Missions Office at Youth With A Mission, a non-profit missionary volunteer organization, located in Lakeside Montana. We work with 89 missionaries who are serving in 14 countries around the world, we're also currently preparing 7 couples to go to the field in the next 2 years. Our focus is helping missionaries to go to the mission field strong so that they can stay long.



The campus where we live and work is growing, we run training programs year round and there are about 150 people on staff. Recently, campus leadership made the decision to ask those people who no longer have their children living at home, to take steps to find housing off campus, with the purpose of opening houses up for younger staff families. We’ve been given 5 years to implement this change, which we feel is fair and reasonable. Our family has been blessed to live here on campus for the past ten years but we are now looking to move. During these years in missions, we have never owned a home. Having our own house would allow us to continue to serve in ministry for the next 20 years. It would also give us a place to offer hospitality and mentor more missionaries.

Our hope is to buy a house and grow our investment as we continue to spend our lives investing in missionaries and nations around the world. Would you partner with us in this dream?

Thank you for your consideration,

Philip & Yvette Anderson



