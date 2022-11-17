Campaign Image

Elohim Scions of God

Campaign created by Thronos Studios

Campaign funds will be received by Oved Levi

With your donations, you will help us accelerate production of future episodes of Elohim: Scions of God and more! Funds will be directed towards upgrading equipment to streamline our workflow and make animations faster than our current setup.

We can't wait to show you more of how this unique story in the heavenly realms unfolds!

Be blessed!

-Thronos Studios

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Que el Señor te bendiga y Su propósito sea cumplido en ti. We are praying for you!!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your help! The Lord will bless you abundantly and your barns will be filled with plenty! In Yeshua/Jesus, Oved" By Oved Levi

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

We are praying for your project to reach the multitudes brother Oved.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

We love you

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

May God bless you further and continue using you for His glory!

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Great project

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

En apoyo a tu obra y tu nueva misión. Dios te cuide y te bendiga siempre. Sara

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

May the LORD Bless you Oved and grant you your heart's Desires. BH Cesar

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

We will pray for what the Lord has put in your heart!

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

We believe in what you are doing and planning to do, and we back you up completely! Keep doing the good work for our beloved Lord Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Be courageous and know that what God is doing, He will complete in your life. He is instrumental in what you are doing and go ahead and bless many with what you are about to do !

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Blessing you and what our Lord has put in your heart! Keep being a blessing to many! Joshua 1:9 📖💖🔥

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

