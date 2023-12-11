Building Classes

As we celebrate the end of the year and Christmass holiday we seek to share gifts with 50 poor families in our community.

We want to give shoes, clothes, special food and also continue help them where illness comes in as we prepare them to have what is required for their new academic year 2025 January.

We desire to see every child under our care programe warm, comfortable and passionate for the new year 2025.

Kicking out every desperation through love, Charity and giving hope in Christ our Savior.

Would you consider giving a monthly donation or a one time support to ensure the continuity of their safety, education and well-being ?

We're also progressing about building ~roofing stage and we need more of your prayers to buy more 50 pieces of Ion sheets to roof.

May you experience the peace and joy from the one who is Ever Generous.