Divine Encounter Christian inner healing ministry

Hi! My name is Rick Phillips, and my ministry is called Divine Encounter.

Divine Encounter is a prayer ministry using various inner healing modalities such as Immanuel Prayer and HeartSync. You can find out more at the ministry website: www.divineencounter.me



I am not licensed therapist or counselor and simply offer prayer and encouragement.

I am officially qualified as a HeartSync minister and am a member of good standing with HeartSync.



I believe in traditional Christian theology, and pray with Christians of various faiths.



Divineencounter.me is a 501(c)(3) organization; donations are tax-deductible.

